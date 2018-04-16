openbase logo
yi

yarn-install

by EGOIST
1.0.0 (see all)

Install dependencies using Yarn with npm fallback.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

yarn-install NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

If command yarn exists it uses Yarn to install, otherwise fallbacks to npm.

NOTE: to install packages in a directory, it's recommened to use install-packages instead. In most cases that is a better choice.

Install

$ npm install --save yarn-install

Usage

const install = require('yarn-install')

const result = install({
  deps: ['webpack', 'mocha']
})
//=> result, returned by child_process.spawnSync

CLI

yarn global add yarn-install

# then you will have `yarn-install` & `yarn-remove` commands
yarn-install pokemon --dev
yarn-install yo --global
yarn-remove xo
# don't forget that `yarn-install` with dependencies is always `--save` by default.

yarn-install help
yarn-remove help

API

install([options])

options

deps

Type: array

An array of dependencies to install, you can omit it to install dependencies in package.json. If dependencies is present, it defaults to --save mode.

install({
  deps: ['ava', 'koa']
})
cwd

Type: string

The directory to run the command.

registry

Type: string

Specfic a custom npm registry to use.

dev

Type: boolean

Use --dev for Yarn and --save-dev for npm.

global

Type: boolean

Install globally, stands for npm --global or yarn global.

remove

Type: boolean
Default: undefined

The reversed behavior to install, ie. yarn remove and npm uninstall

production

Type: boolean
Default: undefined

Only install dependencies in package.json.

respectNpm5

Type: boolean
Default: undefined

Use npm if it's >= npm5.

install.getPm([options])

Get the package manager that will be used to install.

options

respectNpm5
// Given you have yarn & npm 4 installed
const pm = install.getPm()
//=> yarn

// Given you have yarn & npm 5 installed
const pm = install.getPm()
//=> yarn

// Given you have yarn & npm 5 installed
const pm = install.getPm({ respectNpm5: true })
//=> npm

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © EGOIST

