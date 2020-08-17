YesNo

YesNo is an HTTP testing library for NodeJS that uses Mitm to intercept outgoing HTTP requests. YesNo provides a simple API to access, manipulate and record requests, using mocks or live services, so that you can easily define what requests should and should not be made by your app.

Note: YesNo is still in beta! We're actively working toward our first major release, meaning the API is subject to change. Any and all feedback is appreciated.

NodeJS applications often need to generate HTTP requests, whether that is to orchestrate across internal microservices, integrate with third party APIs or whatever. Because the correct behavior of the app is usually dependent on sending the correct request and receiving the correct response, it's important that our tests properly validate our HTTP requests. We can accomplish this through a mix of spying and mocking.

Whereas a naive approach would be to mock the method calls to our request library or configure our application to make requests to a test server, YesNo uses Mitm to intercept HTTP requests at the lowest level possible in process. This allows us to access the request that is actually generated by the application and return an actual response, meaning we can test the actual HTTP behavior of our application, not the behavior of our mocks.

YesNo's sole purpose is to provide an easy interface to intercepting requests and defining mocks. You are free to use your existing assertion library to validate requests.

Installation

npm i --save-dev yesno-http

Usage

To see our preferred usage, skip to recording!

Intercepting live requests

To begin intercepting requests all we need to do is to call yesno.spy() . Afterwards we can access any finished requests we've intercepted by calling yesno.intercepted() . The requests still sent unmodified to its destination, and the client still receives the unmodified response - we just maintain a serialized reference.

const { yesno } = require ( 'yesno-http' ); const { expect } = require ( 'chai' ); const myApi = require ( '../src/my-api' ); describe( 'my-api' , () => { it( 'should get users' , async () => { yesno.spy(); const users = await myApi.getUsers(); const intercepted = yesno.intercepted(); expect(intercepted).have.lengthOf( 1 ); expect(intercepted[ 0 ]).have.nested.property( 'url' , 'https://api.example.com/users' ); expect(users).to.eql(intercepted[ 0 ].response.body.users); }) });

Here we assert that only 1 HTTP request was generated by myApi.getUsers() , that the request was for the correct URL and that the return value is equal to the users property of the JSON response body. YesNo will automatically parse the body of JSON requests/responses into an object - otherwise the body will be a string (see ISerializedHttp for the serialized request format).

Mocking responses

A lot of the time when unit testings we don't want our app to hit any external services, but we still want to validate its HTTP behavior. In this case we can call yesno.mock() , which will intercept generated HTTP requests and respond with a provided mock response.

yesno.mock([{ request : { method : 'POST' , path : '/users' , host : 'example.com' , protocol : 'https' }, response : { headers : { 'x-test-header' : 'fizbaz' }, body : { users : [{ username : 'foobar' }] }, statusCode : 200 } }]); const users = await myApi.getUsers(); expect(users).to.eql(yesno.mocks()[ 0 ].response.body.users);

YesNo first checks to make sure the request generated by myApi.getUser() has the same URL as our mock, then responds with the body, status code and headers in our response.

Mocks also allow us to easily test the behavior of our application when it receives "unexpected" responses, such as non-200 HTTP status codes or error response bodies.

Recording Requests

While mocking is useful mocks themselves are hard to maintain. When APIs changes (sometimes unexpectedly!) our mocks become stale, meaning we're testing for the wrong behavior. To solve this problem YesNo allows you to record requests, saving the requests we've intercepted to a local file.

const recording = await yesno.recording({ filename : './get-users-yesno.json' }); await myApi.getUsers(); expect(yesno.matching( /users/ ).response()).to.have.property( 'statusCode' , 200 ); recording.complete();

This workflow has the advantage of ensuring that our mocks closely represent the real HTTP request/responses our application deals with and making it easy to refresh these mocks when an API has been updated.

To make this workflow even easier, YesNo includes a test method which accepts a jest or mocha style test statement and surrounds it with our record statements. Using the above as an example, we could rewrite it as:

const itRecorded = yesno.test({ it, dir : ` ${__dirname} /mocks` }) itRecorded( 'Get Users' , async () => { await myApi.getUsers(); expect(yesno.matching( /users/ ).response()).to.have.property( 'statusCode' , 200 ); })

Now we skip the recording boilerplate and just write our test!

In case you need to load and generate fixtures manually, YesNo also exposes the save and load methods that record uses internally.

Filtering results

Once requests have finished we still need to assert that the requests were correct. We've already seen yesno.intercepted() , which returns all the intercepted requests, but this is just shorthand for yesno.matching().intercepted() , which we can use to selectively access requests.

Consider the following, where we use yesno.matching() to access only the intercepted user request, then assert a password was hashed.

yesno.spy(); await myApi.complicatedAuthFlow(token); await myApi.updateUser(userId, rawPassword); expect( yesno.matching( `https://example.com/users/ ${userId} ` ).intercepted()[ 0 ] ).to.have.nested.property( "request.body.password" , hash(rawPassword));

We can even use this syntax to selectively redact values from the serialized requests, so that we don't persist sensitive data to our mocks. This is a common problem when auth tokens are being sent back and forth between the APIs.

await myApi.complicatedAuthFlow(token); await myApi.updateUser(userId, rawPassword); yesno.matching( /auth/ ).redact([ 'request.headers.authorization' , 'response.body.token' ]); expect(yesno.matching( /auth/ ).intercepted()).to.have.nested.property( 'request.headers.authorization' , '*****' ); await yesno.save(testName, dir);

The matching method can filter on any of the properties in the serialized object. See the API documentation for more examples.

Mocking matched results

Matched results can be replaced with static or dynamic mocked responses. Use the .respond() method on a filtered http collection to define the response.

yesno .matching (/get/) .respond ({ statusCode : 400 }) yesno .matching ({ request : { path : '/post' } }) .respond ((request) => ({ statusCode : 401 , body : request.body }))

Responses defined in this way take precedence over normally loaded mocks.

Ignoring matched mocks to proxy requests

Matched requests can ignore the defined mocks and proxy the request to the original host. This provides mixing of live and mocked results. Use the .ignore() method on a filtered http collection to disable the mock.

Matching requests set in this way take precedence over all defined and loaded mocks.

Restoring HTTP behavior

When we no longer need YesNo to intercept requests we can call yesno.restore() . This will completely restore HTTP behavior & clear our mocks. It's advisable to run this after every test.

describe( 'api' , () => { beforeEach( () => yesno.spy()); afterEach( () => yesno.restore()); describe( 'lots of tests with lots of requests' , () => { ... }); });

If you're using yesno.test() it'll call restore for you whenever it runs.

Examples

Visit the examples directory to see sample tests written with YesNo.

You can run the tests yourselves after cloning the repo.

npm install npm run example-server

Then in a separate window

npm run example-tests

API

YesNo is written in TypeScript and uses its type syntax where possible.

To see typedoc generated documentation, click here.

YesNo

The yesno instance implements all the methods of the FilteredHttpCollection interface.

yesno.spy(options?: IInterceptOptions): void

Enables intercept of requests if not already enabled.

IInterceptOptions

options.ignorePorts: number[] : Important. Since YesNo uses Mitm internally, by default it will intercept any sockets, HTTP or otherwise. If you need to ignore a port (eg for a database connection), provide that port number here. Normally you will run YesNo after long running connections have been established, so this won't be a problem.

yesno.mock(mocks: ISerializedHttp[] | ISerializedHttpMock[], options?: IInterceptOptions): void

Enables intercept of requests if not already enabled and configures YesNo to respond to all forthcoming intercepted requests with the provided mocks .

YesNo responds to the Nth intercepted request with the Nth mock. If the HTTP method & URL of the intercepted request does not match the corresponding mock then the client request will fail.

When YesNo cannot provide a mock for an intercept it emits an error event on the corresponding ClientRequest instance. Most libraries will handle this by throwing an error.

See also IInterceptOptions .

yesno.recording(options?: IInterceptOptions & IFileOptions): Promise<Recording>

Begin a new recording. Recording allow you to alternatively spy, record or mock behavior according to the value of the environment variable YESNO_RECORDING_MODE . The values and the accompanying behaviors of theses modes are described below.

Mode Value Description Spy "spy" Intercept requests & proxy to destination. Don't save. Equivalent to yesno.spy() Record "record" Intercept requests & proxy to destination. Save to disk on completion. Equivalent to yesno.spy() & yesno.save() Mock "mock" (default) Load mocks from disks. Intercept requests & respond with mocks. Don't save. Equivalent to yesno.mock(await yesno.load()) .

Example

const recording = await yesno.recording({ filename : './get-users.json' }) await myApi.getUsers() expect(yesno.matching( /users/ ).response()).to.have.property( 'statusCode' , 200 ) await recording.complete()

yesno.test(options: IRecordableTest): (name: string, test: () => Promise<any>) => void

A utility method for creating test definitions instrumented with yesno.recording() . It accepts any testing method it or test which accepts a name and test function as its arguments, along with a directory and optional prefix to use for recording fixtures.

IRecordableTest

options.test: (name: string, test: () => Promise<any>) => any : A test function, such as jest.test or mocha.it which accepts a name and test definition. The test may either be synchronous or return a promise.

options.it: (name: string, test: () => Promise<any>) => any : Alias for options.test

options.dir: string : Directory to use for recording

options.prefix?: string : Optional. Prefix to use for all fixtures. Useful to prevent conflicts with similarly named tests in other files.

Example

Given the below test written with yesno.recording ....

it( 'should get users' , async () => { const recording = await yesno.recording({ filename : ` ${__dirname} /mocks/should-get-users-yesno.json` }); await myApi.getUsers(); await recording.save() })

...we may write it more concisely with yesno.test as

const itRecorded = yesno.test({ it, dir : ` ${__dirname} /mocks` }); itRecorded( 'should get users' , async () => { await myApi.getUsers(); });

Which removes much of the boilerplate from our test.

yesno.restore(): void

Restore normal HTTP functionality by disabling Mitm & restoring any defined stubs. Clears references to any stateful properties such as the defined mocks or intercepted requests.

If you're using YesNo in a test suite it's advisable to run this method after every test case.

yesno.save(options: IFileOptions & ISaveOptions): Promise<void>

Save serialized HTTP requests to disk. Unless records are provided directly, yesno will save the currently intercepted requests.

You may provide a filename in the options object or use the name & directory shorthand to generate a filename from a human readable string.

const testName = 'should hit the api' yesno.save(testName, mocksDir)

Unless providing records, this method will throw an error if there are any in flight requests to prevent users from accidentally saving before all requests have completed.

IFileOptions

options.filename: string : Full filename (JSON)

ISaveOptions

options.records?: ISerializedHttp[] : Records to save. Defaults to already intercepted requests.

Load serialized HTTP requests from a local JSON file.

See IFileOptions .

yesno.matching(filter?: HttpFilter): FilteredHttpCollection

Apply a filter to subsequently access or manipulate matching mocks or intercepted requests.

We define an HttpFilter as: type HttpFilter = string | RegExp | ISerializedHttpPartialDeepMatch | (serialized: ISerializedHttp) => boolean ;

The filter is applied to each serialized request to filter results. If the filter is...

A string: Perform an exact match on URL (port optional)

A regular expression: Test against URL (port optional)

An object ( ISerializedHttpPartialDeepMatch ): Perform a deep partial comparison against the serialized request

): Perform a deep partial comparison against the serialized request A function: A callback that receives the ISerializedHttp object and returns a boolean value of true to indicate match.

object and returns a value of to indicate match. undefined : The entire collection is returned.

Examples:

yesno.matching( 'https://api.example.com/users' ); yesno.matching( /example/ ); yesno.matching({ request : { host : 'example.com' , method : 'POST' }, response : { statusCode : 500 } }); yesno.matching( ( serialized, i ) => { if (i === 0 ) { return true ; } const { request } = serialized; if (request.body.firstName === request.body.lastName) { return true ; } return false ; }); yesno.matching().response();

FilteredHttpCollection

Return the mocks defined within the collection.

collection.ignore(): ISerializedHttp

Ignore any mocked responses for all matching requests. Matching requests will be proxied to the host.

Any matching requested set in this way take precedence over all defined and loaded mocks.

Return the intercepted requests defined within the collection.

collection.redact(property: string | string[], redactor: Redactor = () => "*****"): void

property : Property or array of properties on serialized requests to redact. redactor : Callback that receives value and property path on matching requests. Return value will be used as redacted value.

Redact properties on intercepted requests within the collection. Nested properties may be indicated using . .

Example

await myApi.getToken(apiKey) yesno.matching( /login/ ).redact( [ 'request.headers.authorization' , 'response.body.token' ], (value, path) => md5(value) ) await yesno.save({ filename : 'redacted.json' })

collection.request(): ISerializedHttp

Return the request part of the single matching HTTP request.

Throws an error if the collection does not match one and only one request.

Example

await myApi.getUsers(token); expect(yesno.matching( /users/ ).request()).to.have.nested.property( 'headers.authorization' , token)

collection.respond(): ISerializedHttp

Provide a mock response for all matching requests. Optionally provide a callback to dynamically generate a response for each request.

Any matching responses defined in this way take precedence over normally loaded mocks.

collection.response(): ISerializedHttp

Response corollary to collection.request() . Return the response part of the single matching HTTP request.

Throws an error if the collection does not match one and only one request.

Recording

Save the request if we're in record mode. Otherwise no-op.

ISerializedHttp

interface ISerializedHttp { readonly __id: string ; readonly __version: string ; readonly __timestamp: number ; readonly __duration: number ; readonly request: SerializedRequest; readonly response: SerializedResponse; } export interface SerializedResponse { readonly body: string | object; readonly headers: IncomingHttpHeaders; readonly statusCode: number ; } export interface SerializedRequest { readonly body?: string | object; readonly headers: OutgoingHttpHeaders; readonly host: string ; readonly path: string ; readonly method: string ; readonly port: number ; readonly query?: string ; readonly protocol: 'http' | 'https' ; }

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.