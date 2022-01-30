Fast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
Fast: Yarn caches every package it has downloaded, so it never needs to download the same package again. It also does almost everything concurrently to maximize resource utilization. This means even faster installs.
Reliable: Using a detailed but concise lockfile format and a deterministic algorithm for install operations, Yarn is able to guarantee that any installation that works on one system will work exactly the same on another system.
Secure: Yarn uses checksums to verify the integrity of every installed package before its code is executed.
Read the Installation Guide on our website for detailed instructions on how to install Yarn.
Read the Usage Guide on our website for detailed instructions on how to use Yarn.
The 1.x codebase is fairly old and will only accept security fixes. For new features or bugfixes, please see our new repository and its contribution guide.
Yarn wouldn't exist if it wasn't for excellent prior art. Yarn has been inspired by the following projects:
Thanks to Sam Holmes for donating the npm package name!
I have been using yarn over npm for the last 1 year. The best thing about yarn package manager is that it's way too fast because it caches every downloaded package, so it doesn't re-download it later when needed. It also gives high security as every package is verified via checksums.
Completely in love with yarn due to its efficiency. Yarn is far better than NPM in terms of security, stability, and speed when compared. Although the community is smaller than the NPM community but that doesn't hold it back because it's relatively new.
I have been using yarn for last 5 years i felt yarn is much more efficient when compared to npm. Yarn does a great job on resolving the project dependencies and fast when compared to npm Yarn extensible features are really great like worspaces are great. With monorepo architecture approach yarn can effectively manage the dependencies. Documentaion and support is great.
I am a long-time npm user and switched to yarn recently, just to give it a shot. Ever since then I have completely ditched npm and went with yarn full time. The speed and easy-to-use nature of yarn were what got me hooked. Commands that were confusing to do with npm are implemented in yarn in such a way that it is easy to get a hold of. The only downside I see with it is that due to the large community of npm users npm is usually set as default in most systems and it might be a pain to install yarn especially if you are working with some automated system.
I use yarn instead of npm because I had alot of issues with npm over the past years. Yarn has a really good network performance and also something I love even better would be the offline feature because if you've downloaded a package over internet before then you can download it again without any internet connection. Also unlike npm, even if a single request fails, the requests are retried again. The documentation seems to be good. Also SECURITY is Excellent. Only bad thing would be that it would take alot of disk space.