yarnhook

yarnhook keeps your node_modules up-to-date when your yarn.lock , package-lock.json or shrinkwrap.yaml changes due to git operations like checkout , merge , rebase , pull etc.

Easy installation

You can install yarnhook to your project with mrm.

npx mrm yarnhook

Manual installation

This package should be used with husky.

yarn add --dev yarnhook husky npm install --save-dev yarnhook husky pnpm install --save-dev yarnhook husky

Configuration

You should let yarnhook handle git hooks that change the dependencies. Example package.json is as follows:

{ "husky" : { "hooks" : { "post-checkout" : "yarnhook" , "post-merge" : "yarnhook" , "post-rewrite" : "yarnhook" } } }

Flags

Prepend these flags to your git command to use them.

YARNHOOK_BYPASS : Run git command bypassing yarnhook completely

: Run git command bypassing yarnhook completely YARNHOOK_DEBUG : Print debug information

: Print debug information YARNHOOK_DRYRUN : Don't install dependencies, only notify

An example:

YARNHOOK_BYPASS= true git checkout feature-branch

Artwork

Project logo: @anilkilic

Font: PT Sans