A Kotlin/Java API framework for Google Appengine

Features

Server

Scaffolding

Model centric

CRUD Routes

Query Routes

Custom Routes

Cache System

Transformers

Security Shields

Lifecycle Hooks

Asynchronous Pipes

Java or Kotlin

App Engine or Postgres

Client

Fluent API

Node or Web

Promises

Class extension

Contributing

Everyone willing to contribute with YAWP! is welcome. To start developing you will need an environment with:

JDK 1.8+

Maven 3.3+

PostgreSQL 9.4+

phantomjs 2+

For postgres, you need to create a database/user with access from your Unix user (you need to be able to run psql with no args). A simple tutorial for Arch can be found here.

Phantomjs can be installed from pacman on Arch.

Then follow the travis-ci build script to get your build working.

License

YAWP! is released under the MIT license.