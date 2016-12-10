openbase logo
Readme

Build Status NPM version

Node.js module for interfacing with Yelp's API v2.0. Supports both promises and callbacks.

Install

npm install --save yelp

Usage

// Request API access: http://www.yelp.com/developers/getting_started/api_access
var Yelp = require('yelp');

var yelp = new Yelp({
  consumer_key: 'consumer-key',
  consumer_secret: 'consumer-secret',
  token: 'token',
  token_secret: 'token-secret',
});

// See http://www.yelp.com/developers/documentation/v2/search_api
yelp.search({ term: 'food', location: 'Montreal' })
.then(function (data) {
  console.log(data);
})
.catch(function (err) {
  console.error(err);
});

// See http://www.yelp.com/developers/documentation/v2/business
yelp.business('yelp-san-francisco')
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

yelp.phoneSearch({ phone: '+15555555555' })
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

// A callback based API is also available:
yelp.business('yelp-san-francisco', function(err, data) {
  if (err) return console.log(error);
  console.log(data);
});

See ./test for more usage examples.

References

Test

CONSUMER_KEY="" CONSUMER_SECRET="" TOKEN="" TOKEN_SECRET="" npm test

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Olivier Lalonde olalonde@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

