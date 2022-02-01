openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yeoman-generator

by yeoman
5.4.2 (see all)

Rails-inspired generator system that provides scaffolding for your apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

679K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

147

Package

Dependencies

12

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
hybridx
sayak-sarkar

Top Feedback

3Performant
3Highly Customizable
3Bleeding Edge
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Generator npm Build Status Coverage Status Gitter

Rails-inspired generator system that provides scaffolding for your apps

Getting Started

If you're interested in writing your own Yeoman generator we recommend reading the official getting started guide. The guide covers all the basics you need to get started.

A generator can be as complex as you want it to be. It can simply copy a bunch of boilerplate files, or it can be more advanced asking the user's preferences to scaffold a tailor made project. This decision is up to you.

The fastest way to get started is to use generator-generator, a Yeoman generator to generate a Yeoman generator.

After reading the getting started guide, you might want to read the code source or visit our API documentation for a list of all methods available.

API documentation for v4.x.

Debugging

See the debugging guide.

Contributing

We love contributors! See our contribution guideline to get started.

Sponsors

Love Yeoman work and community? Help us keep it alive by donating funds to cover project expenses!
[Become a sponsor]

License

BSD license Copyright (c) Google

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant3
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Deepesh NairPune, India35 Ratings61 Reviews
4 months ago
Highly Customizable
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

This is one library I wish i knew when I was in my college, I could have saved so much time creating my own generators which would help me throughout my life. Though this has a bit steep learning curve I would still recommend this to newcomers and webdev's

0
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Highly Customizable

Yeoman generator is kind of like the movie inception, it is an yeoman generator that allows you to essentially develop your own yeoman based generator for your project. I have built a few generators using it and I was mighty impressed by its capabilities. A 5 star rated package in my opinion!

1
hybridx
NickMelbourne, Australia50 Ratings1 Review
2 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial