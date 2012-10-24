This project is a fork of jbleuzen/node-cssmin.
It was originally based on the javascript for of the css minification tool used inside of YUICompressor based on code from Stoyan Stefanov and Isaac Schlueter.
We forked this project in order to maintain and up keep it on a regular basis.
You can either download the plugin and unzip it into to your project folder or you can use npm to install the
ycssmin package.
npm -g i ycssmin
Clone this repo:
npm test
We are using istanbul to provide code coverage, to view the report:
npm test
Then open
./coverage/lcov-report
We also publish the latest here.
We ask that all patches have a test attached and full coverage.
The module exports the cssmin function, so you can use it with:
var cssmin = require('ycssmin').cssmin;
The function cssmin takes two arguments:
input : the CSS content you want to minimize.
linebreakpos : the number of characters before the end of the line. If empty, the output will have only one line.
Example :
var fs = require('fs'),
cssmin = require('ycssmin').cssmin,
css = fs.readFileSync("/Any/Random/CSS/File.css", encoding='utf8'),
min = cssmin(css);
console.log(min);
Copyright 2012 Yahoo! Inc.
All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright
notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright
notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the
documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.
* Neither the name of the Yahoo! Inc. nor the
names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products
derived from this software without specific prior written permission.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND
ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED
WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL YAHOO! INC. BE LIABLE FOR ANY
DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
(INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES;
LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND
ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT
(INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS
SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
Thanks to Johan BLEUZEN for originally porting this to node.js