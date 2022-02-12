Install Docker: curl -sSL https://get.docker.com/ | sh. If you are on Windows, make sure you shared the working drive with Docker.
Install Docker Compose: curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.17.1/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose && chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose. If you are on Windows, docker-compose comes with the msi package.
Create .env file with required config values in KEY=VALUE format (see config.js for a full listing of options) cp .env_example .env
STEAM_API_KEY You need this in order to access the Steam Web API, which is used to fetch basic match data, player profile data, and cosmetic item data. You can use your main account to obtain the API key; it does not have to match the account used for the STEAM_USER and STEAM_PASS options. You can request an API key here: https://steamcommunity.com/dev/apikey
STEAM_USER, STEAM_PASS A Steam account is required to fetch replay salts. It is recommended to use a new account for this purpose (you won't be able to use the account on two different hosts at the same time, and the account must not have Steam Guard enabled). This is not required if you don't need to download/parse replays.
Start containers and initialize databases: docker-compose up
Make some changes and commit them.
Submit a pull request. Wait for it to be reviewed and merged.
OPTIONAL Add your DOTA friend code (SteamId3) to the CONTRIBUTORS.js file.
Congratulations! You're a contributor.
Notes
The API runs on port 5000 by default.
File changes made in the host directory get mirrored into the container.
Get a terminal into the running container: docker exec -it odota-core bash
The process manager pm2 is used to manage the individual services. Each is run as a separate Node.js process.
pm2 list See the currently running services.
pm2 start manifest.json Start all the services according to the manifest file
pm2 start manifest.json --only web Starts a specific service
pm2 stop web Stop a specific service
pm2 stop all Stop all the services
pm2 logs web Inspect the output of a service
docker system prune Cleans your system of any stopped containers, images, and volumes
docker-compose build Rebuilds your containers (e.g. for database schema updates)
docker pull odota/parser You may need to do this if the parser has updated. Remove and recreate the parser container to run the latest code.
Tests are written using the mocha framework.
npm test runs the full test suite.
Use mocha CLI for more fine-grained control over the tests you want to run.
Starter data
You can request some parses by ID to get some parsed data.
You can also run scanner to get some matches from the API.