Generate a HTML report for Yarn Audit

Install

yarn global add yarn-audit-html

Usage

To generate a report, run the following:

yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html

By default, unique vulnerability list will be generated (Grouped by MODULE_NAME , VERSION and CWE ) to yarn-audit.html

If you want to specify the output file, add the --output option:

yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --output report.html

You can also fully customize the generated report by providing --template option followed by your own EJS template:

yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --template ./my-awesome-template.ejs

If you'd like the generator to exit with non-zero exit code when vulnerabilities are found, you can add the --fatal-exit-code option:

yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --fatal-exit-code

Inspired by npm-audit-html package.

License

MIT