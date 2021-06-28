openbase logo
yesql

by Antti Mattila
5.0.0 (see all)

Read named SQL statements from .sql files

Documentation
7.7K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Greenkeeper badge Known Vulnerabilities

Read named SQL statements from .sql files and/or use named parameters in prepared statements.

Read named SQL statements from .sql files

Put your statements in a .sql file and name them with a comment above. e.g. /myproject/sql/pokemon.sql

-- getPokemon
SELECT * from pokemon
  WHERE id = ?; -- raw style

-- addPokemon
INSERT INTO pokemon(name, price)
  VALUES ($name, $price); -- SQLite named parameter style

-- updatePokemon
UPDATE pokemon
  SET price = :price; -- PostgreSQL / MySQL named parameter style

Raw / SQLite

Use them in code by giving the directory where .sql files(s) are

const sql = require('yesql')('/myproject/sql/')
const db = new sqlite3.Database('/myproject/sql/db.sqlite3')

db.all(sql.getPokemon, 1337, (err, rows) => {...})

db
  .prepare(sql.addPokemon)
  .run({name: 'pikachu', price: 99}, err => {...}

MySQL / MariaDB

Prepared statements for MySQL / MariaDB are supported

const sql = require('yesql')('/myproject/sql/', {type: 'mysql'})
const named = require('yesql').mysql
const mysql = require('mysql').createConnection...

// read from file
mysql.query(sql.updatePokemon({price: 5}), (err, result) => {...})

// use only named parameters
mysql.query(named('UPDATE ::ptable SET price = :price;')({price: 5, ptable: 'pokemon'}), (err, result) => {...})

PostgreSQL

Prepared statements for node-postgres (pg) are supported

const sql = require('yesql')('/myproject/sql/',  {type: 'pg'})
const named = require('yesql').pg
const pg = require('pg').connect...

// read from file
pg.query(sql.updatePokemon({price: 5}), (err, result) => {...})

// use only named parameters
pg.query(named('UPDATE pokemon SET price = :price;')({price: 5}), (err, result) => {...})

Handling missing parameters

By default MySQL and PG versions throw an error if a parameter is not given. Passing a flag "useNullForMissing" a null value is used instead. Example only for PG, but works for MySQL also.

const sql = require('yesql')('/myproject/sql/',  {type: 'pg', useNullForMissing: true})
const named = require('yesql').pg
const pg = require('pg').connect...

// read from file and insert null values for missing parameters (price)
pg.query(sql.updatePokemon(), (err, result) => {...})

// use only named parameters with nulls for missing values
pg.query(named('UPDATE pokemon SET price = :price;', {useNullForMissing: true})({}), (err, result) => {...})

Changelog

5.0.0
4.1.3
4.1.2
4.1.1
4.1.0
4.0.0
3.2.2
3.2.1
  • Add security build and badge
  • Update deps
3.2.0
  • Support Windows new lines
3.1.6
  • Add CI build and Greenkeeper check
  • Update dev dependencies
3.1.5
  • Add MySQL table name as parameter to example
3.1.4
  • Fix pg type cast and docs
3.1.1
  • Support mysql prepared statements
2.6.0
  • Support pg prepared statements

