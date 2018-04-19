tabtab completion handler for Yarn. Supports bash, zsh or fish.

Install

with npm

npm i -g yarn-completions

On install, the package will add a line to source a SHELL specific config file, into either ~/.bashrc , ~/.zshrc or ~/.config/fish/config.fish .

On uninstall, these lines will be removed.

npm uninstall yarn-completions -g

with yarn

yarn global add yarn-completions

Uninstall, with

yarn global remove yarn-completions

Description

Example of completion results for zsh:

list all available commands and flags

$ yarn config clean check cache dedupe prune help generate-lock-entry global init info - -global-folder access bin add licenses install login link lockfile version upgrade why outdated logout owner ls - -prefer-offline --strict-semver --offline --json publish remove pack run self-update unlink team tag -- - -help -h -- output usage information - -modules-folder -- rather than installing modules into the node_modules folder relat - -mutex -- use a mutex to ensure only one yarn instance is executing - -packages-root -- rather than storing modules into a global packages root, store th - -version -V -- output the version number

list subcommands and command specific option

$ yarn global $ yarn install

Some commands have more granular completion handlers defined in their own completion file (in lib/completions). Slightly more elaborated completion handlers may be developped for each specific command that would make sense.

yarn config get or yarn config set

$ yarn config set ignore-optional ignore-scripts save-prefix user -agent registry version -git-message init-license init- version version -tag-prefix version -git-sign version -git-tag

yarn run that completes with package.json's script fields for instance.

$ yarn run postuninstall postinstall prepublish babel test watch --

yarn link completes based off the links found in ~/.yarn-cache/.link .

$ yarn link yarn-completions tiny-lr tabtab

yarn unlink completes based off the links found in node_modules folder, and the one found in ~/.yarn-cache/.link

$ yarn unlink tabtab

yarn outdated completes based off dependencies and devDependencies found in project's package.json

$ yarn outdated babel-preset-es2015 npm-watch babel-cli yarn lodash.intersection user -home tabtab lodash

same goes for yarn remove , completing based off dependencies and devDependencies found in project's package.json

$ yarn remove babel-preset-es2015 npm-watch babel-cli yarn lodash.intersection user -home tabtab lodash

yarn why completes all packages found in node_modules folder.