Yaspeller for CI

Fast spelling check for Travis CI and AppVeyor.

It is just simple wrap for yaspeller, CLI for Yandex.Speller API. But it runs spelling check only in first CI job, to speed up build time and reduce unnecessary burden for CI service and Yandex.Speller API.

Usage

Install yaspeller-ci :

npm install yaspeller-ci --save-dev

And add it to npm scripts:

"scripts" : { "spellcheck" : "yaspeller-ci *.md" , "test" : "npm run unit && npm run lint && npm run spellcheck" }

If you use JSDoc, we recommend to pass them by spelling check too:

"scripts" : { "docs" : "jsdoc --configure .jsdocrc *.js" , "spellcheck" : "npm run docs && yaspeller-ci *.md api/*.html" , "test" : "npm run unit && npm run lint && npm run spellcheck" }

Config

You can specify own dictionary and spelling check options in .yaspellerrc config.

{ "lang" : "en" , "dictionary" : [ "yaspeller" , "Travis" ] }

Full list of options could be found in yaspeller docs.

Extra

We recommend to combine Yaspeller CI with lint-staged :