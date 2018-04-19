tabtab completion handler for Yarn. Supports bash, zsh or fish.
with npm
npm i -g yarn-completions
On install, the package will add a line to source a SHELL specific config file,
into either
~/.bashrc,
~/.zshrc or
~/.config/fish/config.fish.
On uninstall, these lines will be removed.
npm uninstall yarn-completions -g
with yarn
yarn global add yarn-completions
Uninstall, with
yarn global remove yarn-completions
Example of completion results for zsh:
list all available commands and flags
$ yarn
config clean check cache
dedupe prune help
generate-lock-entry global init info
--global-folder access bin add
licenses install login link
lockfile version upgrade why
outdated logout owner ls
--prefer-offline --strict-semver --offline --json
publish remove pack run
self-update unlink team tag --
--help -h -- output usage information
--modules-folder -- rather than installing modules into the node_modules folder relat
--mutex -- use a mutex to ensure only one yarn instance is executing
--packages-root -- rather than storing modules into a global packages root, store th
--version -V -- output the version number
list subcommands and command specific option
$ yarn global
--global-folder --strict-semver --json
--prefer-offline --offline remove bin add ls --
--help -h -- output usage information
--modules-folder -- rather than installing modules into the node_modules folder relat
--mutex -- use a mutex to ensure only one yarn instance is executing
--packages-root -- rather than storing modules into a global packages root, store th
--version -V -- output the version number
$ yarn install
--flat -- only allow one version of a package
--global-folder --json
--ignore-optional --ignore-scripts --force --prod
--prefer-offline --strict-semver --production --offline --
--har -- save HAR output of network traffic
--help -h -- output usage information
--ignore-engines -- ignore engines check
--modules-folder -- rather than installing modules into the node_modules folder
--mutex -- use a mutex to ensure only one yarn instance is executing
--no-lockfile -- don't read or generate a lockfile
--packages-root -- rather than storing modules into a global packages root, st
--pure-lockfile -- don't generate a lockfile
--save -S -- DEPRECATED - save package to your `dependencies`
--save-dev -D -- DEPRECATED - save package to your `devDependencies`
--save-exact --global -E -g
--save-tilde -T -- DEPRECATED
--save-optional -O -- DEPRECATED - save package to your `optionalDependencies`
--save-peer -P -- DEPRECATED - save package to your `peerDependencies`
--version -V -- output the version number
Some commands have more granular completion handlers defined in their own completion file (in lib/completions). Slightly more elaborated completion handlers may be developped for each specific command that would make sense.
yarn config get or
yarn config set
$ yarn config set
ignore-optional ignore-scripts save-prefix
user-agent registry
version-git-message init-license init-version
version-tag-prefix version-git-sign version-git-tag --
yarn run that completes with package.json's script fields for instance.
$ yarn run
postuninstall postinstall prepublish babel test
watch --
yarn link completes based off the links found in
~/.yarn-cache/.link.
$ yarn link
yarn-completions tiny-lr tabtab --
yarn unlink completes based off the links found in
node_modules folder, and
the one found in
~/.yarn-cache/.link
$ yarn unlink
tabtab --
yarn outdated completes based off dependencies and devDependencies found in project's package.json
$ yarn outdated
babel-preset-es2015 npm-watch babel-cli yarn
lodash.intersection user-home tabtab lodash --
same goes for
yarn remove, completing based off dependencies and
devDependencies found in project's package.json
$ yarn remove
babel-preset-es2015 npm-watch babel-cli yarn
lodash.intersection user-home tabtab lodash --
yarn why completes all packages found in
node_modules folder.
$ yarn why babel-
babel-code-frame babel-cli
babel-generator babel-core
babel-helper-call-delegate babel-helper-define-map
babel-helper-get-function-arity babel-helper-function-name
babel-helper-optimise-call-expression babel-helper-hoist-variables
babel-helper-replace-supers babel-helper-regex
babel-messages babel-helpers
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-arrow-functions babel-plugin-check-es2015-constants
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-block-scoped-functions babel-plugin-transform-es2015-block-scoping
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-computed-properties babel-plugin-transform-es2015-classes
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-duplicate-keys babel-plugin-transform-es2015-destructuring
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-function-name babel-plugin-transform-es2015-for-of
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-amd babel-plugin-transform-es2015-literals
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-systemjs babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-object-super babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-umd
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-shorthand-properties babel-plugin-transform-es2015-parameters
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-sticky-regex babel-plugin-transform-es2015-spread
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-template-literals babel-plugin-transform-es2015-typeof-symbol
babel-plugin-transform-inline-imports-commonjs babel-plugin-transform-es2015-unicode-regex
babel-plugin-transform-strict-mode babel-plugin-transform-regenerator
babel-preset-es2015 babel-polyfill
babel-register babel-runtime
babel-traverse babel-template
babel-types