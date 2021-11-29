openbase logo
yh

yes-https

by Justin Beckwith
3.0.0 (see all)

Say yes to https with express and connect.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
2.8K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

YES HTTPS!

Build Status npm version XO code style semantic-release

yes-https is a happy little npm module that makes it easy to require https for your connect based application.

It does this two ways:

  • Setting the Strict-Transport-Security HTTP header. Learn more at OWASP.
  • Automatically sending an HTTP 301 for the first request. This is often overlooked, as HSTS only works after the browser hits the https endpoint the first time.

Installation

npm install yes-https

Usage

import yes from 'yes-https';
import express from 'express';

let app = express();

// Use the yes-https connect middleware.  Note - this will only work if NODE_ENV is set to production.
app.use(yes());

app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  res.end('Thanks for checking it out!');
});

const server = app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => {
  console.log('App listening on port %s', server.address().port);
  console.log('Press Ctrl+C to quit.');
});

You can also set a few settings with the middleware to control the header:

app.use(yes({
  maxAge: 86400,            // defaults `86400`
  includeSubdomains: true,  // defaults `true`
  preload: true             // defaults `true`
}));

Ignoring specific requests

In some cases, you may want to ignore a request and not force the redirect. You can use the ignoreFilter option to opt out of redirects on a case by case basis. This is useful if you want to ignore a specific route:

app.use(yes({
  ignoreFilter: (req) => {
    return (req.url.indexOf('/_ah/health') > -1);
  }
}));

Contributing

Pull requests welcomed!

