yarnhook keeps your
node_modules up-to-date when your
yarn.lock,
package-lock.json or
shrinkwrap.yaml changes due to git operations like
checkout,
merge,
rebase,
pull etc.
You can install
yarnhook to your project with mrm.
npx mrm yarnhook
This package should be used with husky.
yarn add --dev yarnhook husky
# or
npm install --save-dev yarnhook husky
# or
pnpm install --save-dev yarnhook husky
You should let
yarnhook handle git hooks that change the dependencies. Example
package.json is
as follows:
{
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"post-checkout": "yarnhook",
"post-merge": "yarnhook",
"post-rewrite": "yarnhook"
}
}
}
Prepend these flags to your git command to use them.
YARNHOOK_BYPASS: Run git command bypassing yarnhook completely
YARNHOOK_DEBUG: Print debug information
YARNHOOK_DRYRUN: Don't install dependencies, only notify
An example:
YARNHOOK_BYPASS=true git checkout feature-branch
Project logo: @anilkilic
Font: PT Sans
When you're working on large projects, this package may help you to make sure that your node_modules are up-to-date with .lock files. Especially when you're working in a team you must add this package to avoid unnecessary uncertainties of packages in the repository.