openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yarn-zeo

by yarnpkg
0.0.10 (see all)

The 1.x line is frozen - features and bugfixes now happen on https://github.com/yarnpkg/berry

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

40.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

544

Package

Dependencies

44

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Yarn

Fast, reliable, and secure dependency management.

Circle Status Appveyor Status Azure Pipelines status Discord Chat Commitizen friendly

Fast: Yarn caches every package it has downloaded, so it never needs to download the same package again. It also does almost everything concurrently to maximize resource utilization. This means even faster installs.

Reliable: Using a detailed but concise lockfile format and a deterministic algorithm for install operations, Yarn is able to guarantee that any installation that works on one system will work exactly the same on another system.

Secure: Yarn uses checksums to verify the integrity of every installed package before its code is executed.

Features

  • Offline Mode. If you've installed a package before, then you can install it again without an internet connection.
  • Deterministic. The same dependencies will be installed in the same exact way on any machine, regardless of installation order.
  • Network Performance. Yarn efficiently queues requests and avoids request waterfalls in order to maximize network utilization.
  • Network Resilience. A single request that fails will not cause the entire installation to fail. Requests are automatically retried upon failure.
  • Flat Mode. Yarn resolves mismatched versions of dependencies to a single version to avoid creating duplicates.
  • More emojis. 🐈

Our supports

Gold sponsors

All your environment variables, in one place. Stop struggling with scattered API keys, hacking together home-brewed tools, and avoiding access controls. Keep your team and servers in sync with Doppler.
Your app, enterprise-ready. Start selling to enterprise customers with just a few lines of code. Add Single Sign-On (and more) in minutes instead of months with WorkOS.

Installing Yarn

Read the Installation Guide on our website for detailed instructions on how to install Yarn.

Using Yarn

Read the Usage Guide on our website for detailed instructions on how to use Yarn.

Contributing to Yarn

The 1.x codebase is fairly old and will only accept security fixes. For new features or bugfixes, please see our new repository and its contribution guide.

Prior art

Yarn wouldn't exist if it wasn't for excellent prior art. Yarn has been inspired by the following projects:

Credits

Thanks to Sam Holmes for donating the npm package name!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial