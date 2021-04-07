Converts back a yargs argv object to its original array form.

Probably the unparser word doesn't even exist, but it sounds nice and goes well with yargs-parser.

The code originally lived in MOXY's GitHub but was later moved here for discoverability.

Installation

$ npm install yargs-unparser

Usage

const parse = require ( 'yargs-parser' ); const unparse = require ( 'yargs-unparser' ); const argv = parse([ '--no-boolean' , '--number' , '4' , '--string' , 'foo' ], { boolean : [ 'boolean' ], number : [ 'number' ], string : [ 'string' ], }); const unparsedArgv = unparse(argv);

The second argument of unparse accepts an options object:

alias : The aliases so that duplicate options aren't generated

: The aliases so that duplicate options aren't generated default : The default values so that the options with default values are omitted

: The default values so that the options with default values are omitted command : The command first argument so that command names and positional arguments are handled correctly

Example with command options

const yargs = require ( 'yargs' ); const unparse = require ( 'yargs-unparser' ); const argv = yargs .command( 'my-command <positional>' , 'My awesome command' , (yargs) => yargs .option( 'boolean' , { type : 'boolean' }) .option( 'number' , { type : 'number' }) .option( 'string' , { type : 'string' }) ) .parse([ 'my-command' , 'hello' , '--no-boolean' , '--number' , '4' , '--string' , 'foo' ]); const unparsedArgv = unparse(argv, { command : 'my-command <positional>' , });

Caveats

The returned array can be parsed again by yargs-parser using the default configuration. If you used custom configuration that you want yargs-unparser to be aware, please fill an issue.

If you coerce in weird ways, things might not work correctly.

Tests

$ npm test

$ npm test -- --watch during development

Supported Node.js Versions

Libraries in this ecosystem make a best effort to track Node.js' release schedule. Here's a post on why we think this is important.

License

MIT License