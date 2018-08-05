openbase logo
yeoman-assert

by yeoman
3.1.1 (see all)

Assert utility from yeoman

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.5K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Assertion

Reviews

Readme

yeoman-assert Build Status

yeoman-assert is extending the native Node.js assert module. Every method in assert also is available with yeoman-assert, plus some code scaffolding related assertion helpers.

Install

$ npm install yeoman-assert

Usage

const assert = require('yeoman-assert');

assert(true);
assert.equal(1, 1);

API

assert.file()

  • path (String|Array) Path to a file.

Assert that a file exists.

assert.file('templates/user.hbs');

Assert that each file in the array exists.

assert.file(['templates/user.hbs', 'templates/user/edit.hbs']);

assert.noFile()

  • path (String|Array) Path to a file.

Assert that a file doesn't exist.

assert.noFile('templates/user.hbs');

Assert that each of an array of files doesn't exist.

assert.noFile(['templates/user.hbs', 'templates/user/edit.hbs']);

assert.fileContent()

  • file (String|Array) Path to a file.
  • reg (Regex|String) Regex or string that will be used to search the file.

Assert that a file's content matches a string.

assert.fileContent('models/user.js', 'App.User = DS.Model.extend');

Assert that a file's content matches a regex.

assert.fileContent('models/user.js', /App\.User = DS\.Model\.extend/);

Assert that each of an array of files content matches a regex or string.

assert.fileContent([
   ['models/user.js', 'App.User = DS.Model.extend'],
   ['controllers/user.js', /App\.UserController = Ember\.ObjectController\.extend/]
]);

assert.noFileContent()

  • file (String|Array) Path to a file.
  • reg (Regex|String) Regex or string that will be used to search the file.

Assert that a file's content does not match a string.

assert.noFileContent('models/user.js', 'App.User = DS.Model.extend');

Assert that a file's content does not match a regex.

assert.noFileContent('models/user.js', /App\.User = DS\.Model\.extend/);

Assert that each of an array of files content does not match a regex or string.

assert.noFileContent([
   ['models/user.js', 'App.User = DS.Model.extend'],
   ['controllers/user.js', /App\.UserController = Ember\.ObjectController\.extend/]
]);

assert.textEqual()

  • value (String) A string.
  • expected (String) The expected value of the string.

Assert that two strings are equal after standardization of newlines.

assert.textEqual('I have a yellow cat', 'I have a yellow cat');

assert.implement()

  • subject (Object) Subject implementing the facade.
  • methods (Object|Array) A facade, hash or array of keys to be implemented.

Assert an Object implements an interface.

assert.implement(fs, ['readFile']);

assert.notImplement()

  • subject (Object) Subject not implementing the methods.
  • methods (Object|Array) Hash or array of method names to be implemented.

Assert an Object doesn't implement any method of an interface.

assert.notImplement(fs, ['foo']);

assert.objectContent()

Assert an object contains at least a set of keys.

var anObject = {a: 1};

assert.objectContent(anObject, {a: 2});

assert.noObjectContent()

Assert an object does not contain at least a set of keys.

var anObject = {a: 1};

assert.noObjectContent(anObject, {a: 1});

assert.jsonFileContent()

Assert a JSON file contains at least a set of keys (relies on assert.objectContent()).

assert.jsonFileContent('path/to/file.json', {a: 2});

assert.noJsonFileContent()

Assert a JSON file does not contain at least a set of keys (relies on assert.noObjectContent()).

assert.noJsonFileContent('path/to/file.json', {a: 1});

Contribute

See the contributing docs.

License

BSD-2-Clause © Google

