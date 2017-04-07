openbase logo
yeoman-option-or-prompt

by artefact-group
2.0.1 (see all)

Provides a helper for yeoman generators that wraps the prompt method with code that will exclude any prompts for data that has been supplied via options.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

yeoman-option-or-prompt

To install use

npm install yeoman-option-or-prompt --save

To use it, just add optionOrPrompt as an internal function on your generator and call it in place of the yeoman-generator prompt method:

var yeoman = require('yeoman-generator');
var optionOrPrompt = require('yeoman-option-or-prompt');

module.exports = yeoman.generators.Base.extend({

  _optionOrPrompt: optionOrPrompt,

  prompting: function () {
    var done = this.async();
    // Instead of calling prompt, call _optionOrPrompt to allow parameters to be passed as command line or composeWith options.
    this._optionOrPrompt([{
      type    : 'input',
      name    : 'name',
      message : 'Your project name',
      default : this.appname // Default to current folder name
    }], function (answers) {
      this.log(answers.name);
      done();
    }.bind(this));
  }
})

You can also pass options to subgenerators, with:

  compose: function () {
    this.composeWith('node-webkit:download', { options: this.options });
    if(this.examples){
      this.composeWith('node-webkit:examples', { options: this.options });
    }
  }

Now if another app calls your generator, they can supply values for each of your prompts with the options parameter. Alternatively, a user can supply values for your prompts on the command line:

yo single-page-app --name="App that saves the world."

