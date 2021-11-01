openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
yas

yaspeller

by Denis Seleznev
8.0.0 (see all)

🔍 Search tool typos in the text, files and websites

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

597

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

yaspeller

NPM version NPM Downloads Coverage Status install size

This README is also available in Russian.

Search tool typos in the text, files and websites.

Used API Yandex.Speller.

yaspeller

Installation

npm install yaspeller -g

Using CLI

yaspeller [options] <file-or-directory-or-link...>

Using with pre-commit

Add this to your .pre-commit-config.yaml:

- repo: https://github.com/hcodes/yaspeller.git
  rev: '' # Use the sha / tag you want to point at
  hooks:
    - id: yaspeller

Examples

  • yaspeller README.md — search typos in the file.
  • yaspeller "*.md" — node glob syntax for Windows.
  • yaspeller -e ".md,.html,.txt" ./texts/ — finding typos in files in the folder.
  • yaspeller https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9E%D0%BF%D0%B5%D1%87%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B0 — search typos in the page.
  • yaspeller http://bem.info/sitemap.xml — search typos at the addresses specified in the sitemap.xml.
  • echo "Hello, world!" | yaspeller --stdin
  • echo "Hello, world!" | yaspeller --stdin --stdin-filename hello.txt

Options

-f, --format <value>

Formats: plain, html, markdown or auto.
Default: auto.

-l, --lang <value>

Languages: en, ru or uk.
Default: en,ru.

-c, --config <path>

Configuration file path.

-e, --file-extensions <value>

Set file extensions to search for files in a folder.
Example: .md,.htm,.txt.

--dictionary <file>

JSON file for own dictionary.

[
    "someword1", // someword1 = someword1 and Someword1
    "Someword2", // Someword2 = Someword2
    "someword3"
]

Regular expressions are supported:

[
    "unknownword",
    "unknown(W|w)ord[12]?", // unknown(W|w)ord[12]? = unknown(W|w)ord[12]? and Unknown(W|w)ord[12]?
    "Unknown(W|w)ord[34]?" // Unknown(W|w)ord[34]? = Unknown(W|w)ord[34]?
]

Examples:
yaspeller --dictionary my_dict.json .
yaspeller --dictionary my_dict.json:my_dict2.json .

If you have tons of markdown and introduce this linter, you're likely to want generation of initial dictionary with yaspeller-dictionary-builder, so one line will cover all word's forms.

--report <type>

Set type of report: console, html, markdown, junit or json.
Default: console
Example: console,html,custom_report.js

--check-yo

Check the correctness of using the letter “Ё” (Yo) in Russian texts.

--by-words

Do not use a dictionary environment (context) during the scan.
This is useful in cases where the service is transmitted to the input of a list of individual words.

--find-repeat-words

Highlight repetitions of words, consecutive. For example, I flew to to to Cyprus.

--flag-latin

Flag words, written in Latin, as erroneous.

--ignore-tags <tags>

Ignore HTML tags.
Default: code,kbd,object,samp,script,style,var
Option to formats html and markdown.

--ignore-text <regexp>

Remove the text from the scan using regular expressions.

--ignore-capitalization

Ignore the incorrect use of UPPERCASE / lowercase letters, for example, in the word moscow.

--ignore-digits

Ignore words with numbers, such as avp17h4534.

--ignore-latin

Ignore words, written in Latin, for example, madrid.

--ignore-roman-numerals

Ignore Roman numerals I, II, III, ....

--ignore-uppercase

Ignore words written in capital letters.

--ignore-urls

Ignore Internet addresses, email addresses and filenames.

--max-requests <value>

Max count of requests in parallel.
Default: 2.

--no-color

Clean output without colors.

--only-errors

Output only errors.

--stdin

Process files on <STDIN>. Default: false

--stdin-filename <file>

Specify filename to process <STDIN> as. Used in reports.

--debug

Debug mode.

Configuration

npm install yaspeller --save-dev

Add the text in package.json / scripts:
"yaspeller": "yaspeller .",

To run the linter:
npm run yaspeller

yaspeller is configured using JSON file at the root of the project:

  • .yaspellerrc
  • .yaspellerrc.js
  • .yaspellerrc.json
  • .yaspeller.json
  • package.json, field yaspeller
{
  "excludeFiles": [
    ".git",
    "libs",
    "node_modules",
    "yaspeller"
  ],
  "lang": "ru",
  "fileExtensions": [
    ".md",
    ".css"
  ],
  "dictionary": [
    "someword1"
  ]
}

Advanced example:

{
  "excludeFiles": [
    ".git",
    "yaspeller",
    "node_modules",
    "libs"
  ],
  "format": "html",
  "lang": "en",
  "fileExtensions": [
    ".md",
    ".css"
  ],
  "report": ["console", "html"],
  "dictionary": [
    // JSON comments
    "someword1", // someword1 = someword1 and Someword1
    "Someword2", // Someword2 = Someword2
    "some(w|W)ord[23]", // some(w|W)ord[23] = some(w|W)ord[23] and Some(w|W)ord[23]
    "Some(w|W)ord" // Some(w|W)ord = Some(w|W)ord
  ],
  "ignoreText": [
    "<php\?[^]*?\?>", // Shortly
    ["<php\?[^]*?\?>", "g"] // Longly
  ],
  "ignoreTags": ["code", "script"],
  "ignoreUrls": true,
  "findRepeatWords": true,
  "maxRequests": 5
}
Property TypeDetails
formatString--format
langString--lang
excludeFilesArray
fileExtensionsArray--file-extension
dictionaryArray--dictionary
reportArray--report
checkYoBoolean--check-yo
byWordsBoolean--by-words
findRepeatWordsBoolean--find-repeat-words
flagLatinBoolean--flag-latin
ignoreTagsArray--ignore-tags
ignoreTextArray--ignore-text
ignoreCapitalizationBoolean--ignore-capitalization
ignoreDigitsBoolean--ignore-digits
ignoreLatinBoolean--ignore-latin
ignoreRomanNumeralsBoolean--ignore-roman-numerals
ignoreUppercaseBoolean--ignore-uppercase
ignoreUrlsBoolean--ignore-urls
maxRequestsNumber--max-requests

Ignore text from checking

Ignore a line

var re = /a-z/; // yaspeller ignore

var re = /a-z/; /* yaspeller ignore */

<span>a-z</span> <!-- yaspeller ignore -->

Ignore a block

/* yaspeller ignore:start */
const reUpper = /A-Z/;
const reLower = /a-z/;
/* yaspeller ignore:end */

<!-- yaspeller ignore:start -->
<span>A-Z</span>
<div>a-z</div>
<!-- yaspeller ignore:end -->

Gulp plugin

const gulp = require('gulp');
const run = require('gulp-run'); // npm install gulp-run --save-dev

gulp.task('yaspeller', function (cb) {
    run('./node_modules/.bin/yaspeller .').exec()
        .on('error', function (err) {
            console.error(err.message);
            cb();
        })
        .on('finish', cb);
});

Grunt plugin

module.exports = function(grunt) {
    grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shell'); // npm install grunt-shell --save-dev
    grunt.initConfig({
        shell: {
            yaspeller: {
                options: {stderr: false},
                command: './node_modules/.bin/yaspeller .'
            }
        }
    });
    grunt.registerTask('lint', ['shell:yaspeller']);
};

Restrictions API Yandex.Speller

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial