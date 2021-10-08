yarn global add yarn-audit-html
To generate a report, run the following:
yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html
By default, unique vulnerability list will be generated (Grouped by
MODULE_NAME,
VERSION and
CWE) to
yarn-audit.html
If you want to specify the output file, add the
--output option:
yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --output report.html
You can also fully customize the generated report by providing
--template option followed by your own EJS template:
yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --template ./my-awesome-template.ejs
If you'd like the generator to exit with non-zero exit code when vulnerabilities are found, you can add the
--fatal-exit-code option:
yarn audit --json | yarn-audit-html --fatal-exit-code
Inspired by npm-audit-html package.