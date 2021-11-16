The mighty option parser used by yargs.
visit the yargs website for more examples, and thorough usage instructions.
npm i yargs-parser --save
const argv = require('yargs-parser')(process.argv.slice(2))
console.log(argv)
$ node example.js --foo=33 --bar hello
{ _: [], foo: 33, bar: 'hello' }
or parse a string!
const argv = require('yargs-parser')('--foo=99 --bar=33')
console.log(argv)
{ _: [], foo: 99, bar: 33 }
Convert an array of mixed types before passing to
yargs-parser:
const parse = require('yargs-parser')
parse(['-f', 11, '--zoom', 55].join(' ')) // <-- array to string
parse(['-f', 11, '--zoom', 55].map(String)) // <-- array of strings
As of
v19
yargs-parser supports Deno:
import parser from "https://deno.land/x/yargs_parser/deno.ts";
const argv = parser('--foo=99 --bar=9987930', {
string: ['bar']
})
console.log(argv)
As of
v19
yargs-parser supports ESM (both in Node.js and in the browser):
Node.js:
import parser from 'yargs-parser'
const argv = parser('--foo=99 --bar=9987930', {
string: ['bar']
})
console.log(argv)
Browsers:
<!doctype html>
<body>
<script type="module">
import parser from "https://unpkg.com/yargs-parser@19.0.0/browser.js";
const argv = parser('--foo=99 --bar=9987930', {
string: ['bar']
})
console.log(argv)
</script>
</body>
Parses command line arguments returning a simple mapping of keys and values.
expects:
args: a string or array of strings representing the options to parse.
opts: provide a set of hints indicating how
args should be parsed:
opts.alias: an object representing the set of aliases for a key:
{alias: {foo: ['f']}}.
opts.array: indicate that keys should be parsed as an array:
{array: ['foo', 'bar']}.
{array: [{ key: 'foo', boolean: true }, {key: 'bar', number: true}]}.
opts.boolean: arguments should be parsed as booleans:
{boolean: ['x', 'y']}.
opts.coerce: provide a custom synchronous function that returns a coerced value from the argument provided
(or throws an error). For arrays the function is called only once for the entire array:
{coerce: {foo: function (arg) {return modifiedArg}}}.
opts.config: indicate a key that represents a path to a configuration file (this file will be loaded and parsed).
opts.configObjects: configuration objects to parse, their properties will be set as arguments:
{configObjects: [{'x': 5, 'y': 33}, {'z': 44}]}.
opts.configuration: provide configuration options to the yargs-parser (see: configuration).
opts.count: indicate a key that should be used as a counter, e.g.,
-vvv =
{v: 3}.
opts.default: provide default values for keys:
{default: {x: 33, y: 'hello world!'}}.
opts.envPrefix: environment variables (
process.env) with the prefix provided should be parsed.
opts.narg: specify that a key requires
n arguments:
{narg: {x: 2}}.
opts.normalize:
path.normalize() will be applied to values set to this key.
opts.number: keys should be treated as numbers.
opts.string: keys should be treated as strings (even if they resemble a number
-x 33).
returns:
obj: an object representing the parsed value of
args
key/value: key value pairs for each argument and their aliases.
_: an array representing the positional arguments.
--: an array with arguments after the end-of-options flag
--.
Parses a command line string, returning detailed information required by the yargs engine.
expects:
args: a string or array of strings representing options to parse.
opts: provide a set of hints indicating how
args, inputs are identical to
require('yargs-parser')(args, opts={}).
returns:
argv: an object representing the parsed value of
args
key/value: key value pairs for each argument and their aliases.
_: an array representing the positional arguments.
--: an array with arguments after the end-of-options flag
--.
error: populated with an error object if an exception occurred during parsing.
aliases: the inferred list of aliases built by combining lists in
opts.alias.
newAliases: any new aliases added via camel-case expansion:
boolean:
{ fooBar: true }
defaulted: any new argument created by
opts.default, no aliases included.
boolean:
{ foo: true }
configuration: given by default settings and
opts.configuration.
The yargs-parser applies several automated transformations on the keys provided
in
args. These features can be turned on and off using the
configuration field
of
opts.
var parsed = parser(['--no-dice'], {
configuration: {
'boolean-negation': false
}
})
true.
short-option-groups.
Should a group of short-options be treated as boolean flags?
$ node example.js -abc
{ _: [], a: true, b: true, c: true }
if disabled:
$ node example.js -abc
{ _: [], abc: true }
true.
camel-case-expansion.
Should hyphenated arguments be expanded into camel-case aliases?
$ node example.js --foo-bar
{ _: [], 'foo-bar': true, fooBar: true }
if disabled:
$ node example.js --foo-bar
{ _: [], 'foo-bar': true }
true
dot-notation
Should keys that contain
. be treated as objects?
$ node example.js --foo.bar
{ _: [], foo: { bar: true } }
if disabled:
$ node example.js --foo.bar
{ _: [], "foo.bar": true }
true
parse-numbers
Should keys that look like numbers be treated as such?
$ node example.js --foo=99.3
{ _: [], foo: 99.3 }
if disabled:
$ node example.js --foo=99.3
{ _: [], foo: "99.3" }
true
parse-positional-numbers
Should positional keys that look like numbers be treated as such.
$ node example.js 99.3
{ _: [99.3] }
if disabled:
$ node example.js 99.3
{ _: ['99.3'] }
true
boolean-negation
Should variables prefixed with
--no be treated as negations?
$ node example.js --no-foo
{ _: [], foo: false }
if disabled:
$ node example.js --no-foo
{ _: [], "no-foo": true }
false
combine-arrays
Should arrays be combined when provided by both command line arguments and a configuration file.
true
duplicate-arguments-array
Should arguments be coerced into an array when duplicated:
$ node example.js -x 1 -x 2
{ _: [], x: [1, 2] }
if disabled:
$ node example.js -x 1 -x 2
{ _: [], x: 2 }
true
flatten-duplicate-arrays
Should array arguments be coerced into a single array when duplicated:
$ node example.js -x 1 2 -x 3 4
{ _: [], x: [1, 2, 3, 4] }
if disabled:
$ node example.js -x 1 2 -x 3 4
{ _: [], x: [[1, 2], [3, 4]] }
true
greedy-arrays
Should arrays consume more than one positional argument following their flag.
$ node example --arr 1 2
{ _: [], arr: [1, 2] }
if disabled:
$ node example --arr 1 2
{ _: [2], arr: [1] }
Note: in
v18.0.0 we are considering defaulting greedy arrays to
false.
false
nargs-eats-options
Should nargs consume dash options as well as positional arguments.
no-
negation-prefix
The prefix to use for negated boolean variables.
$ node example.js --no-foo
{ _: [], foo: false }
if set to
quux:
$ node example.js --quuxfoo
{ _: [], foo: false }
false.
populate--
Should unparsed flags be stored in
-- or
_.
If disabled:
$ node example.js a -b -- x y
{ _: [ 'a', 'x', 'y' ], b: true }
If enabled:
$ node example.js a -b -- x y
{ _: [ 'a' ], '--': [ 'x', 'y' ], b: true }
false.
set-placeholder-key.
Should a placeholder be added for keys not set via the corresponding CLI argument?
If disabled:
$ node example.js -a 1 -c 2
{ _: [], a: 1, c: 2 }
If enabled:
$ node example.js -a 1 -c 2
{ _: [], a: 1, b: undefined, c: 2 }
false.
halt-at-non-option.
Should parsing stop at the first positional argument? This is similar to how e.g.
ssh parses its command line.
If disabled:
$ node example.js -a run b -x y
{ _: [ 'b' ], a: 'run', x: 'y' }
If enabled:
$ node example.js -a run b -x y
{ _: [ 'b', '-x', 'y' ], a: 'run' }
false
strip-aliased
Should aliases be removed before returning results?
If disabled:
$ node example.js --test-field 1
{ _: [], 'test-field': 1, testField: 1, 'test-alias': 1, testAlias: 1 }
If enabled:
$ node example.js --test-field 1
{ _: [], 'test-field': 1, testField: 1 }
false
strip-dashed
Should dashed keys be removed before returning results? This option has no effect if
camel-case-expansion is disabled.
If disabled:
$ node example.js --test-field 1
{ _: [], 'test-field': 1, testField: 1 }
If enabled:
$ node example.js --test-field 1
{ _: [], testField: 1 }
false
unknown-options-as-args
Should unknown options be treated like regular arguments? An unknown option is one that is not
configured in
opts.
If disabled
$ node example.js --unknown-option --known-option 2 --string-option --unknown-option2
{ _: [], unknownOption: true, knownOption: 2, stringOption: '', unknownOption2: true }
If enabled
$ node example.js --unknown-option --known-option 2 --string-option --unknown-option2
{ _: ['--unknown-option'], knownOption: 2, stringOption: '--unknown-option2' }
Libraries in this ecosystem make a best effort to track Node.js' release schedule. Here's a post on why we think this is important.
The yargs project evolves from optimist and minimist. It owes its existence to a lot of James Halliday's hard work. Thanks substack beep boop \o/
ISC