Converts back a
yargs argv object to its original array form.
Probably the unparser word doesn't even exist, but it sounds nice and goes well with yargs-parser.
The code originally lived in MOXY's GitHub but was later moved here for discoverability.
$ npm install yargs-unparser
const parse = require('yargs-parser');
const unparse = require('yargs-unparser');
const argv = parse(['--no-boolean', '--number', '4', '--string', 'foo'], {
boolean: ['boolean'],
number: ['number'],
string: ['string'],
});
// { boolean: false, number: 4, string: 'foo', _: [] }
const unparsedArgv = unparse(argv);
// ['--no-boolean', '--number', '4', '--string', 'foo'];
The second argument of
unparse accepts an options object:
alias: The aliases so that duplicate options aren't generated
default: The default values so that the options with default values are omitted
command: The command first argument so that command names and positional arguments are handled correctly
command options
const yargs = require('yargs');
const unparse = require('yargs-unparser');
const argv = yargs
.command('my-command <positional>', 'My awesome command', (yargs) =>
yargs
.option('boolean', { type: 'boolean' })
.option('number', { type: 'number' })
.option('string', { type: 'string' })
)
.parse(['my-command', 'hello', '--no-boolean', '--number', '4', '--string', 'foo']);
// { positional: 'hello', boolean: false, number: 4, string: 'foo', _: ['my-command'] }
const unparsedArgv = unparse(argv, {
command: 'my-command <positional>',
});
// ['my-command', 'hello', '--no-boolean', '--number', '4', '--string', 'foo'];
The returned array can be parsed again by
yargs-parser using the default configuration. If you used custom configuration that you want
yargs-unparser to be aware, please fill an issue.
If you
coerce in weird ways, things might not work correctly.
$ npm test
$ npm test -- --watch during development
Libraries in this ecosystem make a best effort to track Node.js' release schedule. Here's a post on why we think this is important.