To use this , include one of the ydn-db minified js files from download page in your HTML page.
This library can be used in almost any browser.
Simple usage for opening, storing and retrieving by a primary key
id1.
db = new ydn.db.Storage('db-name');
db.put('store-name', {message: 'Hello world!'}, 'id1');
db.get('store-name', 'id1').always(function(record) {
console.log(record);
});
var schema = {
stores: [{
name: 'people',
indexes: [{
name: 'age'
}, {
name: 'age, name',
keyPath: ['age', 'name']
}]
]
}
db = new ydn.db.Storage('db-name', schema);
If the database exists, it will be opened and updated with the given schema if necessary. In doing so, object stores and indexes will be created or deleted.
The following snippet shows querying from the
people object store using index
age
by a key range bounded by 25. The result will be sorted by
age.
var q = db.from('people').where('age', '>=', 25);
var limit = 10;
q.list(limit).done(function(objs) {
console.log(objs);
});
Sorting using an index with filtering on another index.
var q = db.from('people').where('age', '=', 25);
q.order('name').list().done(function(objs) {
console.log(objs);
});
Note that the above sort query requires a compound index
['age', 'name'] and only
the equal filter is supported.
By default, database requests are executed in separate transactions and executed in order. The following code snippet shows running all database requests in a single transaction.
var req = db.run(function update_prop (run_db) {
run_db.get('player', 1).done(function(data) {
data.health += 10;
run_db.put('player', data).done(function(key) {
if (data.health > 100) {
req.abort();
}
});
}
}, ['player'], 'readwrite');
req.then(function() {
console.log('updated.');
}, function(e) {
console.log('transaction aborted');
});
ydn.db.Storage dispatch events for connection and error. Additionally
modification of records events can be installed by defining in schema.
Data heavy query should be execute after database connection is established
by listening
ready event.
db.addEventListener('ready', function (event) {
var is_updated = event.getVersion() != event.getOldVersion();
if (is_updated) {
console.log('database connected with new schema');
} else if (isNaN(event.getOldVersion())) {
console.log('new database created');
} else {
console.log('existing database connected');
}
// heavy database operations should start from this.
);
If you haven't try Closure Tools before, setup can be time consuming and painful. I recommend to read Michael Bolin book's Closure: The Definitive Guide. A good understanding of closure coding pattern is necessary to understand and follow this library codes.
Apache ant is used to build javascript compiler. ydn-base repo
build.xml defines compiler
and others tools setting. You must change according to your local machine setting.
Specifically check property values of
closure-library.dir and
closure-compiler.dir, which
point to respective directries.
Downloads the following three repos a directory.
svn checkout http://closure-library.googlecode.com/svn/trunk/
git clone git@bitbucket.org:ytkyaw/ydn-db.git
git clone https://bitbucket.org/ytkyaw/ydn-base.git
that should create three directories for closure-library, ydn-base and ydn-db.
Run local apache (recommended) or a static server on that directory.
Go to ydn-db folder and run
ant deps and
ant ydn-base.deps to generate closure dependency tree.
Use HTML files in the /test folder for getting started. These files are also used for debug development.
Note: we use master track version of closure tools. Compiling with pre-build jar may encounter compile error.
Note: precompile files are built by using custom compiler to strip debug messages. See detail on ydn-base/tools/strip_debug.txt.
Additional features requires the following optional repos.
You should be able to run /ydn-db/test/all-test.html or run tests individually. Since all tests are async, disable run the 'in parallel' check box. These test files are for basic testing and debugging.
The coverage test is performed by JsTestDriver
test. Notice that
ant gen-alltest-js generates jsTestDriver.conf to prepare the testing
configuration.
java -jar JsTestDriver.jar --tests all
End-to-end testing for distribution can be found in the test/qunit folder as well as online [qunit test kits] (http://dev.yathit.com/index/demos.html).
Sending pull requests is easiest. For large or architectual changes, please email one of the authors in the source code.
We follow the Google JavaScript Style Guide. All commits on the master branch must pass the most stringent compilation settings and pass all unit tests.
A few coding dialects we follow:
like_this,
notLikeThis. Function names
areLikeThis.
undefined. Using
undefined for missing values in native type
is encourage over
null.
Please file an issue for bug reports describing how we could reproduce your problem. We will try address any subtle problems, memory and speed performance issues, and even extending the features of the IndexedDB API.
You may also ask questions in Stackoverflow #ydn-db with ydb-db hash, or follow us on Twitter @yathit.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0