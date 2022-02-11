The missing yarn audit fix

Problem

yarn audit detects vulnerabilities, but cannot fix them. Authors suggest using Depedabot or Snyk for security patches. Well, it is very inconvenient in some situations, to say the least of it. The discussion: yarn/issues/7075. yarn audit does not support custom (in-house, internal) registries. Here are the issue & PR which have not yet received the green light.

Solution

Fortunately, there are several workarounds:

Compose npm audit fix with lockfile converter (thanks to Gianfranco P., stackoverflow/60878037). yarn-audit-fix --flow=convert just reproduces these steps with minimal changes. More details: dev.to/yarn-audit-fix-workaround Fetch yarn/npm audit --json advisories and patch lockfile inners (kudos to G. Kosev, code reference). yarn-audit-fix --flow=patch . Full description: dev.to/yarn-audit-fix-for-yarn-2-berry

Key features

Works with Yarn 1 Classic & Yarn v2+ lockfiles (⚠️ experimental)

A couple of strategies to fix security issues

macOS / Linux / Windows support

CLI / JS API

TS and flow typings

Getting started

Requirements

Node.js: ^12.20.0 || ^14.13.1 || >=16.0.0

Install

yarn add yarn-audit-fix -D

or even better

npm_config_yes = true npx yarn-audit-fix

CLI

$ yarn-audit-fix [--opts] Preparing temp assets... Generating package-lock.json from yarn.lock... Applying npm audit fix... invoke npm audit fix --package-lock-only added 14 packages, removed 195 packages and updated 1245 packages in 4.795s fixed 3 of 26 vulnerabilities in 1370 scanned packages 23 vulnerabilities required manual review and could not be updated Updating yarn.lock from package-lock.json... invoke yarn import info found npm package-lock.json, converting to yarn.lock warning synp > request@2.88.2: request has been deprecated, see https://github.com/request/request/issues/3142 warning tslint-config-qiwi > tslint-react@5.0.0: tslint-react is deprecated along with TSLint warning @qiwi/libdefkit > @types/read-pkg@5.1.0: This is a stub types definition. read-pkg provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed. ... success Saved lockfile. invoke yarn [1/4] 🔍 Resolving packages... success Already up-to-date. Done

Option Description Default with --flow=convert only --flow Define how yarn.lock is modified. convert — to compose npm audit fix with two-way lockfile conversion (legacy flow). patch — to directly inject audit json data patch --audit-level Include a vulnerability with a level as defined or higher. Supported values: low, moderate, high, critical low --cwd Current working dir process.cwd() --dry-run Get an idea of what audit fix will do --force Have audit fix install semver-major updates to toplevel dependencies, not just semver-compatible ones false --help/-h Print help message --legacy-peer-deps Accept an incorrect (potentially broken) deps resolution ✔ --loglevel Set custom log level ✔ --npm-path Switch to project's local npm version instead of system default. Or provide a custom path. system / local / <custom path> system --only Set package update scope: dev / prod --package-lock-only Run audit fix without modifying node_modules . Highly recommended to enable. true ✔ --registry Custom registry url ✔ --silent Disable log output false --symlink Symlink type for node_modules ref junction for Windows, dir otherwise --temp Directory for temporary assets <cwd>/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix --verbose Switch log level to verbose/debug false

ENV

All mentioned above CLI options can be replaced with the corresponding env variables with leading YAF prefix. For example:

YAF_FORCE equals --force

equals YAF_ONLY=prod — --only=prod

JS API

yarn-audit-fix is a naive and optimistic workaround, so it exposes all of its inners to give anybody a chance to tweak up and find a better steps combination. Typedoc: https://antongolub.github.io/yarn-audit-fix/modules/

import { run, runSync } from 'yarn-audit-fix' await run({ flow: 'patch' , verbose: true }) await runSync({ flow: 'patch' , verbose: true })

Build and run custom flows.

import { clear, exit, patchLockfile, yarnInstall } from 'yarn-audit-fix' export const flow: TFlow = { main: [ [ 'Patching yarn.lock with audit data...' , patchLockfile, ( ...args ) => { console .log( 'Smth interesting:' , ...args)}, yarnInstall, ], [ 'Done' ], ], fallback: [[ 'Failure!' , exit]], } await run({}, flow)

Migration notes

v9 brings experimental Yarn 2+ lockfiles support, so the previous behaviour (when yaf parsing failure may be used to detect them) has been changed.

From v8 the library does not contain npm dependency, so the system default is used instead. If necessary you can:

Install the required npm version and provide a custom path via CLI / ENV / JS API

Use a pinch of npx magic: npm_config_yes=true YAF_NPM_PATH=local npx -p yarn-audit-fix -p npm@8 -c yarn-audit-fix

Following the deps, converted to ESM. So legacy require API has been dropped since v7.0.0. Use the shiny new import instead or try your luck with esm-hook. CLI works as before.

import {run} from 'yarn-audit-fix'

Default fix strategy has been changed to direct lockfile patching with yarn audit --json data. To use the previous legacy flow, pass --flow=convert option to CLI.

--npm-v7 flag is redundant. From v4.0.0 package's own version of npm is used by default. But you're still able to invoke system default with --npm-path=system or define any custom --npm-path=/another/npm/bin .

Troubleshooting

DoS vulnerability for colors 1.4.x

If you have installed yaf between 7...11 of Jan 2022 and ran it with --flow=convert option, you might see an endless garbage loop in stdout. The problem was caused by the transitive dep: yarn-audit-fix → synp → colors@^1.4.0 . Reasons and details: issues/218, snykvuln/2331906.

How to fix? There are 3 ways:

Update yarn-audit-fix to >=9.0.5

Pin colors version in your lockfile to 1.4.0

version in your lockfile to Reinstall yarn-audit-fix. It looks like npm has already removed the vulnerable versions of colors from the registry, 2022-01-11.

npm_config_yes= true npx yarn-audit-fix Runtime digest yarn-audit-fix version 4.3 .6 is out of date . Install the latest 6.0 .0 for better results

npx caches previously loaded packages, so you need one of:

Define version to load: npm yarn-audit-fix@6.0.0 Reset npx cache. For Mac/Linux: rm -rf ~/.npm/_npx

yarn-audit-fix command not found

After installation, the package may not be found. This is probably an issue with $PATH finding node_modules/.bin contents or smth like that (npm/issues/957). A bit annoying, but it's easy to handle in several ways.

You're able to run the cmd through yarn : yarn yarn-audit-fix .

: . Simply invoke node_modules/.bin/yarn-audit-fix script.

enoent: no such file or directory

In some cases npm audit fix makes node_modules to become inconsistent. This is expected. yarn and npm organize the directory space slightly differently.

npm WARN rm not removing /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/. cache /yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/npm/node_modules/.bin/node-gyp as it wasn't installed by /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/. cache /yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/npm/node_modules/node-gyp npm WARN rm not removing /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/. cache /yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/npm/node_modules/.bin/uuid as it wasn't installed by /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/. cache /yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/npm/node_modules/uuid npm ERR! code ENOENT npm ERR! syscall chmod npm ERR! path /Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/. cache /yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/@qiwi/libdefkit/node_modules/flowgen/lib/cli/index.js npm ERR! errno -2 npm ERR! enoent ENOENT: no such file or directory, chmod '/Users/antongolub/projects/queuefy/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/@qiwi/libdefkit/node_modules/flowgen/lib/cli/index.js' npm ERR! enoent This is related to npm not being able to find a file. npm ERR! enoent npm ERR! /Users/antongolub/.npm/_logs/ 2020 -08 -23 T07_09_26_924Z- debug . log { status: 254 , signal: null , output: [ null , null , null ]

Let's try this workaround:

Restore the original node_modules state. yarn --force or rm-rf node_modules && yarn . Apply npx yarn-audit-fix --package-lock-only . The last param should instruct npm not to modify node_modules contents.

The problem only concerns repositories with workspaces (monorepos). npm audit fix --force throws 1 status code and suggests running npm audit fix --force . This quite ironic behaviour is exactly what npm (arborist) does now.

$$ yarn-audit-fix --force Preparing temp assets... Generating package-lock.json from yarn.lock... Applying npm audit fix... invoke /home/qwelias/.nvm/versions/node/v12.18.1/lib/node_modules/yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/.bin/npm audit fix --package-lock-only --force --prefix=/home/qwelias/prj/stuff/test-yarn-audit-fix/node_modules/.cache/yarn-audit-fix npm WARN using --force Recommended protections disabled. npm WARN audit Updating lodash to 4.17 .20 ,which is outside your stated dependency range. npm WARN audit Manual fix required in linked project at ./packages/bar for lodash@<=4.17.18. npm WARN audit 'cd ./packages/bar' and run 'npm audit' for details. npm WARN audit Manual fix required in linked project at ./packages/foo for lodash@<=4.17.18. npm WARN audit 'cd ./packages/foo' and run 'npm audit' for details. up to date, audited 7 packages in 2s lodash <=4.17.18 Severity: high Prototype Pollution - https://npmjs.com/advisories/782 Prototype Pollution - https://npmjs.com/advisories/1065 fix available via `npm audit fix --force` Will install lodash@4.17.20, which is outside the stated dependency range packages/bar/node_modules/lodash packages/foo/node_modules/lodash 1 high severity vulnerability To address all issues, run: npm audit fix --force { status: 1 , signal: null , output: [ null , null , null ], pid: 176019 , stdout: null , stderr: null }

So you need, as the message says, to manually change the dependency versions. npm@7 is still in beta , perhaps this logic will be changed later. In some cases npm@6 works better, so if you have such a version installed on your system, you may try:

npx yarn-audit-fix --npm-path=system --flow=convert

You may also try to cast the optimistic flags combo

npx yarn-audit-fix --package-lock-only=false --force --legacy-peer-deps --flow=convert

Unfortunately, even this invocation may return something like:

npm audit report hosted-git-info <3.0.8 Severity: moderate Regular Expression Deinal of Service - https://npmjs.com/advisories/1677 No fix available node_modules/normalize-package-data/node_modules/hosted-git-info normalize-package-data 2.0.0 - 2.5.0 Depends on vulnerable versions of hosted-git-info node_modules/normalize-package-data meow 3.4.0 - 9.0.0 Depends on vulnerable versions of normalize-package-data Depends on vulnerable versions of read-pkg-up

No fix available just means that no fix available. If you still doubt the correctness of the output, you can check it by hand.

npm i --package-lock-only npm audit fix --package-lock-only --force

Same response for alternative patching flow:

npm_config_yes=true npx yarn-audit-fix --audit-level=moderate --flow=patch

Patching yarn.lock with audit data... invoke yarn audit --json --level moderate Can't find patched version that satisfies postcss@^7.0.0 in >=8.2.10 Can't find patched version that satisfies postcss@^7.0.1 in >=8.2.10 Can't find patched version that satisfies postcss@^7.0.27 in >=8.2.10 Can't find patched version that satisfies ws@^7.2.3 in >=6.2.2 <7.0.0 || >=7.4.6 Upgraded deps: <none> invoke yarn --update-checksums

Not everything can be repaired, alack.

Contributing

Feel free to open any issues: bugs, feature requests or other questions. You're always welcome to suggest a PR. Just fork this repo, write some code, add some tests and push your changes. Any feedback is appreciated.

License

MIT