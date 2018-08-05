yeoman-assert is extending the native Node.js assert module. Every method in assert also is available with yeoman-assert , plus some code scaffolding related assertion helpers.

Install

$ npm install yeoman- assert

Usage

const assert = require ( 'yeoman-assert' ); assert( true ); assert.equal( 1 , 1 );

API

path (String|Array) Path to a file.

Assert that a file exists.

assert.file( 'templates/user.hbs' );

Assert that each file in the array exists.

assert.file([ 'templates/user.hbs' , 'templates/user/edit.hbs' ]);

path (String|Array) Path to a file.

Assert that a file doesn't exist.

assert.noFile( 'templates/user.hbs' );

Assert that each of an array of files doesn't exist.

assert.noFile([ 'templates/user.hbs' , 'templates/user/edit.hbs' ]);

file (String|Array) Path to a file.

(String|Array) Path to a file. reg (Regex|String) Regex or string that will be used to search the file.

Assert that a file's content matches a string.

assert.fileContent( 'models/user.js' , 'App.User = DS.Model.extend' );

Assert that a file's content matches a regex.

assert.fileContent( 'models/user.js' , /App\.User = DS\.Model\.extend/);

Assert that each of an array of files content matches a regex or string.

assert.fileContent([ [ 'models/user.js' , 'App.User = DS.Model.extend' ], [ 'controllers/user.js' , /App\.UserController = Ember\.ObjectController\.extend/] ]);

file (String|Array) Path to a file.

(String|Array) Path to a file. reg (Regex|String) Regex or string that will be used to search the file.

Assert that a file's content does not match a string.

assert.noFileContent( 'models/user.js' , 'App.User = DS.Model.extend' );

Assert that a file's content does not match a regex.

assert.noFileContent( 'models/user.js' , /App\.User = DS\.Model\.extend/);

Assert that each of an array of files content does not match a regex or string.

assert.noFileContent([ [ 'models/user.js' , 'App.User = DS.Model.extend' ], [ 'controllers/user.js' , /App\.UserController = Ember\.ObjectController\.extend/] ]);

value (String) A string.

(String) A string. expected (String) The expected value of the string.

Assert that two strings are equal after standardization of newlines.

assert.textEqual( 'I have a yellow cat' , 'I have a yellow cat' );

subject (Object) Subject implementing the facade.

(Object) Subject implementing the facade. methods (Object|Array) A facade, hash or array of keys to be implemented.

Assert an Object implements an interface.

assert.implement(fs, [ 'readFile' ]);

subject (Object) Subject not implementing the methods.

(Object) Subject not implementing the methods. methods (Object|Array) Hash or array of method names to be implemented.

Assert an Object doesn't implement any method of an interface.

assert.notImplement(fs, [ 'foo' ]);

Assert an object contains at least a set of keys.

var anObject = { a : 1 }; assert.objectContent(anObject, { a : 2 });

Assert an object does not contain at least a set of keys.

var anObject = { a : 1 }; assert.noObjectContent(anObject, { a : 1 });

Assert a JSON file contains at least a set of keys (relies on assert.objectContent() ).

assert.jsonFileContent( 'path/to/file.json' , { a : 2 });

Assert a JSON file does not contain at least a set of keys (relies on assert.noObjectContent() ).

assert.noJsonFileContent( 'path/to/file.json' , { a : 1 });

Contribute

See the contributing docs.

License

BSD-2-Clause © Google