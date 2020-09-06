Execute scripts with Yarn or npm.

yarn add -D yarn-or-npm npm i --save-dev yarn-or-npm

The client is determined by a series of ordered checks:

yarn.lock file is in the nearest package directory - yarn package-lock.json file is in the nearest package directory - npm yarn is installed - yarn Fallback - npm

Module

import yarnOrNpm, { spawn, hasYarn, hasNpm } from 'yarn-or-npm' ; console .log(yarnOrNpm()); console .log(hasYarn()); spawn([ 'init' ]); spawn.sync([ 'init' ], { stdio : 'inherit' });

Under the covers, there are cached lookup values being used for efficiency. These can be manually cleared:

import yarnOrNpm from 'yarn-or-npm' ; import { spawnSync } from 'child_process' ; console .log(yarnOrNpm.hasYarn()); spawnSync( 'npm' , [ 'i' , '-g' , 'yarn' ], { stdio : 'inherit' }); console .log(yarnOrNpm.hasYarn()); yarnOrNpm.clearCache(); console .log(yarnOrNpm.hasYarn());

CLI

yarn-or-npm < command > yon < command >

Package

Modules with bin files can be called directly in package.json scripts: