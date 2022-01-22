Yarle is the ultimate converter of Evernote notes to Markdown.
title,
creation time,
update time,
tags, and
latlong
source,
notebook,
link to original html meta-information into md as metadata. (To set them, please set up a custom template)
If you have an idea on how to improve the tool or face any problems, feel free to raise an issue, or even contribute! If you like the product, you can give a star here on github, or you can
Download the desktop app for your platform, and follow the instructions there.
In order to perform conversion into Logseq format, please choose Logseq as Target format in the configuration panel, then choose the type of your notes (Journal Notes or Pages). For Logseq all the other options have already been pre-configured.
Just open a terminal, specify config options in a config file (options detailed in Configuration) and type the following:
npx -p yarle-evernote-to-md@latest yarle --configFile <path_to_your_file e.g. ./config.json>
To configure Yarle, you must create a config file. By default it looks like this:
{
"enexSources": [
"/absolute-path-of-your-enex-dir/test-template.enex"
],
"templateFile": "/absolute-path-of-your-template-dir/sampleTemplate.tmpl",
"outputDir": "/path-of-your-desired-output-folder",
"isZettelkastenNeeded": false,
"plainTextNotesOnly": false,
"skipWebClips": false,
"useHashTags": true,
"outputFormat": "StandardMD",
"urlEncodeFileNamesAndLinks": false,
"skipEnexFileNameFromOutputPath": false,
"monospaceIsCodeBlock": false,
"keepMDCharactersOfENNotes": false,
"keepOriginalAmountOfNewlines": false,
"addExtensionToInternalLinks": true,
"nestedTags": {
"separatorInEN": "_",
"replaceSeparatorWith": "/",
"replaceSpaceWith": "-"
},
"resourcesDir": "resources",
"turndownOptions": {
"headingStyle": "atx"
},
"dateFormat": "YYYY-MM-DD",
"haveEnexLevelResources": true,
"haveGlobalResources": false,
"logseqSettings":{
"journalNotes": false
},
"obsidianSettings": {
"omitLinkDisplayName": false
}
}
The following configurational properties are available:
|
|Property Name| Property value | Meaning |
|-------------|----------------|---------|
|
enexSources| multiple enex files, or a folder of the enex files(if you specify it via command line) | specifies the exported Evernote notebook(s) as an absolute path|
|
templateFile | path of your custom template file | if its not specified, a default template will be used
|
outputDir | path to your output dir (absolute or relative) | this is the main output dir where the extracted markdown files and the external resources, images, pdf-s are going to be created|
|
resourcesDir |
_resources | subdir where attachments/external resources will be placed
|
isZettelkastenNeeded | true or false | puts Zettelkasten Id (based on time of creation) at the beginning of the file name|
|
plaintextNotesOnly | true or false | skips any notes with attachments (e.g. notes containing pictures)|
|
useHashTags| true or false | whether to add the pound sign in front of tags|
|
outputFormat| ObsidianMD or StandardMD | generates internal file links and highlights in Obsidian-style: highlights are going to be bounded by
== instead of ` characters, file links are going to be as follows:
![[file-name]] instead of
![file-name](file-name). Possible values:
ObsidianMD to get Obsidian-style notes,
StandardMD or skip it completely, if you prefer Standard Markdown format.|
|
haveEnexLevelResources| true or false | stores note resources on global resources folder per enex export if enabled |
|
monospaceIsCodeBlock| true or false | if it's true then all deepest elements with monospace font style is recognized as Codeblocks|
|
dateFormat | string | ISO 8601 specification of the expected date format (e.g. YYYY-MM-DD)
|
keepMDCharactersOfENNotes| true or false | set it true, if you used Markdown format in your EN notes|
|
nestedTags | it's a complex property contains the following subitems: "separatorInEN", "replaceSeparatorWith" and "replaceSpaceWith" | separatorInEN stores the tag separator used in Evernote, replaceSeparatorWith is the string to what separatorInEN should be replaced to, and replaceSpaceWith is the string to what the space character should be replaced to in the tags. For example using the default settings a tag
tag1_sub tag of tag1 is going to be converted to
tag1/sub-tag-of-tag1
|
keepImageSize |
ObsidianMD or
StandardMD | preserve an image's width and height in the chosen format when specified
|
urlEncodeFileNamesAndLinks | true or false | URL-encodes linked file names and internal EN links . e.g "linked file.jpg" will be converted to "linked%20file.jpg"
|
sanitizeResourceNameSpaces | true or false | Replace spaces in resource names with the
replacementChar. e.g "linked file.jpg" will be converted to "linked_file.jpg"
|
replacementChar | string | the replacement character. e.g "linked*file.jpg" will be converted to "linked_file.jpg". It defaults to ""
|
keepOriginalAmountOfNewlines | true or false | keep the original amount of newlines, default is false, when the multiple newlines are collapsed to one.
|
generateNakedUrls | true or false | if it's true, Yarle generates 'naked' external Urls without any extra characters. If its false, external Urls are wrapped by '<' and '>' characters
|
addExtensionToInternalLinks | true or false | adds '.md' extensions at the end of internal file links, to make them recognizable by DevonThink and other tools
|
turndownOptions |
{...} | additional configuration options for turndown, e.g.,
{ "bulletListMarker": "-" } (only in Yarle config file, not desktop app)
|
obsidianSettings |
{...} | settings for Obsidian output. Currently,
omitLinkDisplayName is supported. If set to
true links will be of the form
[[foo]]. Conversely they will be of the form
[[foo|bar]]. Defaults to
false.
|
logseqSettings |
{...} | settings for Logseq output, currently
journalNotes property is supported, if it is set to
true, then the notes will be converted to be recognizable by Logseq as Journal notes, the notes will be named by their creation date and they will be collected under
journal folder. If it is
false, then they will be converted to be
Pages (e.g. simple notes, collected in
pages folder).
Metadata settings can be set via the template.
In order to minimize the wrong conversion of links due to duplicated note names, you need to do the followings: