Check for outdated, incorrect, and unused dependencies.

Features

Tells you what's out of date.

Provides a link to the package's documentation so you can decide if you want the update.

Kindly informs you if a dependency is not being used in your code.

Works on your globally installed packages too, via -g .

. Interactive Update for less typing and fewer typos, via -u .

for less typing and fewer typos, via . Supports public and private @scoped/packages.

Supports ES6-style import from syntax.

syntax. Upgrades your modules using your installed version of npm, including the new npm@3 , so dependencies go where you expect them.

, so dependencies go where you expect them. Works with any public npm registry, private registries, and alternate registries like Sinopia.

Does not query registries for packages with private: true in their package.json.

in their package.json. Emoji in a command-line app, because command-line apps can be fun too.

Works with npm@2 and npm@3 , as well as newer alternative installers like ied and pnpm .

Requirements

Node >= 0.11.

On the command line

This is the easiest way to use npm-check .

Install

$ npm install -g npm-check

Use

$ npm-check

The result should look like the screenshot, or something nice when your packages are all up-to-date and in use.

When updates are required it will return a non-zero response code that you can use in your CI tools.

Options

Usage $ npm- check < path > < options > Path Where to check . Defaults to current directory. Use -g for checking global modules. Options -u, -g, -s, -p, -d, -i, -E, Examples $ npm- check # See what can be updated, what isn 't being used. $ npm-check ../foo # Check another path. $ npm-check -gu # Update globally installed modules by picking which ones to upgrade.

Show an interactive UI for choosing which modules to update.

Automatically updates versions referenced in the package.json .

Based on recommendations from the npm team, npm-check only updates using npm install , not npm update . To avoid using more than one version of npm in one directory, npm-check will automatically install updated modules using the version of npm installed globally.

Set environment variable NPM_CHECK_INSTALLER to the name of the installer you wish to use.

NPM_CHECK_INSTALLER=pnpm npm-check -u

You can also use this for dry-run testing:

NPM_CHECK_INSTALLER= echo npm-check -u

Check the versions of your globally installed packages.

If the value of process.env.NODE_PATH is set, it will override the default path of global node_modules returned by package global-modules .

Tip: Use npm-check -u -g to do a safe interactive update of global modules, including npm itself.

By default npm-check will let you know if any of your modules are not being used by looking at require statements in your code.

This option will skip that check.

This is enabled by default when using global or update .

By default npm-check will look at packages listed as dependencies and devDependencies .

This option will let it ignore outdated and unused checks for packages listed as devDependencies .

Ignore dependencies and only check devDependencies .

This option will let it ignore outdated and unused checks for packages listed as dependencies .

Ignore dependencies that match specified glob.

$ npm-check -i babel-* will ignore all dependencies starting with 'babel-'.

Install packages using --save-exact , meaning exact versions will be saved in package.json.

Applies to both dependencies and devDependencies .

Check special (e.g. config) files when looking for unused dependencies.

$ npm-check --specials=bin,webpack will look in the scripts section of package.json and in webpack config.

See https://github.com/depcheck/depcheck#special for more information.

Enable or disable color support.

By default npm-check uses colors if they are available.

Enable or disable emoji support. Useful for terminals that don't support them. Automatically disabled in CI servers.

Enable or disable the spinner. Useful for terminals that don't support them. Automatically disabled in CI servers.

API

The API is here in case you want to wrap this with your CI toolset.

const npmCheck = require ( 'npm-check' ); npmCheck(options) .then( currentState => console .log(currentState.get( 'packages' )));

Interactive update.

default is false

global

Check global modules.

default is false

cwd is automatically set with this option.

skipUnused

Skip checking for unused packages.

default is false

ignoreDev

Ignore devDependencies .

. This is called --production on the command line to match npm .

on the command line to match . default is false

devOnly

Ignore dependencies and only check devDependencies .

and only check . default is false

ignore

Ignore dependencies that match specified glob.

default is []

saveExact

Update package.json with exact version x.y.z instead of semver range ^x.y.z .

instead of semver range . default is false

debug

Show debug output. Throw in a gist when creating issues on github.

default is false

cwd

Override where npm-check checks.

checks. default is process.cwd()

specials

List of depcheck special parsers to include.

special parsers to include. default is ''

currentState

The result of the promise is a currentState object, look in state.js to see how it works.

You will probably want currentState.get('packages') to get an array of packages and the state of each of them.

Each item in the array will look like the following:

{ moduleName : 'lodash' , homepage : 'https://lodash.com/' , regError : undefined , pkgError : undefined , latest : '4.7.0' , installed : '4.6.1' , isInstalled : true , notInstalled : false , packageWanted : '4.7.0' , packageJson : '^4.6.1' , devDependency : false , usedInScripts : undefined , mismatch : false , semverValid : '4.6.1' , easyUpgrade : true , bump : 'minor' , unused : false },

You will also see this if you use --debug on the command line.

Inspiration

npm outdated - awkward output, requires --depth=0 to be grokable.

david - does not work with private registries.

update-notifier - for single modules, not everything in package.json.

depcheck - only part of the puzzle. npm-check uses depcheck.

About the Author

Hi! Thanks for checking out this project! My name is Dylan Greene. When not overwhelmed with my two young kids I enjoy contributing to the open source community. I'm also a tech lead at Opower.

Here's some of my other Node projects:

Name Description npm Downloads grunt‑notify Automatic desktop notifications for Grunt errors and warnings. Supports OS X, Windows, Linux. shortid Amazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique id generator. space‑hogs Discover surprisingly large directories from the command line. rss RSS feed generator. Add RSS feeds to any project. Supports enclosures and GeoRSS. grunt‑prompt Interactive prompt for your Grunt config using console checkboxes, text input with filtering, password fields. xml Fast and simple xml generator. Supports attributes, CDATA, etc. Includes tests and examples. changelog Command line tool (and Node module) that generates a changelog in color output, markdown, or json for modules in npmjs.org's registry as well as any public github.com repo. grunt‑attention Display attention-grabbing messages in the terminal observatory Beautiful UI for showing tasks running on the command line. anthology Module information and stats for any @npmjs user grunt‑cat Echo a file to the terminal. Works with text, figlets, ascii art, and full-color ansi.

This list was generated using anthology.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Dylan Greene, contributors.

Released under the MIT license.

Screenshots are CC BY-SA (Attribution-ShareAlike).