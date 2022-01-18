openbase logo
yeoman-environment

by yeoman
3.8.1 (see all)

Yeoman runtime environment

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

535K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

122

Package

Dependencies

35

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Yeoman Environment

Handles the lifecycle and bootstrapping of generators in a specific environment

It provides a high-level API to discover, create and run generators, as well as further tuning of where and how a generator is resolved.

Install

$ npm install yeoman-environment

Usage

Full documentation available here.

const yeoman = require('yeoman-environment');
const env = yeoman.createEnv();

// The #lookup() method will search the user computer for installed generators
// The search if done from the current working directory
env.lookup();
env.run('angular', {skipInstall: true}).then(() => {
  console.log('success')
}, err => {
  console.log(`error ${error}`);
});

For advance usage, see our API documentation for latest yeoman-environment.

API documentation for yeoman-environment v2.x.

License

BSD-2-Clause © Yeoman

