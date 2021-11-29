yes-https is a happy little npm module that makes it easy to require
https for your connect based application.
It does this two ways:
Strict-Transport-Security HTTP header. Learn more at OWASP.
npm install yes-https
import yes from 'yes-https';
import express from 'express';
let app = express();
// Use the yes-https connect middleware. Note - this will only work if NODE_ENV is set to production.
app.use(yes());
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.end('Thanks for checking it out!');
});
const server = app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => {
console.log('App listening on port %s', server.address().port);
console.log('Press Ctrl+C to quit.');
});
You can also set a few settings with the middleware to control the header:
app.use(yes({
maxAge: 86400, // defaults `86400`
includeSubdomains: true, // defaults `true`
preload: true // defaults `true`
}));
In some cases, you may want to ignore a request and not force the redirect. You can use the
ignoreFilter option to opt out of redirects on a case by case basis. This is useful if you want to ignore a specific route:
app.use(yes({
ignoreFilter: (req) => {
return (req.url.indexOf('/_ah/health') > -1);
}
}));
Pull requests welcomed!