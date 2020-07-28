openbase logo
yaw

yawp

by Fernando Ultremare
1.0.40 (see all)

Kotlin/Java API framework for Google Appengine

Readme

A Kotlin/Java API framework for Google Appengine

Any help is appreciated! Comments, suggestions, issues, PR's! Give us a star to help!

Build Status Maven Central

Features

Server

  • Scaffolding
  • Model centric
  • CRUD Routes
  • Query Routes
  • Custom Routes
  • Cache System
  • Transformers
  • Security Shields
  • Lifecycle Hooks
  • Asynchronous Pipes
  • Java or Kotlin
  • App Engine or Postgres

Client

  • Fluent API
  • Node or Web
  • Promises
  • Class extension

Guides

Complete YAWP! Guides.

Getting Started

  1. At the command prompt, create a new YAWP! Kotlin application:

    $ mvn archetype:generate \
    -DarchetypeGroupId=io.yawp \
    -DarchetypeArtifactId=yawp \
    -DarchetypeVersion=LATEST \
    -DgroupId=yawpapp \
    -DartifactId=yawpapp \
    -Dversion=1.0-SNAPSHOT \
    -Dlang=kotlin

  2. Change directory to yawpapp and start the yawp development server:

    $ cd yawpapp
$ mvn yawp:devserver

  3. Using a browser, go to http://localhost:8080/api to check if everything is OK.

  4. Using a scaffolder, create a simple endpoint model:

    $ mvn yawp:endpoint -Dmodel=person

    Output:

    @Endpoint(path = "/people")
class Person(@Id
             var id: IdRef<Person>)

    Try it:

    $ curl http://localhost:8080/api/people

    From Javascript:

    $ npm install yawp --save

    class Person extends yawp('/people') {
    save() {
        console.log('saving...');
        return super.save();
    }
}
const person = new Person({name: 'Janes'});
person.save()

  5. Follow the guidelines to start developing your API:

Contributing

Everyone willing to contribute with YAWP! is welcome. To start developing you will need an environment with:

  • JDK 1.8+
  • Maven 3.3+
  • PostgreSQL 9.4+
  • phantomjs 2+

For postgres, you need to create a database/user with access from your Unix user (you need to be able to run psql with no args). A simple tutorial for Arch can be found here.

Phantomjs can be installed from pacman on Arch.

Then follow the travis-ci build script to get your build working.

License

YAWP! is released under the MIT license.

