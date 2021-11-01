This README is also available in Russian.
Search tool typos in the text, files and websites.
Used API Yandex.Speller.
npm install yaspeller -g
yaspeller [options] <file-or-directory-or-link...>
Add this to your
.pre-commit-config.yaml:
- repo: https://github.com/hcodes/yaspeller.git
rev: '' # Use the sha / tag you want to point at
hooks:
- id: yaspeller
yaspeller README.md — search typos in the file.
yaspeller "*.md" — node glob syntax for Windows.
yaspeller -e ".md,.html,.txt" ./texts/ — finding typos in files in the folder.
yaspeller https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9E%D0%BF%D0%B5%D1%87%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B0 — search typos in the page.
yaspeller http://bem.info/sitemap.xml — search typos at the addresses specified in the sitemap.xml.
echo "Hello, world!" | yaspeller --stdin
echo "Hello, world!" | yaspeller --stdin --stdin-filename hello.txt
-f, --format <value>
Formats:
plain,
html,
markdown or
auto.
Default:
auto.
-l, --lang <value>
Languages:
en,
ru or
uk.
Default:
en,ru.
-c, --config <path>
Configuration file path.
-e, --file-extensions <value>
Set file extensions to search for files in a folder.
Example:
.md,.htm,.txt.
--dictionary <file>
JSON file for own dictionary.
[
"someword1", // someword1 = someword1 and Someword1
"Someword2", // Someword2 = Someword2
"someword3"
]
Regular expressions are supported:
[
"unknownword",
"unknown(W|w)ord[12]?", // unknown(W|w)ord[12]? = unknown(W|w)ord[12]? and Unknown(W|w)ord[12]?
"Unknown(W|w)ord[34]?" // Unknown(W|w)ord[34]? = Unknown(W|w)ord[34]?
]
Examples:
yaspeller --dictionary my_dict.json .
yaspeller --dictionary my_dict.json:my_dict2.json .
If you have tons of markdown and introduce this linter, you're likely to want generation of initial dictionary with yaspeller-dictionary-builder, so one line will cover all word's forms.
--report <type>
Set type of report:
console,
html,
markdown,
junit or
json.
Default:
console
Example:
console,html,custom_report.js
--check-yo
Check the correctness of using the letter “Ё” (Yo) in Russian texts.
--by-words
Do not use a dictionary environment (context) during the scan.
This is useful in cases where the service is transmitted to the input of a list of individual words.
--find-repeat-words
Highlight repetitions of words, consecutive. For example,
I flew to to to Cyprus.
--flag-latin
Flag words, written in Latin, as erroneous.
--ignore-tags <tags>
Ignore HTML tags.
Default:
code,kbd,object,samp,script,style,var
Option to formats
html and
markdown.
--ignore-text <regexp>
Remove the text from the scan using regular expressions.
--ignore-capitalization
Ignore the incorrect use of UPPERCASE / lowercase letters, for example, in the word
moscow.
--ignore-digits
Ignore words with numbers, such as
avp17h4534.
--ignore-latin
Ignore words, written in Latin, for example,
madrid.
--ignore-roman-numerals
Ignore Roman numerals
I, II, III, ....
--ignore-uppercase
Ignore words written in capital letters.
--ignore-urls
Ignore Internet addresses, email addresses and filenames.
--max-requests <value>
Max count of requests in parallel.
Default:
2.
--no-color
Clean output without colors.
--only-errors
Output only errors.
--stdin
Process files on
<STDIN>. Default: false
--stdin-filename <file>
Specify filename to process
<STDIN> as. Used in reports.
--debug
Debug mode.
npm install yaspeller --save-dev
Add the text in
package.json /
scripts:
"yaspeller": "yaspeller .",
To run the linter:
npm run yaspeller
yaspeller is configured using JSON file at the root of the project:
.yaspellerrc
.yaspellerrc.js
.yaspellerrc.json
.yaspeller.json
package.json, field
yaspeller
{
"excludeFiles": [
".git",
"libs",
"node_modules",
"yaspeller"
],
"lang": "ru",
"fileExtensions": [
".md",
".css"
],
"dictionary": [
"someword1"
]
}
Advanced example:
{
"excludeFiles": [
".git",
"yaspeller",
"node_modules",
"libs"
],
"format": "html",
"lang": "en",
"fileExtensions": [
".md",
".css"
],
"report": ["console", "html"],
"dictionary": [
// JSON comments
"someword1", // someword1 = someword1 and Someword1
"Someword2", // Someword2 = Someword2
"some(w|W)ord[23]", // some(w|W)ord[23] = some(w|W)ord[23] and Some(w|W)ord[23]
"Some(w|W)ord" // Some(w|W)ord = Some(w|W)ord
],
"ignoreText": [
"<php\?[^]*?\?>", // Shortly
["<php\?[^]*?\?>", "g"] // Longly
],
"ignoreTags": ["code", "script"],
"ignoreUrls": true,
"findRepeatWords": true,
"maxRequests": 5
}
|Property
|Type
|Details
format
String
--format
lang
String
--lang
excludeFiles
Array
fileExtensions
Array
--file-extension
dictionary
Array
--dictionary
report
Array
--report
checkYo
Boolean
--check-yo
byWords
Boolean
--by-words
findRepeatWords
Boolean
--find-repeat-words
flagLatin
Boolean
--flag-latin
ignoreTags
Array
--ignore-tags
ignoreText
Array
--ignore-text
ignoreCapitalization
Boolean
--ignore-capitalization
ignoreDigits
Boolean
--ignore-digits
ignoreLatin
Boolean
--ignore-latin
ignoreRomanNumerals
Boolean
--ignore-roman-numerals
ignoreUppercase
Boolean
--ignore-uppercase
ignoreUrls
Boolean
--ignore-urls
maxRequests
Number
--max-requests
var re = /a-z/; // yaspeller ignore
var re = /a-z/; /* yaspeller ignore */
<span>a-z</span> <!-- yaspeller ignore -->
/* yaspeller ignore:start */
const reUpper = /A-Z/;
const reLower = /a-z/;
/* yaspeller ignore:end */
<!-- yaspeller ignore:start -->
<span>A-Z</span>
<div>a-z</div>
<!-- yaspeller ignore:end -->
const gulp = require('gulp');
const run = require('gulp-run'); // npm install gulp-run --save-dev
gulp.task('yaspeller', function (cb) {
run('./node_modules/.bin/yaspeller .').exec()
.on('error', function (err) {
console.error(err.message);
cb();
})
.on('finish', cb);
});
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shell'); // npm install grunt-shell --save-dev
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
yaspeller: {
options: {stderr: false},
command: './node_modules/.bin/yaspeller .'
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('lint', ['shell:yaspeller']);
};
MIT License