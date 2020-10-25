Builds:
This package only works with Yarn v1. Yarn v2 supports package deduplication natively!
Cleans up
yarn.lock by removing duplicates.
A duplicate package is when two dependencies are resolved to a different version, even when a single version matches the range specified in the dependencies. See the Deduplication strategies section for a few examples.
Install the package globally:
npm install -g yarn-deduplicate
or
yarn global add yarn-deduplicate
This package also works wth npx, so you don't need to install it.
The most common scenario is to run
yarn-deduplicate yarn.lock
This will use the default strategy to remove duplicated packages in
yarn.lock.
If you do not specify the yarn.lock path, it defaults to
yarn.lock.
Check all available options with:
yarn-deduplicate --help
yarn.lock contains a list of all the dependencies required by your project (including transitive
dependencies), and the actual package version installed to satisfy those dependencies.
For the context of this project, a "duplicated package" is a package that appears on multiple nodes of the dependency tree with overlapping version ranges but resolved to different versions.
For example, imagine that your project directly depends on
lodash and
babel, and
babel depends
on
lodash as well. Specifically, your project depends on
lodash@^1.0.0 and
babel depends on
lodash@^1.1.0. Because how the resolution algorithm works in Yarn, you might end up with two
different copies of
lodash (for example, version
1.0.1 and
1.2.0) in your project, even when
1.2.0 will suffice to satisfy both requirements for
lodash. That's a "duplicated package".
It is important to note that we do not consider duplicated packages when the version ranges don't
overlap. For example, if your project depends on
underscore@^1.0.0 and
underscore@^2.0.0. Your
project will end up with two versions of
underscore, and
yarn-deduplicate won't change that.
When using
yarn-deduplicate remember that it will change your dependency tree. There are
certain code paths that now will run with a different set of dependencies. It is highly recommended
that you review each change to
yarn.lock. If the change is too big, use the flag
--packages to
deduplicate them gradually.
Yarn documentation seems to suggest this package shouldn't be necessary. For example, in https://classic.yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/dedupe/, it says
The dedupe command isn’t necessary.
yarn installwill already dedupe.
This is, however, not exactly true. There are cases where yarn will not deduplicate existing packages. For example, this scenario:
Install
libA. It depends on
libB ^1.1.0. At this point, the latest version of
libB is
1.1.2, so it gets installed as a transitive dependency in your repo
After a few days, install
libC. It also depends on
libB ^1.1.0. But this time, the latest
libB version is
1.1.3.
In the above scenario, you'll end up with
libB@1.1.2 and
libB@1.1.3 in your repo.
Find more examples in:
--strategy <strategy>
highest will try to use the highest installed version. For example, with the following
yarn.lock:
library@^1.1.0:
version "1.2.0"
library@^1.2.0:
version "1.2.0"
library@^1.3.0:
version "1.3.0"
It will deduplicate
library@^1.1.0 and
library@^1.2.0 to
1.3.0
fewer will try to minimize the number of installed versions by trying to deduplicate to the
version that satisfies most of the ranges first. For example, with the following
yarn.lock:
library@*:
version "2.0.0"
library@>=1.1.0:
version "3.0.0"
library@^1.2.0:
version "1.2.0"
It will deduplicate
library@* and
library@>=1.1.0 to
1.2.0.
Note that this may cause some packages to be downgraded. Be sure to check the changelogs between all versions and understand the consequences of that downgrade. If unsure, don't use this strategy.
It is not recommended to use different strategies for different packages. There is no guarantee that
the strategy will be honored in subsequent runs of
yarn-deduplicate unless the same set of flags
is specified again.
--packages <package1> <package2> <packageN>
Receives a list of packages to deduplicate. It will ignore any other duplicated package not in the
list. This option is recommended when the number of duplicated packages in
yarn.lock is too big to
be easily reviewed by a human. This will allow for a more controlled and progressive deduplication
of
yarn.lock.
--scopes <scope1> <scope2> <scopeN>
Receives a list of scopes to deduplicate. It will ignore any other duplicated package not in the
list. This option is recommended when deduplicating a large number of inter-dependent packages from
a single scope, such as @babel. This will allow for a more controlled and progressive deduplication
of
yarn.lock without specifying each package individually.
By default,
yarn-deduplicate will only match pre-release versions if they share they share the
same
mayor,
minor and
patch versions (example:
^1.2.3-alpha.1 and
1.2.3-alpha.2 can be
deduplicated, but
^1.2.3 and
1.2.4-alpha.1 can't). This matches the behaviour of
semver.
To change this behaviour you can use the flag
--includePrerelease. This will treat all pre-release
versionas as if they were normal versions (
^1.2.3 and
1.2.4-alpha.1 can be deduplicated).
This tool can be used as part of a CI workflow. Adding the flag
--fail will force the process to
exit with status 1 if there are duplicated packages. Example:
# Print the list of duplicated packages and exit with status 1
yarn-deduplicate --list --fail
# Deduplicate yarn.lock and exit with status 1 if changes were required
yarn-deduplicate --fail
In this version we have adopted variadic arguments from commander.js. These are the equivalent commands:
#Old
yarn-deduplicate --packages libA,libB
yarn-deduplicate --scopes @scopeA,@scopeB
yarn-deduplicate --exclude libA,libB
#New
yarn-deduplicate --packages libA libB
yarn-deduplicate --scopes @scopeA @scopeB
yarn-deduplicate --exclude libA libB
A consequence of this change is that if you were using one or more of the affected options (
--packages,
--scopes or
--exclude) and a custom path for
yarn.lock, you need to use
--
to "stop" package/scope/exclude parsing:
yarn-deduplicate --packages libA libB -- path/to/yarn.lock
In this version we have renamed the project and refactored the CLI. These are the equivalent commands:
# Old
npm install -g yarn-tools
# New
npm install -g yarn-deduplicate
# Old
yarn-tools list-duplicates path/to/yarn.lock
# New
yarn-deduplicate --list path/to/yarn.lock
# Old
yarn-tools fix-duplicates path/to/yarn.lock > tmp
mv tmp path/to/yarn.lock
# New
yarn-deduplicate path/to/yarn.lock
# Old
yarn-tools fix-duplicates path/to/yarn.lock package1 package2
# New
yarn-deduplicate --packages package1,package2 path/to/yarn.lock
Pull requests, issues and comments welcome. For pull requests:
See the existing issues for things to start contributing.
For bigger changes, make sure you start a discussion first by creating an issue and explaining the intended change.
Atlassian requires contributors to sign a Contributor License Agreement, known as a CLA. This serves as a record stating that the contributor is entitled to contribute the code/documentation/translation to the project and is willing to have it used in distributions and derivative works (or is willing to transfer ownership).
Prior to accepting your contributions we ask that you please follow the appropriate link below to digitally sign the CLA. The Corporate CLA is for those who are contributing as a member of an organization and the individual CLA is for those contributing as an individual.
Copyright (c) 2017 Atlassian and others. Apache 2.0 licensed, see LICENSE.txt file.
