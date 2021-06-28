Read named SQL statements from .sql files and/or use named parameters in prepared statements.

Read named SQL statements from .sql files

Put your statements in a .sql file and name them with a comment above. e.g. /myproject/sql/pokemon.sql

SELECT * from pokemon WHERE id = ?; INSERT INTO pokemon( name , price) VALUES ($ name , $price); UPDATE pokemon SET price = :price;

Raw / SQLite

Use them in code by giving the directory where .sql files(s) are

const sql = require ( 'yesql' )( '/myproject/sql/' ) const db = new sqlite3.Database( '/myproject/sql/db.sqlite3' ) db.all(sql.getPokemon, 1337 , (err, rows) => {...}) db .prepare(sql.addPokemon) .run({ name : 'pikachu' , price : 99 }, err => {...}

MySQL / MariaDB

Prepared statements for MySQL / MariaDB are supported

const sql = require ( 'yesql' )( '/myproject/sql/' , { type : 'mysql' }) const named = require ( 'yesql' ).mysql const mysql = require ( 'mysql' ).createConnection... mysql.query(sql.updatePokemon({ price : 5 }), (err, result) => {...}) mysql.query(named( 'UPDATE ::ptable SET price = :price;' )({ price : 5 , ptable : 'pokemon' }), (err, result) => {...})

PostgreSQL

Prepared statements for node-postgres (pg) are supported

const sql = require ( 'yesql' )( '/myproject/sql/' , { type : 'pg' }) const named = require ( 'yesql' ).pg const pg = require ( 'pg' ).connect... pg.query(sql.updatePokemon({ price : 5 }), (err, result) => {...}) pg.query(named( 'UPDATE pokemon SET price = :price;' )({ price : 5 }), (err, result) => {...})

Handling missing parameters

By default MySQL and PG versions throw an error if a parameter is not given. Passing a flag "useNullForMissing" a null value is used instead. Example only for PG, but works for MySQL also.

const sql = require ( 'yesql' )( '/myproject/sql/' , { type : 'pg' , useNullForMissing : true }) const named = require ( 'yesql' ).pg const pg = require ( 'pg' ).connect... pg.query(sql.updatePokemon(), (err, result) => {...}) pg.query(named( 'UPDATE pokemon SET price = :price;' , { useNullForMissing : true })({}), (err, result) => {...})

Changelog

