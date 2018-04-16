If command yarn exists it uses Yarn to install, otherwise fallbacks to npm.

NOTE: to install packages in a directory, it's recommened to use install-packages instead. In most cases that is a better choice.

Install

$ npm install --save yarn-install

Usage

const install = require ( 'yarn-install' ) const result = install({ deps : [ 'webpack' , 'mocha' ] })

CLI

yarn global add yarn-install yarn-install pokemon --dev yarn-install yo --global yarn-remove xo yarn-install help yarn-remove help

API

options

deps

Type: array

An array of dependencies to install, you can omit it to install dependencies in package.json . If dependencies is present, it defaults to --save mode.

install({ deps : [ 'ava' , 'koa' ] })

cwd

Type: string

The directory to run the command.

registry

Type: string

Specfic a custom npm registry to use.

dev

Type: boolean

Use --dev for Yarn and --save-dev for npm.

global

Type: boolean

Install globally, stands for npm --global or yarn global .

remove

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

The reversed behavior to install , ie. yarn remove and npm uninstall

production

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Only install dependencies in package.json .

respectNpm5

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Use npm if it's >= npm5.

Get the package manager that will be used to install.

options

respectNpm5

const pm = install.getPm() const pm = install.getPm() const pm = install.getPm({ respectNpm5 : true })

