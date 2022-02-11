yarr

A React router library enabling the render-as-you-fetch concurrent UI pattern.

Overview

Yarr is yet another React router library, but with a focus on enabling the render-as-you-fetch concurrent UI pattern by offering both component code preloading and data preloading. This behavior is enabled even without opt-in to React's experimental Concurrent Mode.

Yarr was originally developed for use with Relay (formally Relay Modern) in September 2020 for internal use at Contra. It's since been open-sourced to give back to the community and promote Relay adoption.

Getting Started

Community articles:

Usage Examples

Advanced

API Reference

License

MIT License