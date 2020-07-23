Categories
Deprecated
!
The Yeoman CLI is deprecated. See
http://yeoman.io/migrate.html
for more info.
Yeoman CLI
The Yeoman CLI is deprecated and has been superseded by
yo
.
Read more about the change here
.
Sayak Sarkar
●
Pune, India
●
196 Ratings
●
109 Reviews
●
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Voratham.Siri
●
Thailand, Samut Prakarn
●
26 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
I just be coder and crazy learner
7 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' Hawkins
●
Phoenix, Arizona
●
486 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
February 15, 2021
Peter Kiss
●
Budapest
●
37 Ratings
●
2 Reviews
●
An enthusiastic developer. 🚴
October 14, 2020
visualrobots
●
71 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
September 11, 2020
