Yargs be a node.js library fer hearties tryin' ter parse optstrings
Yargs helps you build interactive command line tools, by parsing arguments and generating an elegant user interface.
It gives you:
Stable version:
npm i yargs
Bleeding edge version with the most recent features:
npm i yargs@next
#!/usr/bin/env node
const yargs = require('yargs/yargs')
const { hideBin } = require('yargs/helpers')
const argv = yargs(hideBin(process.argv)).argv
if (argv.ships > 3 && argv.distance < 53.5) {
console.log('Plunder more riffiwobbles!')
} else {
console.log('Retreat from the xupptumblers!')
}
$ ./plunder.js --ships=4 --distance=22
Plunder more riffiwobbles!
$ ./plunder.js --ships 12 --distance 98.7
Retreat from the xupptumblers!
Note:
hideBinis a shorthand for
process.argv.slice(2). It has the benefit that it takes into account variations in some environments, e.g., Electron.
#!/usr/bin/env node
const yargs = require('yargs/yargs')
const { hideBin } = require('yargs/helpers')
yargs(hideBin(process.argv))
.command('serve [port]', 'start the server', (yargs) => {
return yargs
.positional('port', {
describe: 'port to bind on',
default: 5000
})
}, (argv) => {
if (argv.verbose) console.info(`start server on :${argv.port}`)
serve(argv.port)
})
.option('verbose', {
alias: 'v',
type: 'boolean',
description: 'Run with verbose logging'
})
.parse()
Run the example above with
--help to see the help for the application.
yargs has type definitions at @types/yargs.
npm i @types/yargs --save-dev
See usage examples in docs.
As of
v16,
yargs supports Deno:
import yargs from 'https://deno.land/x/yargs/deno.ts'
import { Arguments } from 'https://deno.land/x/yargs/deno-types.ts'
yargs(Deno.args)
.command('download <files...>', 'download a list of files', (yargs: any) => {
return yargs.positional('files', {
describe: 'a list of files to do something with'
})
}, (argv: Arguments) => {
console.info(argv)
})
.strictCommands()
.demandCommand(1)
.parse()
As of
v16,
yargs supports ESM imports:
import yargs from 'yargs'
import { hideBin } from 'yargs/helpers'
yargs(hideBin(process.argv))
.command('curl <url>', 'fetch the contents of the URL', () => {}, (argv) => {
console.info(argv)
})
.demandCommand(1)
.parse()
See examples of using yargs in the browser in docs.
Having problems? want to contribute? join our community slack.
Libraries in this ecosystem make a best effort to track Node.js' release schedule. Here's a post on why we think this is important.
I have used yargs to set the environment variables with angular app to set the dynamic variables as run time. Yargs easified the job of managing the env variables for build time. Yargs really contributes to the automation perspective of the apps and it can be well adopted in both client and server-side.
