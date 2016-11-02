Fix for yarn's #760
This does exactly what npm usually does, links all package.json's
bin executables into the top-most
node_modules/.bin (recursively).
Currently, yarn does not do that. So if you have transitive dependencies (dependency of dependency) that has an executable, you will not be able to run it if installing with yarn.
For example, you depend on
standard which depend on
eslint. When using npm, you could just run
eslint src and everything worked. With yarn this will not work.
This is not a perfect solution, but this script will allow you to migrate to yarn more easily. See (#1210)(https://github.com/yarnpkg/yarn/pull/1210).
Install it globally (for ease of access, not necessary).
npm i -g yarn-bin-fix
After installing your module using
yarn, run
yarn-bin-fix from your project's root.
Keep in mind that if you have
postinstall scripts that use transitive dependencies, these will fail until you run this script.