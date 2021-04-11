Express' application generator.
$ npm install -g express-generator
The quickest way to get started with express is to utilize the executable
express(1) to generate an application as shown below:
Create the app:
$ express --view=hbs /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
Start your Express.js app at
http://localhost:3000/:
$ npm start
This generator can also be further configured with the following command line flags.
--version output the version number
-e, --ejs add ejs engine support
--pug add pug engine support
--hbs add handlebars engine support
-H, --hogan add hogan.js engine support
-v, --view <engine> add view <engine> support (dust|ejs|hbs|hjs|jade|pug|twig|vash) (defaults to jade)
--no-view use static html instead of view engine
-c, --css <engine> add stylesheet <engine> support (less|stylus|compass|sass) (defaults to plain css)
--git add .gitignore
-f, --force force on non-empty directory
-h, --help output usage information