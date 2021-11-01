yaspeller

This README is also available in Russian.

Search tool typos in the text, files and websites.

Used API Yandex.Speller.

Installation

npm install yaspeller -g

Using CLI

yaspeller [options] <file-or-directory-or-link...>

Add this to your .pre-commit-config.yaml :

- repo: https://github.com/hcodes/yaspeller.git rev: '' hooks: - id: yaspeller

Examples

yaspeller README.md — search typos in the file.

— search typos in the file. yaspeller "*.md" — node glob syntax for Windows.

— node glob syntax for Windows. yaspeller -e ".md,.html,.txt" ./texts/ — finding typos in files in the folder.

— finding typos in files in the folder. yaspeller https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9E%D0%BF%D0%B5%D1%87%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B0 — search typos in the page.

— search typos in the page. yaspeller http://bem.info/sitemap.xml — search typos at the addresses specified in the sitemap.xml.

— search typos at the addresses specified in the sitemap.xml. echo "Hello, world!" | yaspeller --stdin

echo "Hello, world!" | yaspeller --stdin --stdin-filename hello.txt

Options

Formats: plain , html , markdown or auto .

Default: auto .

Languages: en , ru or uk .

Default: en,ru .

Configuration file path.

Set file extensions to search for files in a folder.

Example: .md,.htm,.txt .

JSON file for own dictionary.

[ "someword1" , "Someword2" , "someword3" ]

Regular expressions are supported:

[ "unknownword" , "unknown(W|w)ord[12]?" , "Unknown(W|w)ord[34]?" ]

Examples:

yaspeller --dictionary my_dict.json .

yaspeller --dictionary my_dict.json:my_dict2.json .

If you have tons of markdown and introduce this linter, you're likely to want generation of initial dictionary with yaspeller-dictionary-builder, so one line will cover all word's forms.

Set type of report: console , html , markdown , junit or json .

Default: console

Example: console,html,custom_report.js

Check the correctness of using the letter “Ё” (Yo) in Russian texts.

Do not use a dictionary environment (context) during the scan.

This is useful in cases where the service is transmitted to the input of a list of individual words.

Highlight repetitions of words, consecutive. For example, I flew to to to Cyprus .

Flag words, written in Latin, as erroneous.

Ignore HTML tags.

Default: code,kbd,object,samp,script,style,var

Option to formats html and markdown .

Remove the text from the scan using regular expressions.

Ignore the incorrect use of UPPERCASE / lowercase letters, for example, in the word moscow .

Ignore words with numbers, such as avp17h4534 .

Ignore words, written in Latin, for example, madrid .

Ignore Roman numerals I, II, III, ... .

Ignore words written in capital letters.

Ignore Internet addresses, email addresses and filenames.

Max count of requests in parallel.

Default: 2 .

Clean output without colors.

Output only errors.

Process files on <STDIN> . Default: false

Specify filename to process <STDIN> as. Used in reports.

Debug mode.

Configuration

npm install yaspeller --save-dev

Add the text in package.json / scripts :

"yaspeller": "yaspeller .",

To run the linter:

npm run yaspeller

yaspeller is configured using JSON file at the root of the project:

.yaspellerrc

.yaspellerrc.js

.yaspellerrc.json

.yaspeller.json

package.json , field yaspeller

{ "excludeFiles" : [ ".git" , "libs" , "node_modules" , "yaspeller" ], "lang" : "ru" , "fileExtensions" : [ ".md" , ".css" ], "dictionary" : [ "someword1" ] }

Advanced example:

{ "excludeFiles" : [ ".git" , "yaspeller" , "node_modules" , "libs" ], "format" : "html" , "lang" : "en" , "fileExtensions" : [ ".md" , ".css" ], "report" : [ "console" , "html" ], "dictionary" : [ "someword1" , "Someword2" , "some(w|W)ord[23]" , "Some(w|W)ord" ], "ignoreText" : [ "<php\?[^]*?\?>" , [ "<php\?[^]*?\?>" , "g" ] ], "ignoreTags" : [ "code" , "script" ], "ignoreUrls" : true , "findRepeatWords" : true , "maxRequests" : 5 }

Property Type Details format String --format lang String --lang excludeFiles Array fileExtensions Array --file-extension dictionary Array --dictionary report Array --report checkYo Boolean --check-yo byWords Boolean --by-words findRepeatWords Boolean --find-repeat-words flagLatin Boolean --flag-latin ignoreTags Array --ignore-tags ignoreText Array --ignore-text ignoreCapitalization Boolean --ignore-capitalization ignoreDigits Boolean --ignore-digits ignoreLatin Boolean --ignore-latin ignoreRomanNumerals Boolean --ignore-roman-numerals ignoreUppercase Boolean --ignore-uppercase ignoreUrls Boolean --ignore-urls maxRequests Number --max-requests

Ignore text from checking

Ignore a line

var re = /a-z/ ;

var re = /a-z/ ;

< span > a-z </ span >

Ignore a block

const reUpper = /A-Z/ ; const reLower = /a-z/ ;

< span > A-Z </ span > < div > a-z </ div >

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const run = require ( 'gulp-run' ); gulp.task( 'yaspeller' , function ( cb ) { run( './node_modules/.bin/yaspeller .' ).exec() .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err.message); cb(); }) .on( 'finish' , cb); });

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-shell' ); grunt.initConfig({ shell : { yaspeller : { options : { stderr : false }, command : './node_modules/.bin/yaspeller .' } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'lint' , [ 'shell:yaspeller' ]); };

MIT License