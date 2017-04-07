Provides a helper for yeoman generators that wraps the prompt method with code that will exclude any prompts for data that has been supplied via options.

To install use

npm install yeoman-option-or-prompt --save

To use it, just add optionOrPrompt as an internal function on your generator and call it in place of the yeoman-generator prompt method:

var yeoman = require ( 'yeoman-generator' ); var optionOrPrompt = require ( 'yeoman-option-or-prompt' ); module .exports = yeoman.generators.Base.extend({ _optionOrPrompt : optionOrPrompt, prompting : function ( ) { var done = this .async(); this ._optionOrPrompt([{ type : 'input' , name : 'name' , message : 'Your project name' , default : this .appname }], function ( answers ) { this .log(answers.name); done(); }.bind( this )); } })

You can also pass options to subgenerators, with:

compose: function ( ) { this .composeWith( 'node-webkit:download' , { options : this .options }); if ( this .examples){ this .composeWith( 'node-webkit:examples' , { options : this .options }); } }

Now if another app calls your generator, they can supply values for each of your prompts with the options parameter. Alternatively, a user can supply values for your prompts on the command line: