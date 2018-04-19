openbase logo
yarn-completions

by Mickael Daniel
0.0.8 (see all)

Completion handler for Yarn

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

yarn-completions

tabtab completion handler for Yarn. Supports bash, zsh or fish.

Install

with npm

npm i -g yarn-completions

On install, the package will add a line to source a SHELL specific config file, into either ~/.bashrc, ~/.zshrc or ~/.config/fish/config.fish.

On uninstall, these lines will be removed.

npm uninstall yarn-completions -g

with yarn

yarn global add yarn-completions

Uninstall, with

yarn global remove yarn-completions

Description

Example of completion results for zsh:

list all available commands and flags

$ yarn
config               clean            check      cache
dedupe               prune            help
generate-lock-entry  global           init       info
--global-folder      access           bin        add
licenses             install          login      link
lockfile             version          upgrade    why
outdated             logout           owner      ls
--prefer-offline     --strict-semver  --offline  --json
publish              remove           pack       run
self-update          unlink           team       tag     --
--help               -h                                  -- output usage information
--modules-folder                                         -- rather than installing modules into the node_modules folder relat
--mutex                                                  -- use a mutex to ensure only one yarn instance is executing
--packages-root                                          -- rather than storing modules into a global packages root, store th
--version            -V                                  -- output the version number

list subcommands and command specific option

$ yarn global
--global-folder   --strict-semver  --json
--prefer-offline  --offline        remove  bin  add  ls  --
--help            -h                                     -- output usage information
--modules-folder                                         -- rather than installing modules into the node_modules folder relat
--mutex                                                  -- use a mutex to ensure only one yarn instance is executing
--packages-root                                          -- rather than storing modules into a global packages root, store th
--version         -V                                     -- output the version number

$ yarn install
--flat                                                         -- only allow one version of a package
--global-folder    --json
--ignore-optional  --ignore-scripts  --force        --prod
--prefer-offline   --strict-semver    --production  --offline  --
--har                                                          -- save HAR output of network traffic
--help             -h                                          -- output usage information
--ignore-engines                                               -- ignore engines check
--modules-folder                                               -- rather than installing modules into the node_modules folder
--mutex                                                        -- use a mutex to ensure only one yarn instance is executing
--no-lockfile                                                  -- don't read or generate a lockfile
--packages-root                                                -- rather than storing modules into a global packages root, st
--pure-lockfile                                                -- don't generate a lockfile
 --save            -S                                          -- DEPRECATED - save package to your `dependencies`
 --save-dev        -D                                          -- DEPRECATED - save package to your `devDependencies`
 --save-exact       --global         -E             -g
 --save-tilde      -T                                          -- DEPRECATED
 --save-optional   -O                                          -- DEPRECATED - save package to your `optionalDependencies`
 --save-peer       -P                                          -- DEPRECATED - save package to your `peerDependencies`
--version          -V                                          -- output the version number

Some commands have more granular completion handlers defined in their own completion file (in lib/completions). Slightly more elaborated completion handlers may be developped for each specific command that would make sense.

yarn config get or yarn config set

$ yarn config set
ignore-optional      ignore-scripts    save-prefix
user-agent           registry
version-git-message  init-license      init-version
version-tag-prefix   version-git-sign  version-git-tag  --

yarn run that completes with package.json's script fields for instance.

$ yarn run
postuninstall  postinstall  prepublish  babel  test
watch                                                --

yarn link completes based off the links found in ~/.yarn-cache/.link.

$ yarn link
yarn-completions  tiny-lr  tabtab  --

yarn unlink completes based off the links found in node_modules folder, and the one found in ~/.yarn-cache/.link

$ yarn unlink
tabtab    --

yarn outdated completes based off dependencies and devDependencies found in project's package.json

$ yarn outdated
babel-preset-es2015  npm-watch  babel-cli  yarn
lodash.intersection  user-home  tabtab     lodash  --

same goes for yarn remove, completing based off dependencies and devDependencies found in project's package.json

$ yarn remove
babel-preset-es2015  npm-watch  babel-cli  yarn
lodash.intersection  user-home  tabtab     lodash  --

yarn why completes all packages found in node_modules folder.

$ yarn why babel-
babel-code-frame                                      babel-cli
babel-generator                                       babel-core
babel-helper-call-delegate                            babel-helper-define-map
babel-helper-get-function-arity                       babel-helper-function-name
babel-helper-optimise-call-expression                 babel-helper-hoist-variables
babel-helper-replace-supers                           babel-helper-regex
babel-messages                                        babel-helpers
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-arrow-functions         babel-plugin-check-es2015-constants
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-block-scoped-functions  babel-plugin-transform-es2015-block-scoping
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-computed-properties     babel-plugin-transform-es2015-classes
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-duplicate-keys          babel-plugin-transform-es2015-destructuring
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-function-name           babel-plugin-transform-es2015-for-of
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-amd             babel-plugin-transform-es2015-literals
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-systemjs        babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-object-super            babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-umd
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-shorthand-properties    babel-plugin-transform-es2015-parameters
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-sticky-regex            babel-plugin-transform-es2015-spread
babel-plugin-transform-es2015-template-literals       babel-plugin-transform-es2015-typeof-symbol
babel-plugin-transform-inline-imports-commonjs        babel-plugin-transform-es2015-unicode-regex
babel-plugin-transform-strict-mode                    babel-plugin-transform-regenerator
babel-preset-es2015                                   babel-polyfill
babel-register                                        babel-runtime
babel-traverse                                        babel-template
babel-types

