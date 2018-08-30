Decorate yargs content with chalk styles and figlet fonts
yargonaut is the content decorator for yargs, allowing you to customize your yargs-based CLI output using chalk styles and/or figlet fonts ... easily!
Why? Because CLI apps with color and ASCII Art are more fun!
Could you customize yargs text, possibly using chalk or figlet, without yargonaut? Absolutely. But yargonaut makes it so easy! And yargonaut supports all locales that yargs and figlet support - out of the box.
Could terminal coloring or ASCII Art fonts be annoying in CLI apps? Well, sure. But used tastefully, it can add a degree of creative flair to make your CLI stand out. Use wisely!
npm install --save yargonaut yargs
var yargonaut = require('yargonaut') // yargonaut first!
var yargs = require('yargs') // then yargs
yargonaut assumes you have yargs installed independently.
To automatically support all locales that yargs supports, make sure to
require('yargonaut') in code before you
require('yargs'). This is important! If you choose to ignore this, yargonaut will attempt workarounds as best it can, but any issues caused by incorrect ordering of
require() statements will not be given priority. The ordering should be natural, since you'll need to configure yargonaut before yargs parses CLI args anyway.
Note that yargonaut does not wrap yargs and is not a replacement for yargs. It's built to work with yargs side-by-side, and it doesn't lock you in to a particular version of yargs, though internal string customization is only supported in yargs v3.16.1 and up.
If anything goes wrong, yargonaut attempts to fail gracefully and silently, so your CLI still works, just without the cool colors/fonts.
require('yargonaut')
.style('blue')
.font('Small Slant') // that's it!
var argv = require('yargs')
.command('add', 'Add item to cart')
.command('rm', 'Remove item from cart')
.option('p', {
alias: 'product',
describe: 'Product id(s)',
demand: true
})
.option('s', {
alias: 'size',
describe: 'Desired product size',
choices: ['s', 'm', 'l'],
default: 'm'
})
.option('c', {
alias: 'color',
describe: 'Desired product color'
})
.example('$0 add -p 123 -s l -c green', 'Add large, green product with id 123')
.wrap(null)
.argv
$ node order.js
_____ __ _
/ ___/__ __ _ __ _ ___ ____ ___/ /__ (_)
/ /__/ _ \/ ' \/ ' \/ _ `/ _ \/ _ (_-<_
\___/\___/_/_/_/_/_/_/\_,_/_//_/\_,_/___(_)
add Add item to cart
rm Remove item from cart
____ __ _ _
/ __ \___ / /_(_)__ ___ ___ (_)
/ /_/ / _ \/ __/ / _ \/ _ \(_-<_
\____/ .__/\__/_/\___/_//_/___(_)
/_/
-p, --product Product id(s) [required]
-s, --size Desired product size [choices: "s", "m", "l"] [default: "m"]
-c, --color Desired product color
____ __ _
/ __/_ _____ ___ _ ___ / /__ ___ (_)
/ _/ \ \ / _ `/ ' \/ _ \/ / -_|_-<_
/___//_\_\\_,_/_/_/_/ .__/_/\__/___(_)
/_/
order.js add -p 123 -s l -c green Add large, green product with id 123
__ ____ _ _ __ __ _
/ |/ (_)__ ___ (_)__ ___ _ _______ ___ ___ __(_)______ ___/ / ___ ________ ___ ____ _ ___ ___ / /_(_)
/ /|_/ / (_-<(_-</ / _ \/ _ `/ / __/ -_) _ `/ // / / __/ -_) _ / / _ `/ __/ _ `/ // / ' \/ -_) _ \/ __/
/_/ /_/_/___/___/_/_//_/\_, / /_/ \__/\_, /\_,_/_/_/ \__/\_,_/ \_,_/_/ \_, /\_,_/_/_/_/\__/_//_/\__(_)
/___/ /_/ /___/
p
require('yargonaut')
.help('3D-ASCII')
.helpStyle('green')
.errors('Calvin S')
.errorsStyle('red')
var argv = require('yargs')
.command('add', 'Add item to cart')
.command('rm', 'Remove item from cart')
.option('p', {
alias: 'product',
describe: 'Product id(s)',
demand: true
})
.option('s', {
alias: 'size',
describe: 'Desired product size',
choices: ['s', 'm', 'l'],
default: 'm'
})
.option('c', {
alias: 'color',
describe: 'Desired product color'
})
.example('$0 add -p 123 -s l -c green', 'Add large, green product with id 123')
.wrap(null)
.argv
$ node order.js
________ ________ _____ ______ _____ ______ ________ ________ ________ ________
|\ ____\|\ __ \|\ _ \ _ \|\ _ \ _ \|\ __ \|\ ___ \|\ ___ \|\ ____\ ___
\ \ \___|\ \ \|\ \ \ \\\__\ \ \ \ \\\__\ \ \ \ \|\ \ \ \\ \ \ \ \_|\ \ \ \___|_|\__\
\ \ \ \ \ \\\ \ \ \\|__| \ \ \ \\|__| \ \ \ __ \ \ \\ \ \ \ \ \\ \ \_____ \|__|
\ \ \____\ \ \\\ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \\ \ \ \ \_\\ \|____|\ \ ___
\ \_______\ \_______\ \__\ \ \__\ \__\ \ \__\ \__\ \__\ \__\\ \__\ \_______\____\_\ \|\__\
\|_______|\|_______|\|__| \|__|\|__| \|__|\|__|\|__|\|__| \|__|\|_______|\_________\|__|
\|_________|
add Add item to cart
rm Remove item from cart
________ ________ _________ ___ ________ ________ ________
|\ __ \|\ __ \|\___ ___\\ \|\ __ \|\ ___ \|\ ____\ ___
\ \ \|\ \ \ \|\ \|___ \ \_\ \ \ \ \|\ \ \ \\ \ \ \ \___|_|\__\
\ \ \\\ \ \ ____\ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \\\ \ \ \\ \ \ \_____ \|__|
\ \ \\\ \ \ \___| \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \\\ \ \ \\ \ \|____|\ \ ___
\ \_______\ \__\ \ \__\ \ \__\ \_______\ \__\\ \__\____\_\ \|\__\
\|_______|\|__| \|__| \|__|\|_______|\|__| \|__|\_________\|__|
\|_________|
-p, --product Product id(s) [required]
-s, --size Desired product size [choices: "s", "m", "l"] [default: "m"]
-c, --color Desired product color
_______ ___ ___ ________ _____ ______ ________ ___ _______ ________
|\ ___ \ |\ \ / /|\ __ \|\ _ \ _ \|\ __ \|\ \ |\ ___ \ |\ ____\ ___
\ \ __/| \ \ \/ / | \ \|\ \ \ \\\__\ \ \ \ \|\ \ \ \ \ \ __/|\ \ \___|_|\__\
\ \ \_|/__ \ \ / / \ \ __ \ \ \\|__| \ \ \ ____\ \ \ \ \ \_|/_\ \_____ \|__|
\ \ \_|\ \ / \/ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \___|\ \ \____\ \ \_|\ \|____|\ \ ___
\ \_______\/ /\ \ \ \__\ \__\ \__\ \ \__\ \__\ \ \_______\ \_______\____\_\ \|\__\
\|_______/__/ /\ __\ \|__|\|__|\|__| \|__|\|__| \|_______|\|_______|\_________\|__|
|__|/ \|__| \|_________|
order.js add -p 123 -s l -c green Add large, green product with id 123
╔╦╗┬┌─┐┌─┐┬┌┐┌┌─┐ ┬─┐┌─┐┌─┐ ┬ ┬┬┬─┐┌─┐┌┬┐ ┌─┐┬─┐┌─┐┬ ┬┌┬┐┌─┐┌┐┌┌┬┐
║║║│└─┐└─┐│││││ ┬ ├┬┘├┤ │─┼┐│ ││├┬┘├┤ ││ ├─┤├┬┘│ ┬│ ││││├┤ │││ │
╩ ╩┴└─┘└─┘┴┘└┘└─┘ ┴└─└─┘└─┘└└─┘┴┴└─└─┘─┴┘ ┴ ┴┴└─└─┘└─┘┴ ┴└─┘┘└┘ ┴
p
require('yargonaut')
.font('DOS Rebel', 'Invalid values:')
.style('yellow', 'Invalid values:')
var argv = require('yargs')
.option('s', {
alias: 'size',
describe: 'Desired product size',
choices: ['s', 'm', 'l'],
demand: true
})
.showHelpOnFail(false)
.argv
$ node order.js -s xl
█████ ████ ███ █████ ████
░░███ ░░███ ░░░ ░░███ ░░███
░███ ████████ █████ █████ ██████ ░███ ████ ███████ █████ █████ ██████ ░███ █████ ████ ██████ █████ ██
░███ ░░███░░███ ░░███ ░░███ ░░░░░███ ░███ ░░███ ███░░███ ░░███ ░░███ ░░░░░███ ░███ ░░███ ░███ ███░░███ ███░░ ░░
░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ███████ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ███████ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███████ ░░█████
░███ ░███ ░███ ░░███ ███ ███░░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░░███ ███ ███░░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███░░░ ░░░░███
█████ ████ █████ ░░█████ ░░████████ █████ █████░░████████ ░░█████ ░░████████ █████ ░░████████░░██████ ██████ ██
░░░░░ ░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░░░░ ░░░░░░ ░░░░░░ ░░
Argument: s, Given: "xl", Choices: "s", "m", "l"
require('yargonaut')
.errors('ANSI Shadow')
.transformWholeString('Unknown argument: %s')
var argv = require('yargs')
.showHelpOnFail(false)
.strict()
.argv
$ node order.js -a -b
██╗ ██╗███╗ ██╗██╗ ██╗███╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗███╗ ██╗ █████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗███╗ ███╗███████╗███╗ ██╗████████╗███████╗ █████╗ ██████╗
██║ ██║████╗ ██║██║ ██╔╝████╗ ██║██╔═══██╗██║ ██║████╗ ██║ ██╔══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝ ██║ ██║████╗ ████║██╔════╝████╗ ██║╚══██╔══╝██╔════╝██╗ ██╔══██╗ ██╔══██╗
██║ ██║██╔██╗ ██║█████╔╝ ██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██║ █╗ ██║██╔██╗ ██║ ███████║██████╔╝██║ ███╗██║ ██║██╔████╔██║█████╗ ██╔██╗ ██║ ██║ ███████╗╚═╝ ███████║ ██████╔╝
██║ ██║██║╚██╗██║██╔═██╗ ██║╚██╗██║██║ ██║██║███╗██║██║╚██╗██║ ██╔══██║██╔══██╗██║ ██║██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║██╔══╝ ██║╚██╗██║ ██║ ╚════██║██╗ ██╔══██║ ██╔══██╗
╚██████╔╝██║ ╚████║██║ ██╗██║ ╚████║╚██████╔╝╚███╔███╔╝██║ ╚████║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║╚██████╔╝╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║███████╗██║ ╚████║ ██║ ███████║╚═╝ ██║ ██║▄█╗ ██████╔╝
╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══╝╚══╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═╝ ╚══════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝
Render error messages using the specified figlet font.
yargonaut singleton
font: string, name of figlet font
Apply the given chalk style to error messages, e.g.
errorsStyle('red.bold').
yargonaut singleton
style: string, the dot-delimited chalk style (color/modifier) to use
Render yargs strings using the specified figlet font. Optionally specify which yargs string(s) the font should apply to.
yargonaut singleton
font: string, name of figlet font
key: string or array of strings, optional key(s) the font should apply to
Render help content strings using the specified figlet font.
yargonaut singleton
font: string, name of figlet font
Apply the given chalk style to help content, e.g.
helpStyle('green.underline').
yargonaut singleton
style: string, the dot-delimited chalk style (color/modifier) to use
For obsessive control over string transformations, provide a function that yargonaut will call for every yargs string (every y18n lookup).
yargonaut singleton
fn: function that returns a string and accepts the following:
key: string, the yargs key being rendered
origString: string, the original string resolved by y18n
newString: string, the new string as rendered by yargonaut/figlet
figlet: figlet, the figlet instance
font: string, the configured figlet font for the key
Apply the given chalk style to all yargs strings, e.g.
style('blue'). Optionally specify which yargs string(s) the style should apply to.
yargonaut singleton
style: string, the dot-delimited chalk style (color/modifier) to use
key: string or array of strings, optional key(s) the style should apply to
Change the default splitting/rendering strategy for specific yargs strings.
yargonaut singleton
key: string or array of strings, optional key(s) the render strategy should apply to
Change the default splitting/rendering strategy for specific yargs strings.
yargonaut singleton
key: string or array of strings, optional key(s) the render strategy should apply to
Get a list of all known yargs strings (help content + error messages) subject to y18n lookup and yargonaut rendering.
Get a list of known error messages subject to y18n lookup and yargonaut rendering.
Get a list of known help content strings subject to y18n lookup and yargonaut rendering.
Render any text as the given figlet font and return as string.
text: string, the text to render
font: string, the figlet font to use for rendering
throwErr: boolean, optional flag to throw any error that might occur, defaults to
false
Get access to the
chalk instance used by yargonaut. In case you want to color your own strings without having to
require('chalk') yourself.
chalk, the chalk instance
Get access to the
figlet instance used by yargonaut. I mean, why not?
figlet, the figlet instance
Get a list of all supported figlet fonts. Maybe you want to mix it up with a random font?
Test print one figlet font to stdout using
console.log().
font: string, the figlet font to test print
text: string, optional text to print as font, defaults to font name
throwErr: boolean, optional flag to throw any error that might occur, defaults to
false
Test print every supported figlet font to stdout using
console.log().
text: string, optional text to print as font, defaults to font name
throwErr: boolean, optional flag to throw any error that might occur, defaults to
false
Apache-2.0 © Andrew Goode