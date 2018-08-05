yeoman-assert is extending the native Node.js
assert module. Every method in
assert also is available with
yeoman-assert, plus some code scaffolding related assertion helpers.
$ npm install yeoman-assert
const assert = require('yeoman-assert');
assert(true);
assert.equal(1, 1);
assert.file()
Assert that a file exists.
assert.file('templates/user.hbs');
Assert that each file in the array exists.
assert.file(['templates/user.hbs', 'templates/user/edit.hbs']);
assert.noFile()
Assert that a file doesn't exist.
assert.noFile('templates/user.hbs');
Assert that each of an array of files doesn't exist.
assert.noFile(['templates/user.hbs', 'templates/user/edit.hbs']);
assert.fileContent()
Assert that a file's content matches a string.
assert.fileContent('models/user.js', 'App.User = DS.Model.extend');
Assert that a file's content matches a regex.
assert.fileContent('models/user.js', /App\.User = DS\.Model\.extend/);
Assert that each of an array of files content matches a regex or string.
assert.fileContent([
['models/user.js', 'App.User = DS.Model.extend'],
['controllers/user.js', /App\.UserController = Ember\.ObjectController\.extend/]
]);
assert.noFileContent()
Assert that a file's content does not match a string.
assert.noFileContent('models/user.js', 'App.User = DS.Model.extend');
Assert that a file's content does not match a regex.
assert.noFileContent('models/user.js', /App\.User = DS\.Model\.extend/);
Assert that each of an array of files content does not match a regex or string.
assert.noFileContent([
['models/user.js', 'App.User = DS.Model.extend'],
['controllers/user.js', /App\.UserController = Ember\.ObjectController\.extend/]
]);
assert.textEqual()
Assert that two strings are equal after standardization of newlines.
assert.textEqual('I have a yellow cat', 'I have a yellow cat');
assert.implement()
Assert an Object implements an interface.
assert.implement(fs, ['readFile']);
assert.notImplement()
Assert an Object doesn't implement any method of an interface.
assert.notImplement(fs, ['foo']);
assert.objectContent()
Assert an object contains at least a set of keys.
var anObject = {a: 1};
assert.objectContent(anObject, {a: 2});
assert.noObjectContent()
Assert an object does not contain at least a set of keys.
var anObject = {a: 1};
assert.noObjectContent(anObject, {a: 1});
assert.jsonFileContent()
Assert a JSON file contains at least a set of keys (relies on
assert.objectContent()).
assert.jsonFileContent('path/to/file.json', {a: 2});
assert.noJsonFileContent()
Assert a JSON file does not contain at least a set of keys (relies on
assert.noObjectContent()).
assert.noJsonFileContent('path/to/file.json', {a: 1});
See the contributing docs.
BSD-2-Clause © Google