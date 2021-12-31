openbase logo
This is a command line utility program to upgrade all the packages in your `package.json` to the latest version (potentially upgrading packages across major versions).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.6K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

yarn-upgrade-all

This is a command line utility program to upgrade all the packages in your package.json to the latest version (potentially upgrading packages across major versions).

Installation

yarn add --dev yarn-upgrade-all

Usage

npx yarn-upgrade-all

Installation globally

yarn global add yarn-upgrade-all

Installation on Windows

npm install -g yarn-upgrade-all

❗ Don't use yarn to install it on Windows because there is a bug: yarnpkg/yarn#2224.

Upgrade global packages

yarn-upgrade-all --global

How does it work?

For every type of dependencies in package.json, run yarn add [--dev|--peer] <package-names>.

Why not simply yarn upgrade --latest ?

Most of the time yarn upgrade --latest works. But I did meet some cases when it didn't work. I am not sure of the reason, maybe it's yarn's bug.

This library is very robust because it goes the hard way.

What if a package failed to install?

In that case, that package will be skipped and an error message will be printed.

You need to read the error message and manually install that package.

It is the recommended flow. Because if a package failed to install, most of the time, you need to manually troubleshoot the issue and fix the issue.

Ignore some packages

You can add the following to package.json file:

...
"yarn-upgrade-all": {
    "ignore": [
        "react"
    ]
}
...

With configuration above, yarn-upgrade-all won't upgrade react for you.

