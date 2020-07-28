A Kotlin/Java API framework for Google Appengine
Any help is appreciated! Comments, suggestions, issues, PR's! Give us a star to help!
At the command prompt, create a new YAWP! Kotlin application:
$ mvn archetype:generate \
-DarchetypeGroupId=io.yawp \
-DarchetypeArtifactId=yawp \
-DarchetypeVersion=LATEST \
-DgroupId=yawpapp \
-DartifactId=yawpapp \
-Dversion=1.0-SNAPSHOT \
-Dlang=kotlin
Change directory to
yawpapp and start the yawp development server:
$ cd yawpapp
$ mvn yawp:devserver
Using a browser, go to
http://localhost:8080/api to check if everything is OK.
Using a scaffolder, create a simple endpoint model:
$ mvn yawp:endpoint -Dmodel=person
Output:
@Endpoint(path = "/people")
class Person(@Id
var id: IdRef<Person>)
Try it:
$ curl http://localhost:8080/api/people
From Javascript:
$ npm install yawp --save
class Person extends yawp('/people') {
save() {
console.log('saving...');
return super.save();
}
}
const person = new Person({name: 'Janes'});
person.save()
Follow the guidelines to start developing your API:
Everyone willing to contribute with YAWP! is welcome. To start developing you will need an environment with:
For postgres, you need to create a database/user with access from your Unix user (you need to be able to run psql with no args). A simple tutorial for Arch can be found here.
Phantomjs can be installed from pacman on Arch.
Then follow the travis-ci build script to get your build working.
YAWP! is released under the MIT license.