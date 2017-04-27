Basic API for yarn.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save yarn-api

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add yarn-api

Usage

var yarn = require ( 'yarn-api' ); yarn([ 'why' , 'isobject' ], function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

API

Run yarn with the given cmds , args and callback.

Params

cmds {String|Array}

args {String|Array}

cb {Function}: Callback

Example

yarn([ 'add' , 'isobject' ], function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.link .link Symlink the current project to global node_modules . Visit the yarn docs for link. Params cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.link( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.unlink .unlink Unlink a previously created symlink for a package. Visit the yarn docs for unlink. Params cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.unlink( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.add .add Installs one or more packages and any packages they depend on. Visit the yarn docs for add. Params names {String|Array} : package names

: package names cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.add( 'isobject' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.global .global Execute yarn add --global with one or more package names . Params names {String|Array} : One or more package names to install

: One or more package names to install cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.global( 'mocha' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.install .install Install all dependencies for a project. This is most commonly used when you have just checked out code for a project, or when another developer on the project has added a new dependency that you need to pick up. Visit the yarn docs for install. Params cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.install( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.outdated Checks for outdated package dependencies. Visit the yarn docs for outdated Params names {String|Array} : package names

: package names cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.outdated( 'isobject' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.upgrade .upgrade Updates all dependencies to their latest version based on the version range specified in the package.json file. The yarn.lock file will be (re)created as well. Visit the yarn docs for upgrade. Params cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.upgrade( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.remove .remove Remove a package from your direct dependencies, updating your package.json and yarn.lock files in the process. Visit the yarn docs for remove. Params args {Function}

cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.remove( 'isobject' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.why .why Show information about why a package is installed. Visit the yarn docs for why. Params args {Function}

cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.why( 'isobject' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.dependencies .dependencies Execute yarn add with one or more package names . Updates dependencies in package.json. Params names {String|Array} : One or more package names to install

: One or more package names to install cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.dependencies( 'micromatch' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.devDependencies .devDependencies Execute yarn add --dev with one or more package names . Updates devDependencies in package.json. Params names {String|Array} : One or more package names to install

: One or more package names to install cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.devDependencies( 'micromatch' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); yarn.devDependencies([ 'micromatch' , 'is-glob' ], function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.peerDependencies .peerDependencies Execute yarn add --peer with one or more package names . Updates peerDependencies in package.json. Params names {String|Array} : One or more package names to install

: One or more package names to install cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.peerDependencies( 'isobject' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

.optionalDependencies .optionalDependencies Execute yarn add --optional with one or more package names . Updates optionalDependencies in package.json. Params names {String|Array} : One or more package names to install

: One or more package names to install cb {Function}: Callback Example yarn.optionalDependencies( 'isobject' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

About

