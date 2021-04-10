yerror

It helps to know why you got an error.

Usage

First, require me where you could throw errors:

import YError from 'yerror' ;

Then, emit errors with a bonus: parameters!

function doSomething ( pay, action ) { if ( parseInt (pay, 10 ) !== pay) { throw new YError( 'E_BAD_PAY' , pay, action); } } doSomething( 'nuts' , 'code' );

You don't have to use constant like error messages, we use this convention mainly for i18n reasons.

Also, you could want to wrap errors and keep a valuable stack trace:

function doSomethingAsync ( pay, action ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { try { doSomething(pay, action); resolve(); } catch (err) { reject(YError.bump(err)); } }); } doSomethingAsync( 'nuts' , 'code' ) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err.stack); });

API

YError ⇐ Error

An YError class able to contain some params and print better stack traces

Kind: global class

Extends: Error

new YError([errorCode], [...params])

Creates a new YError with an error code and some params as debug values.

Param Type Default Description [errorCode] string "'E_UNEXPECTED'" The error code corresponding to the actual error [...params] any Some additional debugging values

Wraps any error and output a YError with an error code and some params as debug values.

Kind: static method of YError

Returns: YError - The wrapped error

Param Type Default Description err Error The error to wrap [errorCode] string "'E_UNEXPECTED'" The error code corresponding to the actual error [...params] any Some additional debugging values

Return a YError as is or wraps any other error and output a YError with a code and some params as debug values.

Kind: static method of YError

Returns: YError - The wrapped error

Param Type Default Description err Error The error to cast [errorCode] string "'E_UNEXPECTED'" The error code corresponding to the actual error [...params] any Some additional debugging values

Same than YError.wrap() but preserves the code and the debug values of the error if it is already an instance of the YError constructor.

Kind: static method of YError

Returns: YError - The wrapped error

Param Type Default Description err Error The error to bump [errorCode] string "'E_UNEXPECTED'" The error code corresponding to the actual error [...params] any Some additional debugging values

