yes

yesno

by Tim Channell
0.3.1 (see all)

A simple library for asking boolean questions in cli programs

77.9K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

A nodejs library for issuing and handling responses to yes/no questions

Supports Node 8+.

Installation

npm install yesno

Usage

import yesno from 'yesno';        // modern es modules approach

// *OR*

const yesno = require('yesno');   // commonjs approach

Examples

basic
const ok = await yesno({
    question: 'Are you sure you want to continue?'
});

yesno accepts yes, y , no, and n values by default.

All yesno responses are case insensitive.

Custom Yes/No values
const ok = await yesno({
    question: 'Dude, Is this groovy or what?',
    yesValues: [ 'groovy' ],
    noValues: [ 'or what' ]
});

console.log(ok ? 'Tubular.' : 'Aw, why you gotta be like that?');

Now the question only responds to groovy as yes and or what as no.

No default value

Sometimes you may want to ensure the user didn't accidentally accept a default. You can disable the default response by passing null as the defaultValue parameter.

const ok = await yesno({
    question: 'Are you sure you want to 'rm-rf /' ?',
    defaultValue: null
});
Handling invalid responses

By default, if the user enters a value that isn't recognized as an acceptable response, it will print out a message like: 

Invalid response.
Answer either yes : (yes, y)
Or no : (no, n)

and re-ask the question. If you want to change this behavior, you can set the invalid handler before asking your question:

const ok = await yesno({
    question: 'Ready to continue?',
    invalid: function ({ question, defaultValue, yesValues, noValues }) {
        process.stdout.write("\n Whoa. That was not a good answer. Well. No more tries for you.");
        process.exit(1);
    }
});

