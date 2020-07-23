openbase logo
yeoman

by yeoman
0.9.6

Yeoman - a set of tools for automating development workflow

20

GitHub Stars

9.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

90

Package

Dependencies

25

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/5
Deprecated!
The Yeoman CLI is deprecated. See http://yeoman.io/migrate.html for more info.

Yeoman CLI

The Yeoman CLI is deprecated and has been superseded by yo.

Read more about the change here.

100
6 months ago
7 months ago
February 15, 2021
October 14, 2020
September 11, 2020

Alternatives

Tutorials

