If command
yarn exists it uses Yarn to install, otherwise fallbacks to npm.
NOTE: to install packages in a directory, it's recommened to use install-packages instead. In most cases that is a better choice.
$ npm install --save yarn-install
const install = require('yarn-install')
const result = install({
deps: ['webpack', 'mocha']
})
//=> result, returned by child_process.spawnSync
yarn global add yarn-install
# then you will have `yarn-install` & `yarn-remove` commands
yarn-install pokemon --dev
yarn-install yo --global
yarn-remove xo
# don't forget that `yarn-install` with dependencies is always `--save` by default.
yarn-install help
yarn-remove help
Type:
array
An array of dependencies to install, you can omit it to install dependencies in
package.json. If
dependencies is present, it defaults to
--save mode.
install({
deps: ['ava', 'koa']
})
Type:
string
The directory to run the command.
Type:
string
Specfic a custom npm registry to use.
Type:
boolean
Use
--dev for Yarn and
--save-dev for npm.
Type:
boolean
Install globally, stands for
npm --global or
yarn global.
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
The reversed behavior to
install, ie.
yarn remove and
npm uninstall
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
Only install
dependencies in
package.json.
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
Use npm if it's >= npm5.
Get the package manager that will be used to install.
// Given you have yarn & npm 4 installed
const pm = install.getPm()
//=> yarn
// Given you have yarn & npm 5 installed
const pm = install.getPm()
//=> yarn
// Given you have yarn & npm 5 installed
const pm = install.getPm({ respectNpm5: true })
//=> npm
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature