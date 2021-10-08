openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
yah

yarn-audit-html

by Davit Yavryan
3.0.1 (see all)

Generate a HTML report for Yarn Audit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

yarn-audit-html

Language grade: JavaScript Gitter

Buy me a coffee

Generate a HTML report for Yarn Audit

Install

yarn global add yarn-audit-html

Usage

To generate a report, run the following:

yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html

By default, unique vulnerability list will be generated (Grouped by MODULE_NAME, VERSION and CWE) to yarn-audit.html

If you want to specify the output file, add the --output option:

yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --output report.html

You can also fully customize the generated report by providing --template option followed by your own EJS template:

yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --template ./my-awesome-template.ejs

If you'd like the generator to exit with non-zero exit code when vulnerabilities are found, you can add the --fatal-exit-code option:

yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --fatal-exit-code

Inspired by npm-audit-html package.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial