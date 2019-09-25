A nodejs library for issuing and handling responses to yes/no questions
Supports Node 8+.
npm install yesno
import yesno from 'yesno'; // modern es modules approach
// *OR*
const yesno = require('yesno'); // commonjs approach
const ok = await yesno({
question: 'Are you sure you want to continue?'
});
yesno accepts
yes,
y ,
no, and
n values by default.
All yesno responses are case insensitive.
const ok = await yesno({
question: 'Dude, Is this groovy or what?',
yesValues: [ 'groovy' ],
noValues: [ 'or what' ]
});
console.log(ok ? 'Tubular.' : 'Aw, why you gotta be like that?');
Now the question only responds to
groovy as yes and
or what as no.
Sometimes you may want to ensure the user didn't accidentally accept a default. You can disable the default response by passing null as the defaultValue parameter.
const ok = await yesno({
question: 'Are you sure you want to 'rm-rf /' ?',
defaultValue: null
});
By default, if the user enters a value that isn't recognized as an acceptable response, it will print out a message like:
Invalid response.
Answer either yes : (yes, y)
Or no : (no, n)
and re-ask the question. If you want to change this behavior, you can set the invalid handler before asking your question:
const ok = await yesno({
question: 'Ready to continue?',
invalid: function ({ question, defaultValue, yesValues, noValues }) {
process.stdout.write("\n Whoa. That was not a good answer. Well. No more tries for you.");
process.exit(1);
}
});