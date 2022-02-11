The missing
yarn audit fix
yarn audit detects vulnerabilities, but cannot fix them.
Authors suggest using Depedabot or Snyk for security patches. Well, it is very inconvenient in some situations, to say the least of it.
The discussion: yarn/issues/7075.
yarn audit does not support custom (in-house, internal) registries. Here are the issue & PR which have not yet received the green light.
Fortunately, there are several workarounds:
npm audit fix with lockfile converter (thanks to Gianfranco P., stackoverflow/60878037).
yarn-audit-fix --flow=convert just reproduces these steps with minimal changes. More details: dev.to/yarn-audit-fix-workaround
yarn/npm audit --json advisories and patch lockfile inners (kudos to G. Kosev, code reference).
yarn-audit-fix --flow=patch. Full description: dev.to/yarn-audit-fix-for-yarn-2-berry
Node.js:
^12.20.0 || ^14.13.1 || >=16.0.0
$ yarn add yarn-audit-fix -D
or even better
npm_config_yes=true npx yarn-audit-fix
$ yarn-audit-fix [--opts] Preparing temp assets... Generating package-lock.json from yarn.lock... Applying npm audit fix... invoke npm audit fix --package-lock-only added 14 packages, removed 195 packages and updated 1245 packages in 4.795s fixed 3 of 26 vulnerabilities in 1370 scanned packages 23 vulnerabilities required manual review and could not be updated Updating yarn.lock from package-lock.json... invoke yarn import info found npm package-lock.json, converting to yarn.lock warning synp > request@2.88.2: request has been deprecated, see https://github.com/request/request/issues/3142 warning tslint-config-qiwi > tslint-react@5.0.0: tslint-react is deprecated along with TSLint warning @qiwi/libdefkit > @types/read-pkg@5.1.0: This is a stub types definition. read-pkg provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed. ... success Saved lockfile. invoke yarn [1/4] 🔍 Resolving packages... success Already up-to-date. Done
|Option
|Description
|Default
|with
--flow=convert only
--flow
|Define how
yarn.lock is modified.
convert — to compose
npm audit fix with two-way lockfile conversion (legacy flow).
patch — to directly inject audit json data
patch
--audit-level
|Include a vulnerability with a level as defined or higher. Supported values: low, moderate, high, critical
low
--cwd
|Current working dir
process.cwd()
--dry-run
|Get an idea of what audit fix will do
--force
|Have audit fix install semver-major updates to toplevel dependencies, not just semver-compatible ones
false
--help/-h
|Print help message
--legacy-peer-deps
|Accept an incorrect (potentially broken) deps resolution
|✔
--loglevel
|Set custom log level
|✔
--npm-path
|Switch to project's local npm version instead of system default. Or provide a custom path.
system / local / <custom path>
system
--only
|Set package update scope:
dev/
prod
--package-lock-only
|Run audit fix without modifying
node_modules. Highly recommended to enable.
true
|✔
--registry
|Custom registry url
|✔
--silent
|Disable log output
false
--symlink
|Symlink type for
node_modules ref
junction for Windows,
dir otherwise
--temp
|Directory for temporary assets
<cwd>/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix
--verbose
|Switch log level to verbose/debug
false
All mentioned above CLI options can be replaced with the corresponding env variables with leading YAF prefix. For example:
YAF_FORCE equals
--force
YAF_ONLY=prod —
--only=prod
yarn-audit-fix is a naive and optimistic workaround, so it exposes all of its inners to give anybody a chance to tweak up and find a better steps combination. Typedoc: https://antongolub.github.io/yarn-audit-fix/modules/
import { run, runSync } from 'yarn-audit-fix'
// NOTE actually it's promisified `run.sync`
await run({
flow: 'patch',
verbose: true
})
// `runSync` is an alias for `run.sync`
await runSync({
flow: 'patch',
verbose: true
})
Build and run custom flows.
import {
clear,
exit,
patchLockfile,
yarnInstall
} from 'yarn-audit-fix'
export const flow: TFlow = {
main: [
[
'Patching yarn.lock with audit data...',
patchLockfile,
(...args) => {console.log('Smth interesting:', ...args)},
yarnInstall,
],
['Done'],
],
fallback: [['Failure!', exit]],
}
await run({}, flow)
v9 brings experimental Yarn 2+ lockfiles support, so the previous behaviour (when
yaf parsing failure may be used to detect them) has been changed.
From v8 the library does not contain npm dependency, so the system default is used instead. If necessary you can:
npm_config_yes=true YAF_NPM_PATH=local npx -p yarn-audit-fix -p npm@8 -c yarn-audit-fix
Following the deps, converted to ESM. So legacy
require API has been dropped since v7.0.0. Use the shiny new
import instead or try your luck with esm-hook. CLI works as before.
// const {run} = require('yarn-audit-fix') turns into
import {run} from 'yarn-audit-fix'
Default fix strategy has been changed to direct lockfile patching with
yarn audit --json data. To use the previous legacy flow, pass
--flow=convert option to CLI.
--npm-v7 flag is redundant. From v4.0.0 package's own version of npm is used by default. But you're still able to invoke system default with
--npm-path=system or define any custom
--npm-path=/another/npm/bin.
If you have installed yaf between 7...11 of Jan 2022 and ran it with
--flow=convert option, you might see an endless garbage loop in stdout.
The problem was caused by the transitive dep:
yarn-audit-fix → synp → colors@^1.4.0. Reasons and details: issues/218, snykvuln/2331906.
How to fix? There are 3 ways:
>=9.0.5
colors version in your lockfile to
1.4.0
colors from the registry, 2022-01-11.
npm_config_yes=true npx yarn-audit-fix --audit-level=moderate
Runtime digest
yarn-audit-fix version 4.3.6 is out of date. Install the latest 6.0.0 for better results
npx caches previously loaded packages, so you need one of:
npm yarn-audit-fix@6.0.0
rm -rf ~/.npm/_npx
After installation, the package may not be found. This is probably an issue with $PATH finding
node_modules/.bin contents or smth like that (npm/issues/957).
A bit annoying, but it's easy to handle in several ways.
yarn yarn-audit-fix.
node_modules/.bin/yarn-audit-fix script.
In some cases npm audit fix makes
node_modules to become inconsistent. This is expected. yarn and npm organize the directory space slightly differently.
npm WARN rm not removing /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/npm/node_modules/.bin/node-gyp as it wasn't installed by /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/npm/node_modules/node-gyp
npm WARN rm not removing /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/npm/node_modules/.bin/uuid as it wasn't installed by /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/npm/node_modules/uuid
npm ERR! code ENOENT
npm ERR! syscall chmod
npm ERR! path /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/@qiwi/libdefkit/node_modules/flowgen/lib/cli/index.js
npm ERR! errno -2
npm ERR! enoent ENOENT: no such file or directory, chmod '/Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/@qiwi/libdefkit/node_modules/flowgen/lib/cli/index.js'
npm ERR! enoent This is related to npm not being able to find a file.
npm ERR! enoent
npm ERR! /Users/antongolub/.npm/_logs/2020-08-23T07_09_26_924Z-debug.log
{
status: 254,
signal: null,
output: [ null, null, null ]
Let's try this workaround:
node_modules state.
yarn --force or
rm-rf node_modules && yarn.
npx yarn-audit-fix --package-lock-only. The last param should instruct npm not to modify
node_modules contents.
The problem only concerns repositories with
workspaces (monorepos).
npm audit fix --force throws 1 status code and suggests running
npm audit fix --force. This quite ironic behaviour is exactly what npm (arborist) does now.
$$ yarn-audit-fix --force
Preparing temp assets...
Generating package-lock.json from yarn.lock...
Applying npm audit fix...
invoke /home/qwelias/.nvm/versions/node/v12.18.1/lib/node_modules/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/.bin/npm audit fix --package-lock-only --force --prefix=/home/qwelias/prj/stuff/test-yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix
npm WARN using --force Recommended protections disabled.
npm WARN audit Updating lodash to 4.17.20,which is outside your stated dependency range.
npm WARN audit Manual fix required in linked project at ./packages/bar for lodash@<=4.17.18.
npm WARN audit 'cd ./packages/bar' and run 'npm audit' for details.
npm WARN audit Manual fix required in linked project at ./packages/foo for lodash@<=4.17.18.
npm WARN audit 'cd ./packages/foo' and run 'npm audit' for details.
up to date, audited 7 packages in 2s
# npm audit report
lodash <=4.17.18
Severity: high
Prototype Pollution - https://npmjs.com/advisories/782
Prototype Pollution - https://npmjs.com/advisories/1065
fix available via `npm audit fix --force`
Will install lodash@4.17.20, which is outside the stated dependency range
packages/bar/node_modules/lodash
packages/foo/node_modules/lodash
1 high severity vulnerability
To address all issues, run:
npm audit fix --force
{
status: 1,
signal: null,
output: [ null, null, null ],
pid: 176019,
stdout: null,
stderr: null
}
So you need, as the message says, to manually change the dependency versions. npm@7
is still in beta, perhaps this logic will be changed later.
In some cases npm@6 works better, so if you have such a version installed on your system, you may try:
npx yarn-audit-fix --npm-path=system --flow=convert
You may also try to cast the optimistic flags combo
npx yarn-audit-fix --package-lock-only=false --force --legacy-peer-deps --flow=convert
Unfortunately, even this invocation may return something like:
# npm audit report
hosted-git-info <3.0.8
Severity: moderate
Regular Expression Deinal of Service - https://npmjs.com/advisories/1677
No fix available
node_modules/normalize-package-data/node_modules/hosted-git-info
normalize-package-data 2.0.0 - 2.5.0
Depends on vulnerable versions of hosted-git-info
node_modules/normalize-package-data
meow 3.4.0 - 9.0.0
Depends on vulnerable versions of normalize-package-data
Depends on vulnerable versions of read-pkg-up
No fix available just means that no fix available. If you still doubt the correctness of the output, you can check it by hand.
npm i --package-lock-only
npm audit fix --package-lock-only --force
Same response for alternative patching flow:
npm_config_yes=true npx yarn-audit-fix --audit-level=moderate --flow=patch
Patching yarn.lock with audit data...
invoke yarn audit --json --level moderate
Can't find patched version that satisfies postcss@^7.0.0 in >=8.2.10
Can't find patched version that satisfies postcss@^7.0.1 in >=8.2.10
Can't find patched version that satisfies postcss@^7.0.27 in >=8.2.10
Can't find patched version that satisfies ws@^7.2.3 in >=6.2.2 <7.0.0 || >=7.4.6
Upgraded deps: <none>
invoke yarn --update-checksums
Not everything can be repaired, alack.
Feel free to open any issues: bugs, feature requests or other questions. You're always welcome to suggest a PR. Just fork this repo, write some code, add some tests and push your changes. Any feedback is appreciated.