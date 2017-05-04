Google Material Design Progress Linear bar.

It uses CSS3 and vanilla JavaScript which doesn't depend on any other libraries.

Types and preview

Type 1. Determinate

Type 2. Buffer

Type 3. Indeterminate

Type 4. Query Indeterminate and Determinate

Or you can see all types together:

Vedio：Material Progress & activity

DEMO

See the Online demo

How to start

Install it

Include mprogress.min.js and mprogress.min.css in your target html file.

< link rel = 'stylesheet' href = 'mprogress.min.css' /> < script src = 'mprogress.min.js' > </ script >

You can also install it via Bower or npm:

bower install --save mprogress

npm install --save mprogress

Basic usage

Example for the Determinate type

1.Instantiation:

var mprogress = new Mprogress();

2.Show and start the bar by using:

mprogress.start();

Or you can just use the following code to replace step 1 and 2:

var mprogress = new Mprogress( 'start' );

3.Finish the loading and hide it :

mprogress.end();

Advanced usage

All types have start and end methods.

Type1: Determinate

Determinate also has set and inc methods.

Sets the progress bar status, where n is a number from 0.0 to 1.0 .

eg:

mprogress.set( 0.3 );

Increases by a random amount.

eg:

mprogress.inc(); mprogress.inc( 0.3 );

Type2: Buffer

Its always used for video loading, and you can use for other case.

Init Type Buffer :

var bufferIntObj = { template : 2 }; var bufferProgress = new Mprogress(bufferIntObj);

Start it:

bufferProgress.start();

If you want to start it immediately after instantiating it，you can use:

var bufferIntObj = { template : 2 , start : true }; var bufferProgress = new Mprogress(bufferIntObj);

End it:

bufferProgress.end();

Buffer also has set , inc and setBuffer methods

Type Buffer has two progress: main progress and buffer progress.

Sets the main progress bar status (0,1)

Sets the buffer progress bar status (0,1)

Increases by a random amount, including buffer bar.

Init Type Indeterminate :

var intObj = { template : 3 , parent : '#customId' }; var indeterminateProgress = new Mprogress(intObj);

Type Indeterminate just has start and end methods.

indeterminateProgress.start(); indeterminateProgress.end();

Type4:Query Indeterminate and Determinate

Init Type Query :

var intObj = { template : 4 , parent : '#anothercustomId' }; var queryProgress = new Mprogress(intObj);

Type Query just has start and end methods.

queryProgress.start(); queryProgress.end();

Configuration

Passing an object(configuration) to instantiated Mprogress

var mp = new Mprogress(configuration);

template

Set the progress bar type. (default: 1)

var mp = new Mprogress({ template : 2 });

parent

Change the parent container where the bar is shown. (default: body)

var mp = new Mprogress({ parent : '#customContainer' });

start

Start the bar immediately. (default: false)

var mp = new Mprogress({ template : 4 , start : true });

For type1 Determinate, you can just use:

var mp = new Mprogress( 'start' );

Advanced Configuration

trickle

trickleRate

trickleSpeed

minimum

easing

positionUsing

speed

Browser Support

Mobile First.

All types work in Chrome and Firefox.

Type Determinate works in all browsers.

License

MIT © gctang