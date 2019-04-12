Yelp Fusion API client for Node.js with Promises
Please refer to official Yelp documentation for request / response model details: https://www.yelp.com/developers/documentation/v3
The following beta endpoints have been deprecated by the API since April 1, 2019. This library has been updated to reflect this change.
GET https://api.yelp.com/v3/businesses/matches/best
GET https://api.yelp.com/v3/businesses/matches/lookup
See https://www.yelp.com/developers/documentation/v3/business_match for more info
yelp.accessToken() method is removed because OAuthV2 is being deprecated by the API. Use the new API Key in place of the token derived from client id and client secret. See https://www.yelp.com/developers/documentation/v3/authentication#where-is-my-client-secret-going
npm install yelp-fusion --save
Business Endpoints:
Event Endpoints:
Category Endpoints:
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.search({
term: 'Four Barrel Coffee',
location: 'san francisco, ca',
}).then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.businesses[0].name);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.phoneSearch({
phone: '+14157492060'
}).then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.businesses[0].name);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.transactionSearch('delivery', {
location: 'san diego'
}).then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.businesses[0].name);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.business('gary-danko-san-francisco').then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.name);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.businessMatch({
name: 'Pannikin Coffee & Tea',
address1: '510 N Coast Hwy 101',
address2: 'Encinitas, CA 92024',
city: 'Encinitas',
state: 'CA',
country: 'US'
}).then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.businesses[0].id);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.reviews('gary-danko-san-francisco').then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.reviews[0].text);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.autocomplete({
text: 'pizza'
}).then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.terms[0].text);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.eventLookup("oakland-saucy-oakland-restaurant-pop-up").then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.description);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.eventSearch({
categories: 2,
is_free: true,
location: 'claremont, ca'
}).then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.events[0].name);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.featuredEvent({
location: 'claremont, ca'
}).then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.description);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.allCategories().then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.categories[0].alias);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY');
client.categoryDetails('3dprinting').then(response => {
console.log(response.jsonBody.category.title);
}).catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
Socket Timeout will abort the request if the server doesn't complete the response within that time in milliseconds.
'use strict';
const yelp = require('yelp-fusion');
const client = yelp.client('YOUR_API_KEY', {
socketTimeout: 5000
});
// or optionally
// client.options.socketTimeout = 5000;
Additionally, the options object support all fields defined here: https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback