Test utilities for Yeoman generators
$ npm install --save-dev yeoman-test
Install target environment and generator:
$ npm install --save-dev yeoman-generator@xxx yeoman-environment@xxx
Usage:
describe('generator test', () => {
describe('test', () => {
let runResult;
beforeEach(async () => {
runResult = await helpers
.create( // instantiates RunContext
'namespace', // namespace or generator
{}, // test options
{} // environment options
)
[.cd(dir)] // runs the test inside a non temporary dir
[.doInDir(dir => {}) // prepares the test dir
[.withGenerators([])] // registers additional generators
[.withLookups({})] // runs Environment lookups
[.withOptions({})] // passes options to the generator
[.withLocalConfig({})] // sets the generator config as soon as it is instantiated
[.withPrompts()] // simulates the prompt answers
[.build(runContext => { // instantiates Environment/Generator
[runContext.env...] // does something with the environment
[runContext.generator...] // does something with the generator
})]
.run(); // runs the environment, promises a RunResult
[result.create().run()] // instantiates a new RunContext at the same directory
);
afterEach(() => {
if (runResult) {
runResult.restore();
}
});
it('runs correctly', () => {
// runs assertions using mem-fs.
[runResult.assertFile('file.txt');]
[runResult.assertNoFile('file.txt');]
[runResult.assertFileContent('file.txt', 'content');]
[runResult.assertEqualsFileContent('file.txt', 'content');]
[runResult.assertNoFileContent('file.txt', 'content');]
[runResult.assertJsonFileContent('file.txt', {});]
[runResult.assertNoJsonFileContent('file.txt', {});]
});
});
});
See our api documentation for latest yeoman-test release.
See our api documentation for yeoman-test 5.0.1. Use 5.x for yeoman-environment 2.x support.
See our api documentation for yeoman-test 2.x.
See our documentation for yeoman-test 2.x.
MIT © The Yeoman Team