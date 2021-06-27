openbase logo
yof

yarn-outdated-formatter

by Masayoshi Wada
4.0.0 (see all)

yarn outdated --json formatter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

yarn-outdated-formatter

Build Status Coverage Status NPM Version License

Usage

format-yarn-outdated --help shows the help:

NAME
  format-yarn-outdated - yarn outdated --json formatter

SYNOPSIS
  format-yarn-outdated [-h help] [-v version] [-f format]
                       [-e excludes] [-c changelogs]

OPTIONS
  --help, -h       Prints the help.
  --version, -v    Prints the package version.
  --format, -f     Output format. One of either markdown, json, mackerel or csv can be used. Default: markdown
  --excludes, -e   Path to YAML file which specify package names to exclude
  --changelogs, -c Path to YAML file which specify changelog uris for the packages

EXAMPLES
  $ yarn outdated --json | $(yarn bin)/format-yarn-outdated
  $ yarn outdated --json | $(yarn bin)/format-yarn-outdated --excludes /path/to/excludes.yml --changelogs /path/to/changelogs.yml
  $ yarn outdated --json | $(yarn bin)/format-yarn-outdated --format json | jq '.minor[],.patch[] | .[0]' | xargs -I{} yarn upgrade {}
  $ yarn outdated --json | $(yarn bin)/format-yarn-outdated --format mackerel | mkr throw --service ServiceMetricName

NPM SUPPORT
  To detecting dependencies or devDependencies, --long option is required.
  $ npm outdated --json --long | $(npm bin)/format-yarn-outdated

  URL will not shown.
  CHANGELOG URL will not shown unless you set --changelogs option.

Examples

License

MIT License

