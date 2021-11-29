YES HTTPS!

yes-https is a happy little npm module that makes it easy to require https for your connect based application.

It does this two ways:

Setting the Strict-Transport-Security HTTP header. Learn more at OWASP.

HTTP header. Learn more at OWASP. Automatically sending an HTTP 301 for the first request. This is often overlooked, as HSTS only works after the browser hits the https endpoint the first time.

Installation

npm install yes-https

Usage

import yes from 'yes-https' ; import express from 'express' ; let app = express(); app.use(yes()); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.end( 'Thanks for checking it out!' ); }); const server = app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000 , () => { console .log( 'App listening on port %s' , server.address().port); console .log( 'Press Ctrl+C to quit.' ); });

You can also set a few settings with the middleware to control the header:

app.use(yes({ maxAge : 86400 , includeSubdomains : true , preload : true }));

Ignoring specific requests

In some cases, you may want to ignore a request and not force the redirect. You can use the ignoreFilter option to opt out of redirects on a case by case basis. This is useful if you want to ignore a specific route:

app.use(yes({ ignoreFilter : ( req ) => { return (req.url.indexOf( '/_ah/health' ) > -1 ); } }));

Contributing

Pull requests welcomed!