Handles the lifecycle and bootstrapping of generators in a specific environment
It provides a high-level API to discover, create and run generators, as well as further tuning of where and how a generator is resolved.
$ npm install yeoman-environment
const yeoman = require('yeoman-environment');
const env = yeoman.createEnv();
// The #lookup() method will search the user computer for installed generators
// The search if done from the current working directory
env.lookup();
env.run('angular', {skipInstall: true}).then(() => {
console.log('success')
}, err => {
console.log(`error ${error}`);
});
