Put your statements in a .sql file and name them with a comment above.
e.g.
/myproject/sql/pokemon.sql
-- getPokemon
SELECT * from pokemon
WHERE id = ?; -- raw style
-- addPokemon
INSERT INTO pokemon(name, price)
VALUES ($name, $price); -- SQLite named parameter style
-- updatePokemon
UPDATE pokemon
SET price = :price; -- PostgreSQL / MySQL named parameter style
Use them in code by giving the directory where .sql files(s) are
const sql = require('yesql')('/myproject/sql/')
const db = new sqlite3.Database('/myproject/sql/db.sqlite3')
db.all(sql.getPokemon, 1337, (err, rows) => {...})
db
.prepare(sql.addPokemon)
.run({name: 'pikachu', price: 99}, err => {...}
Prepared statements for MySQL / MariaDB are supported
const sql = require('yesql')('/myproject/sql/', {type: 'mysql'})
const named = require('yesql').mysql
const mysql = require('mysql').createConnection...
// read from file
mysql.query(sql.updatePokemon({price: 5}), (err, result) => {...})
// use only named parameters
mysql.query(named('UPDATE ::ptable SET price = :price;')({price: 5, ptable: 'pokemon'}), (err, result) => {...})
Prepared statements for node-postgres (pg) are supported
const sql = require('yesql')('/myproject/sql/', {type: 'pg'})
const named = require('yesql').pg
const pg = require('pg').connect...
// read from file
pg.query(sql.updatePokemon({price: 5}), (err, result) => {...})
// use only named parameters
pg.query(named('UPDATE pokemon SET price = :price;')({price: 5}), (err, result) => {...})
By default MySQL and PG versions throw an error if a parameter is not given. Passing a flag "useNullForMissing" a null value is used instead. Example only for PG, but works for MySQL also.
const sql = require('yesql')('/myproject/sql/', {type: 'pg', useNullForMissing: true})
const named = require('yesql').pg
const pg = require('pg').connect...
// read from file and insert null values for missing parameters (price)
pg.query(sql.updatePokemon(), (err, result) => {...})
// use only named parameters with nulls for missing values
pg.query(named('UPDATE pokemon SET price = :price;', {useNullForMissing: true})({}), (err, result) => {...})