The PR has been merged 🎉. Please use yarn upgrade-interactive instead.

Please, don't use this tool. It doesn't handle devDependencies , peerDependencies , optionalDependencies , etc now.

Wait for this PR: https://github.com/yarnpkg/yarn/pull/1444

If for some reason the PR gets rejected then I will update this tool. Thanks ❤️

Interactive update for Yarn

Requirements

Node >= 5.0.

Install

$ yarn global add yarn-update

Use

$ yarn-update

