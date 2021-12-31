This is a command line utility program to upgrade all the packages in your
package.json to the latest version
(potentially upgrading packages across major versions).
yarn add --dev yarn-upgrade-all
npx yarn-upgrade-all
yarn global add yarn-upgrade-all
npm install -g yarn-upgrade-all
❗ Don't use
yarn to install it on Windows because there is a bug: yarnpkg/yarn#2224.
yarn-upgrade-all --global
For every type of dependencies in
package.json, run
yarn add [--dev|--peer] <package-names>.
yarn upgrade --latest ?
Most of the time
yarn upgrade --latest works. But I did meet some cases when it didn't work. I am not sure of the reason, maybe it's yarn's bug.
This library is very robust because it goes the hard way.
In that case, that package will be skipped and an error message will be printed.
You need to read the error message and manually install that package.
It is the recommended flow. Because if a package failed to install, most of the time, you need to manually troubleshoot the issue and fix the issue.
You can add the following to
package.json file:
...
"yarn-upgrade-all": {
"ignore": [
"react"
]
}
...
With configuration above,
yarn-upgrade-all won't upgrade
react for you.