Test utilities for Yeoman generators

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev yeoman-test

Install target environment and generator:

$ npm install --save-dev yeoman-generator@xxx yeoman-environment@xxx

Usage

Usage:

describe( 'generator test' , () => { describe( 'test' , () => { let runResult; beforeEach( async () => { runResult = await helpers .create( 'namespace' , {}, {} ) [.cd(dir)] [.doInDir( dir => {}) [.withGenerators([])] [.withLookups({})] [.withOptions({})] [.withLocalConfig({})] [.withPrompts()] [.build( runContext => { [runContext.env...] [runContext.generator...] })] .run(); [result.create().run()] ); afterEach( () => { if (runResult) { runResult.restore(); } }); it( 'runs correctly' , () => { [runResult.assertFile( 'file.txt' );] [runResult.assertNoFile( 'file.txt' );] [runResult.assertFileContent( 'file.txt' , 'content' );] [runResult.assertEqualsFileContent( 'file.txt' , 'content' );] [runResult.assertNoFileContent( 'file.txt' , 'content' );] [runResult.assertJsonFileContent( 'file.txt' , {});] [runResult.assertNoJsonFileContent( 'file.txt' , {});] }); }); });

See our api documentation for latest yeoman-test release.

See our api documentation for yeoman-test 5.0.1. Use 5.x for yeoman-environment 2.x support.

See our api documentation for yeoman-test 2.x.

See our documentation for yeoman-test 2.x.

License

MIT © The Yeoman Team