Generator

Rails-inspired generator system that provides scaffolding for your apps

Getting Started

If you're interested in writing your own Yeoman generator we recommend reading the official getting started guide. The guide covers all the basics you need to get started.

A generator can be as complex as you want it to be. It can simply copy a bunch of boilerplate files, or it can be more advanced asking the user's preferences to scaffold a tailor made project. This decision is up to you.

The fastest way to get started is to use generator-generator, a Yeoman generator to generate a Yeoman generator.

After reading the getting started guide, you might want to read the code source or visit our API documentation for a list of all methods available.

API documentation for v4.x.

Debugging

See the debugging guide.

