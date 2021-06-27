format-yarn-outdated --help shows the help:
NAME
format-yarn-outdated - yarn outdated --json formatter
SYNOPSIS
format-yarn-outdated [-h help] [-v version] [-f format]
[-e excludes] [-c changelogs]
OPTIONS
--help, -h Prints the help.
--version, -v Prints the package version.
--format, -f Output format. One of either markdown, json, mackerel or csv can be used. Default: markdown
--excludes, -e Path to YAML file which specify package names to exclude
--changelogs, -c Path to YAML file which specify changelog uris for the packages
EXAMPLES
$ yarn outdated --json | $(yarn bin)/format-yarn-outdated
$ yarn outdated --json | $(yarn bin)/format-yarn-outdated --excludes /path/to/excludes.yml --changelogs /path/to/changelogs.yml
$ yarn outdated --json | $(yarn bin)/format-yarn-outdated --format json | jq '.minor[],.patch[] | .[0]' | xargs -I{} yarn upgrade {}
$ yarn outdated --json | $(yarn bin)/format-yarn-outdated --format mackerel | mkr throw --service ServiceMetricName
NPM SUPPORT
To detecting dependencies or devDependencies, --long option is required.
$ npm outdated --json --long | $(npm bin)/format-yarn-outdated
URL will not shown.
CHANGELOG URL will not shown unless you set --changelogs option.
MIT License