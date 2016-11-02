yarn node_modules/.bin/ fix

Fix for yarn's #760

This does exactly what npm usually does, links all package.json's bin executables into the top-most node_modules/.bin (recursively).

Currently, yarn does not do that. So if you have transitive dependencies (dependency of dependency) that has an executable, you will not be able to run it if installing with yarn.

For example, you depend on standard which depend on eslint . When using npm, you could just run eslint src and everything worked. With yarn this will not work.

This is not a perfect solution, but this script will allow you to migrate to yarn more easily. See (#1210)(https://github.com/yarnpkg/yarn/pull/1210).

Installation

Install it globally (for ease of access, not necessary).

npm i -g yarn-bin-fix

Usage

After installing your module using yarn , run yarn-bin-fix from your project's root.