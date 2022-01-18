Yeoman Environment

Handles the lifecycle and bootstrapping of generators in a specific environment

It provides a high-level API to discover, create and run generators, as well as further tuning of where and how a generator is resolved.

Install

npm install yeoman-environment

Usage

Full documentation available here.

const yeoman = require ( 'yeoman-environment' ); const env = yeoman.createEnv(); env.lookup(); env.run( 'angular' , { skipInstall : true }).then( () => { console .log( 'success' ) }, err => { console .log( `error ${error} ` ); });

For advance usage, see our API documentation for latest yeoman-environment.

API documentation for yeoman-environment v2.x.

License

BSD-2-Clause © Yeoman