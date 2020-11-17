openbase logo
yar

yarnhook

by Fatih Altinok
0.5.1

Run `yarn install`, `npm install` or `pnpm install` on git hooks automatically

34.7K

194

1yr ago

12

2

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

5.0/51
Readme

yarnhook

yarnhook keeps your node_modules up-to-date when your yarn.lock, package-lock.json or shrinkwrap.yaml changes due to git operations like checkout, merge, rebase, pull etc.

Easy installation

You can install yarnhook to your project with mrm.

npx mrm yarnhook

Manual installation

This package should be used with husky.

yarn add --dev yarnhook husky
# or
npm install --save-dev yarnhook husky
# or
pnpm install --save-dev yarnhook husky

Configuration

You should let yarnhook handle git hooks that change the dependencies. Example package.json is as follows:

{
  "husky": {
    "hooks": {
      "post-checkout": "yarnhook",
      "post-merge": "yarnhook",
      "post-rewrite": "yarnhook"
    }
  }
}

Flags

Prepend these flags to your git command to use them.

  • YARNHOOK_BYPASS: Run git command bypassing yarnhook completely
  • YARNHOOK_DEBUG: Print debug information
  • YARNHOOK_DRYRUN: Don't install dependencies, only notify

An example:

YARNHOOK_BYPASS=true git checkout feature-branch

Artwork

Project logo: @anilkilic

Font: PT Sans

Anil Chowdary
October 13, 2020
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

When you're working on large projects, this package may help you to make sure that your node_modules are up-to-date with .lock files. Especially when you're working in a team you must add this package to avoid unnecessary uncertainties of packages in the repository.

0

