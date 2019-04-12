Yelp Fusion API client for Node.js with Promises

Please refer to official Yelp documentation for request / response model details: https://www.yelp.com/developers/documentation/v3

V3 Breaking Changes

The following beta endpoints have been deprecated by the API since April 1, 2019. This library has been updated to reflect this change.

GET https://api.yelp.com/v3/businesses/matches/best

GET https://api.yelp.com/v3/businesses/matches/lookup

See https://www.yelp.com/developers/documentation/v3/business_match for more info

V2 Breaking Changes

yelp.accessToken() method is removed because OAuthV2 is being deprecated by the API. Use the new API Key in place of the token derived from client id and client secret. See https://www.yelp.com/developers/documentation/v3/authentication#where-is-my-client-secret-going

Install NPM Package

npm install yelp-fusion --save

Table of Contents

Business Endpoints:

Event Endpoints:

Category Endpoints:

Business Endpoints

Business Search

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.search({ term : 'Four Barrel Coffee' , location : 'san francisco, ca' , }).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.businesses[ 0 ].name); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Phone Search

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.phoneSearch({ phone : '+14157492060' }).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.businesses[ 0 ].name); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Transaction Search

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.transactionSearch( 'delivery' , { location : 'san diego' }).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.businesses[ 0 ].name); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Business Details

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.business( 'gary-danko-san-francisco' ).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.name); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Business Match

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.businessMatch({ name : 'Pannikin Coffee & Tea' , address1 : '510 N Coast Hwy 101' , address2 : 'Encinitas, CA 92024' , city : 'Encinitas' , state : 'CA' , country : 'US' }).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.businesses[ 0 ].id); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Reviews

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.reviews( 'gary-danko-san-francisco' ).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.reviews[ 0 ].text); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Autocomplete

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.autocomplete({ text : 'pizza' }).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.terms[ 0 ].text); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Event Endpoints

Event Lookup

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.eventLookup( "oakland-saucy-oakland-restaurant-pop-up" ).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.description); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Event Search

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.eventSearch({ categories : 2 , is_free : true , location : 'claremont, ca' }).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.events[ 0 ].name); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Featured Event

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.featuredEvent({ location : 'claremont, ca' }).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.description); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Category Endpoints

All Categories

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.allCategories().then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.categories[ 0 ].alias); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Category Details

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.categoryDetails( '3dprinting' ).then( response => { console .log(response.jsonBody.category.title); }).catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Advanced Request Options -- SocketTimeout

Socket Timeout will abort the request if the server doesn't complete the response within that time in milliseconds.

; const yelp = require ( 'yelp-fusion' ); const client = yelp.client( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , { socketTimeout : 5000 });

Additionally, the options object support all fields defined here: https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback