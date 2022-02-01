Rails-inspired generator system that provides scaffolding for your apps
If you're interested in writing your own Yeoman generator we recommend reading the official getting started guide. The guide covers all the basics you need to get started.
A generator can be as complex as you want it to be. It can simply copy a bunch of boilerplate files, or it can be more advanced asking the user's preferences to scaffold a tailor made project. This decision is up to you.
The fastest way to get started is to use generator-generator, a Yeoman generator to generate a Yeoman generator.
After reading the getting started guide, you might want to read the code source or visit our API documentation for a list of all methods available.
See the debugging guide.
We love contributors! See our contribution guideline to get started.
Love Yeoman work and community? Help us keep it alive by donating funds to cover project expenses!
[Become a sponsor]
BSD license Copyright (c) Google
This is one library I wish i knew when I was in my college, I could have saved so much time creating my own generators which would help me throughout my life. Though this has a bit steep learning curve I would still recommend this to newcomers and webdev's
Yeoman generator is kind of like the movie inception, it is an yeoman generator that allows you to essentially develop your own yeoman based generator for your project. I have built a few generators using it and I was mighty impressed by its capabilities. A 5 star rated package in my opinion!