The mighty option parser used by yargs.

visit the yargs website for more examples, and thorough usage instructions.

Example

npm i yargs-parser --save

const argv = require ( 'yargs-parser' )(process.argv.slice( 2 )) console .log(argv)

node example.js --foo=33 --bar hello { _: [], foo: 33, bar: 'hello' }

or parse a string!

const argv = require ( 'yargs-parser' )( '--foo=99 --bar=33' ) console .log(argv)

{ _: [], foo: 99, bar: 33 }

Convert an array of mixed types before passing to yargs-parser :

const parse = require ( 'yargs-parser' ) parse([ '-f' , 11 , '--zoom' , 55 ].join( ' ' )) parse([ '-f' , 11 , '--zoom' , 55 ].map( String ))

Deno Example

As of v19 yargs-parser supports Deno:

import parser from "https://deno.land/x/yargs_parser/deno.ts" ; const argv = parser( '--foo=99 --bar=9987930' , { string : [ 'bar' ] }) console .log(argv)

ESM Example

As of v19 yargs-parser supports ESM (both in Node.js and in the browser):

Node.js:

import parser from 'yargs-parser' const argv = parser( '--foo=99 --bar=9987930' , { string : [ 'bar' ] }) console .log(argv)

Browsers:

< body > < script type = "module" > import parser from "https://unpkg.com/yargs-parser@19.0.0/browser.js" ; const argv = parser( '--foo=99 --bar=9987930' , { string : [ 'bar' ] }) console .log(argv) </ script > </ body >

API

Parses command line arguments returning a simple mapping of keys and values.

expects:

args : a string or array of strings representing the options to parse.

: a string or array of strings representing the options to parse. opts : provide a set of hints indicating how args should be parsed: opts.alias : an object representing the set of aliases for a key: {alias: {foo: ['f']}} . opts.array : indicate that keys should be parsed as an array: {array: ['foo', 'bar']} .

Indicate that keys should be parsed as an array and coerced to booleans / numbers:

{array: [{ key: 'foo', boolean: true }, {key: 'bar', number: true}]} . opts.boolean : arguments should be parsed as booleans: {boolean: ['x', 'y']} . opts.coerce : provide a custom synchronous function that returns a coerced value from the argument provided (or throws an error). For arrays the function is called only once for the entire array:

{coerce: {foo: function (arg) {return modifiedArg}}} . opts.config : indicate a key that represents a path to a configuration file (this file will be loaded and parsed). opts.configObjects : configuration objects to parse, their properties will be set as arguments:

{configObjects: [{'x': 5, 'y': 33}, {'z': 44}]} . opts.configuration : provide configuration options to the yargs-parser (see: configuration). opts.count : indicate a key that should be used as a counter, e.g., -vvv = {v: 3} . opts.default : provide default values for keys: {default: {x: 33, y: 'hello world!'}} . opts.envPrefix : environment variables ( process.env ) with the prefix provided should be parsed. opts.narg : specify that a key requires n arguments: {narg: {x: 2}} . opts.normalize : path.normalize() will be applied to values set to this key. opts.number : keys should be treated as numbers. opts.string : keys should be treated as strings (even if they resemble a number -x 33 ).

: provide a set of hints indicating how should be parsed:

returns:

obj : an object representing the parsed value of args key/value : key value pairs for each argument and their aliases. _ : an array representing the positional arguments. [optional] -- : an array with arguments after the end-of-options flag -- .

: an object representing the parsed value of

Parses a command line string, returning detailed information required by the yargs engine.

expects:

args : a string or array of strings representing options to parse.

: a string or array of strings representing options to parse. opts : provide a set of hints indicating how args , inputs are identical to require('yargs-parser')(args, opts={}) .

returns:

argv : an object representing the parsed value of args key/value : key value pairs for each argument and their aliases. _ : an array representing the positional arguments. [optional] -- : an array with arguments after the end-of-options flag -- .

: an object representing the parsed value of error : populated with an error object if an exception occurred during parsing.

: populated with an error object if an exception occurred during parsing. aliases : the inferred list of aliases built by combining lists in opts.alias .

: the inferred list of aliases built by combining lists in . newAliases : any new aliases added via camel-case expansion: boolean : { fooBar: true }

: any new aliases added via camel-case expansion: defaulted : any new argument created by opts.default , no aliases included. boolean : { foo: true }

: any new argument created by , no aliases included. configuration : given by default settings and opts.configuration .

Configuration

The yargs-parser applies several automated transformations on the keys provided in args . These features can be turned on and off using the configuration field of opts .

var parsed = parser([ '--no-dice' ], { configuration : { 'boolean-negation' : false } })

short option groups

default: true .

. key: short-option-groups .

Should a group of short-options be treated as boolean flags?

node example.js -abc { _: [], a: true, b: true, c: true }

if disabled:

node example.js -abc { _: [], abc: true }

camel-case expansion

default: true .

. key: camel-case-expansion .

Should hyphenated arguments be expanded into camel-case aliases?

node example.js --foo-bar { _: [], 'foo-bar': true, fooBar: true }

if disabled:

node example.js --foo-bar { _: [], 'foo-bar': true }

default: true

key: dot-notation

Should keys that contain . be treated as objects?

node example.js --foo.bar { _: [], foo: { bar: true } }

if disabled:

node example.js --foo.bar { _: [], "foo.bar": true }

parse numbers

default: true

key: parse-numbers

Should keys that look like numbers be treated as such?

node example.js --foo=99.3 { _: [], foo: 99.3 }

if disabled:

node example.js --foo=99.3 { _: [], foo: "99.3" }

parse positional numbers

default: true

key: parse-positional-numbers

Should positional keys that look like numbers be treated as such.

node example.js 99.3 { _: [99.3] }

if disabled:

node example.js 99.3 { _: ['99.3'] }

boolean negation

default: true

key: boolean-negation

Should variables prefixed with --no be treated as negations?

node example.js --no-foo { _: [], foo: false }

if disabled:

node example.js --no-foo { _: [], "no-foo": true }

combine arrays

default: false

key: combine-arrays

Should arrays be combined when provided by both command line arguments and a configuration file.

duplicate arguments array

default: true

key: duplicate-arguments-array

Should arguments be coerced into an array when duplicated:

node example.js -x 1 -x 2 { _: [], x: [1, 2] }

if disabled:

node example.js -x 1 -x 2 { _: [], x: 2 }

flatten duplicate arrays

default: true

key: flatten-duplicate-arrays

Should array arguments be coerced into a single array when duplicated:

node example.js -x 1 2 -x 3 4 { _: [], x: [1, 2, 3, 4] }

if disabled:

node example.js -x 1 2 -x 3 4 { _: [], x: [[1, 2], [3, 4]] }

greedy arrays

default: true

key: greedy-arrays

Should arrays consume more than one positional argument following their flag.

node example --arr 1 2 { _: [], arr: [1, 2] }

if disabled:

node example --arr 1 2 { _: [2], arr: [1] }

Note: in v18.0.0 we are considering defaulting greedy arrays to false .

nargs eats options

default: false

key: nargs-eats-options

Should nargs consume dash options as well as positional arguments.

negation prefix

default: no-

key: negation-prefix

The prefix to use for negated boolean variables.

node example.js --no-foo { _: [], foo: false }

if set to quux :

node example.js --quuxfoo { _: [], foo: false }

populate --

default: false .

. key: populate--

Should unparsed flags be stored in -- or _ .

If disabled:

node example.js a -b -- x y { _: [ 'a', 'x', 'y' ], b: true }

If enabled:

node example.js a -b -- x y { _: [ 'a' ], '--': [ 'x', 'y' ], b: true }

set placeholder key

default: false .

. key: set-placeholder-key .

Should a placeholder be added for keys not set via the corresponding CLI argument?

If disabled:

node example.js -a 1 -c 2 { _: [], a: 1, c: 2 }

If enabled:

node example.js -a 1 -c 2 { _: [], a: 1, b: undefined, c: 2 }

halt at non-option

default: false .

. key: halt-at-non-option .

Should parsing stop at the first positional argument? This is similar to how e.g. ssh parses its command line.

If disabled:

node example.js -a run b -x y { _: [ 'b' ], a: 'run', x: 'y' }

If enabled:

node example.js -a run b -x y { _: [ 'b', '-x', 'y' ], a: 'run' }

strip aliased

default: false

key: strip-aliased

Should aliases be removed before returning results?

If disabled:

node example.js -- test -field 1 { _: [], 'test-field': 1, testField: 1, 'test-alias': 1, testAlias: 1 }

If enabled:

node example.js -- test -field 1 { _: [], 'test-field': 1, testField: 1 }

strip dashed

default: false

key: strip-dashed

Should dashed keys be removed before returning results? This option has no effect if camel-case-expansion is disabled.

If disabled:

node example.js -- test -field 1 { _: [], 'test-field': 1, testField: 1 }

If enabled:

node example.js -- test -field 1 { _: [], testField: 1 }

unknown options as args

default: false

key: unknown-options-as-args

Should unknown options be treated like regular arguments? An unknown option is one that is not configured in opts .

If disabled

node example.js --unknown-option --known-option 2 --string-option --unknown-option2 { _: [], unknownOption: true, knownOption: 2, stringOption: '', unknownOption2: true }

If enabled

node example.js --unknown-option --known-option 2 --string-option --unknown-option2 { _: ['--unknown-option'], knownOption: 2, stringOption: '--unknown-option2' }

Supported Node.js Versions

Libraries in this ecosystem make a best effort to track Node.js' release schedule. Here's a post on why we think this is important.

Special Thanks

The yargs project evolves from optimist and minimist. It owes its existence to a lot of James Halliday's hard work. Thanks substack beep boop \o/

License

ISC