A CLI tool to run npm scripts with either
npm,
pnpm or
yarn, depending on how it was started. Useful for setups
where some team members use
npm while others use
pnpm or
yarn, especially when Windows and Unix-like systems are
used across the team.
This tool is a helper to run scripts from
package.json. Just substitute all
npm,
pnpm or
yarn calls with
yarpm
and you're good to go:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "yarpm run build",
"build": "tsc index.ts"
}
}
When running the
start script with
yarn start, the dependent
build script will be spawned with
yarn:
~/test$ yarn start
yarn start v1.22.5
$ yarpm run build
$ tsc index.ts
✨ Done in 2.27s.
Running the same script with
npm start will result in the dependent
build being run with
npm:
~/test$ npm start
> test@0.0.1 start /home/me/test
> yarpm run build
> test@0.0.1 build /home/me/test
> tsc index.ts
This tool is not meant to be an abstraction layer for calling
npm,
pnpm or
yarn. It will pass all arguments
it receives unfiltered to the chosen package manager. You'll have to make sure that the package manager commands you use
are compatible with all the package managers you want your commands to work with.
$ npm install yarpm --save-dev
# or
$ pnpm add yarpm --save-dev
# or
$ yarn add yarpm --dev
The
yarpm package provides 3 CLI commands:
The main command is
yarpm.
This command is an in-place substitute for places in
package.json where
npm,
pnpm or
yarn is being used
explicitly. It reads the
npm_execpath environment variable to determine the path to the currently used package
manager. This env var is only set when running
yarpm as a script. If
yarpm is used without being embedded
in a script, it will always choose
npm.
This command can be used in places where you are not in control of how your script is being started, for example when
using
husky to run a script as a git hook. This script will always prefer
pnpm over
npm unless
pnpm is not
available. Only then will it fall back to
npm.
This command can be used in places where you are not in control of how your script is being started, for example when
using
husky to run a script as a git hook. This script will always prefer
yarn over
npm unless
yarn is not
available. Only then will it fall back to
npm.
The
yarpm package provides a node API.
const yarpm = require('yarpm');
const promise = yarpm(argv, options);
string[] -- The argument list to pass to npm/pnpm/yarn.
object|undefined
string -
The path to npm/pnpm/yarn.
Default is
process.env.npm_execpath if set,
npm otherwise.
object -
Sets the environment key-value pairs, replaces the default usage of process.env to spawn child process.
stream.Readable|null --
A readable stream to send messages to stdin of child process.
If this is
null or
undefined, ignores it.
If this is
process.stdin, inherits it.
Otherwise, makes a pipe.
Default is
null.
Set to
process.stdin in order to send from stdin.
stream.Writable|null --
A writable stream to receive messages from stdout of child process.
If this is
null or
undefined, cannot send.
If this is
process.stdout, inherits it.
Otherwise, makes a pipe.
Default is
null.
Set to
process.stdout in order to print to stdout.
stream.Writable|null --
A writable stream to receive messages from stderr of child process.
If this is
null or
undefined, cannot send.
If this is
process.stderr, inherits it.
Otherwise, makes a pipe.
Default is
null.
Set to
process.stderr in order to print to stderr.
yarpm returns a promise will be resolved when the spawned process exits, regardless of the exit code.
The promise will be rejected in case of an internal error inside of
yarpm.
The promise is resolved with an object with the following 2 properties:
spawnArgs and
code.
The
spawnArgs property contains the array of parameters that were passed to spawn the sub-process.
The
code property is the exit code of the sub-process.
yarpm(['install']).then((result) => {
console.log(`${result.spawnArgs} -- ${result.code}`);
// if executed as a package.json script via yarn: /usr/share/yarn/bin/yarn.js,install -- 0
});
https://github.com/BendingBender/yarpm/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
Thank you for contributing!
Please use GitHub Issues.