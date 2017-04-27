Basic API for yarn.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save yarn-api
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add yarn-api
var yarn = require('yarn-api');
yarn(['why', 'isobject'], function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Run
yarn with the given
cmds,
args and callback.
Params
cmds {String|Array}
args {String|Array}
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn(['add', 'isobject'], function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Symlink the current project to global
node_modules. Visit the yarn docs for link.
Params
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.link(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Unlink a previously created symlink for a package. Visit the yarn docs for unlink.
Params
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.unlink(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Installs one or more packages and any packages they depend on.
Visit the yarn docs for add.
Params
names {String|Array}: package names
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.add('isobject', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
yarn add --global with one or more package
names.
Params
names {String|Array}: One or more package names to install
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.global('mocha', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Install all dependencies for a project. This is most commonly used when you have just checked out code for a project, or when another developer on the project has added a new dependency that you need to pick up.
Visit the yarn docs for install.
Params
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.install(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Checks for outdated package dependencies.
Visit the yarn docs for outdated
Params
names {String|Array}: package names
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.outdated('isobject', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Updates all dependencies to their latest version based on the version range specified in the package.json file. The
yarn.lock file will be (re)created as well.
Visit the yarn docs for upgrade.
Params
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.upgrade(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Remove a package from your direct dependencies, updating your package.json and yarn.lock files in the process.
Visit the yarn docs for remove.
Params
args {Function}
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.remove('isobject', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Show information about why a package is installed.
Visit the yarn docs for why.
Params
args {Function}
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.why('isobject', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
yarn add with one or more package
names. Updates
dependencies in package.json.
Params
names {String|Array}: One or more package names to install
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.dependencies('micromatch', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
yarn add --dev with one or more package
names. Updates
devDependencies in package.json.
Params
names {String|Array}: One or more package names to install
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
// defined as a string
yarn.devDependencies('micromatch', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
// or as an array
yarn.devDependencies(['micromatch', 'is-glob'], function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
yarn add --peer with one or more package
names. Updates
peerDependencies in package.json.
Params
names {String|Array}: One or more package names to install
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.peerDependencies('isobject', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
yarn add --optional with one or more package
names. Updates
optionalDependencies in package.json.
Params
names {String|Array}: One or more package names to install
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
yarn.optionalDependencies('isobject', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
