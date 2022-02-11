openbase logo
yarr

by contrawork
2.0.2 (see all)

A React router library enabling the render-as-you-fetch concurrent UI pattern.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

94.9K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

yarr

A React router library enabling the render-as-you-fetch concurrent UI pattern.

Overview

Yarr is yet another React router library, but with a focus on enabling the render-as-you-fetch concurrent UI pattern by offering both component code preloading and data preloading. This behavior is enabled even without opt-in to React's experimental Concurrent Mode.

Yarr was originally developed for use with Relay (formally Relay Modern) in September 2020 for internal use at Contra. It's since been open-sourced to give back to the community and promote Relay adoption.

Getting Started

Community articles:

Usage Examples

Advanced

API Reference

License

MIT License

