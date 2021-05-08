Fast spelling check for Travis CI and AppVeyor.
It is just simple wrap for yaspeller, CLI for Yandex.Speller API. But it runs spelling check only in first CI job, to speed up build time and reduce unnecessary burden for CI service and Yandex.Speller API.
Install
yaspeller-ci:
npm install yaspeller-ci --save-dev
And add it to npm scripts:
"scripts": {
"spellcheck": "yaspeller-ci *.md",
"test": "npm run unit && npm run lint && npm run spellcheck"
}
If you use JSDoc, we recommend to pass them by spelling check too:
"scripts": {
"docs": "jsdoc --configure .jsdocrc *.js",
"spellcheck": "npm run docs && yaspeller-ci *.md api/*.html",
"test": "npm run unit && npm run lint && npm run spellcheck"
}
You can specify own dictionary and spelling check options
in
.yaspellerrc config.
{
"lang": "en",
"dictionary": [
"yaspeller",
"Travis"
]
}
Full list of options could be found in
yaspeller docs.
We recommend to combine Yaspeller CI with
lint-staged:
"lint-staged": {
"*.md": "yaspeller-ci"
}