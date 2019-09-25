A nodejs library for issuing and handling responses to yes/no questions

Supports Node 8+.

Installation

npm install yesno

Usage

import yesno from 'yesno' ; const yesno = require ( 'yesno' );

Examples

basic

const ok = await yesno({ question : 'Are you sure you want to continue?' });

yesno accepts yes , y , no , and n values by default.

All yesno responses are case insensitive.

Custom Yes/No values

const ok = await yesno({ question : 'Dude, Is this groovy or what?' , yesValues : [ 'groovy' ], noValues : [ 'or what' ] }); console .log(ok ? 'Tubular.' : 'Aw, why you gotta be like that?' );

Now the question only responds to groovy as yes and or what as no.

No default value

Sometimes you may want to ensure the user didn't accidentally accept a default. You can disable the default response by passing null as the defaultValue parameter.

const ok = await yesno({ question : 'Are you sure you want to ' rm-rf / ' ?' , defaultValue : null });

Handling invalid responses

By default, if the user enters a value that isn't recognized as an acceptable response, it will print out a message like:

Invalid response. Answer either yes : ( yes , y) Or no : ( no , n)

and re-ask the question. If you want to change this behavior, you can set the invalid handler before asking your question: