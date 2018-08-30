yargonaut

Decorate yargs content with chalk styles and figlet fonts

yargonaut is the content decorator for yargs, allowing you to customize your yargs-based CLI output using chalk styles and/or figlet fonts ... easily!

Why? Because CLI apps with color and ASCII Art are more fun!

Could you customize yargs text, possibly using chalk or figlet, without yargonaut? Absolutely. But yargonaut makes it so easy! And yargonaut supports all locales that yargs and figlet support - out of the box.

Could terminal coloring or ASCII Art fonts be annoying in CLI apps? Well, sure. But used tastefully, it can add a degree of creative flair to make your CLI stand out. Use wisely!

Install

npm install --save yargonaut yargs

var yargonaut = require ( 'yargonaut' ) var yargs = require ( 'yargs' )

yargonaut assumes you have yargs installed independently.

To automatically support all locales that yargs supports, make sure to require('yargonaut') in code before you require('yargs') . This is important! If you choose to ignore this, yargonaut will attempt workarounds as best it can, but any issues caused by incorrect ordering of require() statements will not be given priority. The ordering should be natural, since you'll need to configure yargonaut before yargs parses CLI args anyway.

Note that yargonaut does not wrap yargs and is not a replacement for yargs. It's built to work with yargs side-by-side, and it doesn't lock you in to a particular version of yargs, though internal string customization is only supported in yargs v3.16.1 and up.

If anything goes wrong, yargonaut attempts to fail gracefully and silently, so your CLI still works, just without the cool colors/fonts.

Examples

Use a single style and font for all top-level yargs strings:

require ( 'yargonaut' ) .style( 'blue' ) .font( 'Small Slant' ) var argv = require ( 'yargs' ) .command( 'add' , 'Add item to cart' ) .command( 'rm' , 'Remove item from cart' ) .option( 'p' , { alias : 'product' , describe : 'Product id(s)' , demand : true }) .option( 's' , { alias : 'size' , describe : 'Desired product size' , choices : [ 's' , 'm' , 'l' ], default : 'm' }) .option( 'c' , { alias : 'color' , describe : 'Desired product color' }) .example( '$0 add -p 123 -s l -c green' , 'Add large, green product with id 123' ) .wrap( null ) .argv

$ node order.js _____ __ _ / ___/__ __ _ __ _ ___ ____ ___/ /__ (_) / /__/ _ \ / ' \ / ' \ / _ `/ _ \ / _ (_-<_ \ _ __/ \ _ __/_/_/_/_/_/_/ \ _ ,_/_//_/ \ _ ,_/___(_) add Add item to cart rm Remove item from cart ____ __ _ _ / __ \ _ __ / /_(_)__ ___ ___ (_) / /_/ / _ \ / __/ / _ \ / _ \ ( _-<_ \ _ ___/ .__/ \ _ _/_/ \ _ __/_//_/___(_) /_/ -p, --product Product id(s) [required] -s, --size Desired product size [choices: "s", "m", "l"] [default: "m"] -c, --color Desired product color ____ __ _ / __/_ _____ ___ _ ___ / /__ ___ (_) / _/ \ \ / _ `/ ' \ / _ \ / / -_|_-<_ /___//_ \ _ \ \ _,_/_/_/_/ .__/_/ \ _ _/___(_) /_/ order.js add -p 123 -s l -c green Add large, green product with id 123 __ ____ _ _ __ __ _ / |/ (_)__ ___ (_)__ ___ _ _______ ___ ___ __(_)______ ___/ / ___ ________ ___ ____ _ ___ ___ / /_(_) / /|_/ / (_-<(_-</ / _ \ / _ `/ / __/ -_) _ `/ // / / __/ -_) _ / / _ `/ __/ _ `/ // / ' \ / -_) _ \ / __/ /_/ /_/_/___/___/_/_//_/ \ _ , / /_/ \ _ _/ \ _ , / \ _ ,_/_/_/ \ _ _/ \ _ ,_/ \ _ ,_/_/ \ _ , / \ _ ,_/_/_/_/ \ _ _/_//_/ \ _ _(_) /___/ /_/ /___/ p

Use one style and font for help content and another for error messages:

require ( 'yargonaut' ) .help( '3D-ASCII' ) .helpStyle( 'green' ) .errors( 'Calvin S' ) .errorsStyle( 'red' ) var argv = require ( 'yargs' ) .command( 'add' , 'Add item to cart' ) .command( 'rm' , 'Remove item from cart' ) .option( 'p' , { alias : 'product' , describe : 'Product id(s)' , demand : true }) .option( 's' , { alias : 'size' , describe : 'Desired product size' , choices : [ 's' , 'm' , 'l' ], default : 'm' }) .option( 'c' , { alias : 'color' , describe : 'Desired product color' }) .example( '$0 add -p 123 -s l -c green' , 'Add large, green product with id 123' ) .wrap( null ) .argv

$ node order.js ________ ________ _____ ______ _____ ______ ________ ________ ________ ________ | \ ____ \ | \ __ \ | \ _ \ _ \ | \ _ \ _ \ | \ __ \ | \ ___ \ | \ ___ \ | \ ____ \ ___ \ \ \ _ __| \ \ \ | \ \ \ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ \ \ | \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ | \ \ \ \ _ __|_| \ _ _ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ |__| \ \ \ \ \ |__| \ \ \ __ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ ____ \ | __| \ \ \ _ ___ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ \ \ \ | ____| \ \ ___ \ \ _ ______ \ \ _ ______ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ ______ \ _ ___ \ _ \ \ | \ _ _ \ \ | _______| \ | _______| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | _______| \ _ ________ \ | __| \ | _________| add Add item to cart rm Remove item from cart ________ ________ _________ ___ ________ ________ ________ | \ __ \ | \ __ \ | \ _ __ ___ \ \ \ | \ __ \ | \ ___ \ | \ ____ \ ___ \ \ \ | \ \ \ \ | \ \ | ___ \ \ _ \ \ \ \ \ | \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ __|_| \ _ _ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ ____ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ ____ \ | __| \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ __| \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ | ____| \ \ ___ \ \ _ ______ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ ______ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ _ _ \ _ ___ \ _ \ \ | \ _ _ \ \ | _______| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | _______| \ | __| \ | __| \ _ ________ \ | __| \ | _________| -p, --product Product id(s) [required] -s, --size Desired product size [choices: "s", "m", "l"] [default: "m"] -c, --color Desired product color _______ ___ ___ ________ _____ ______ ________ ___ _______ ________ | \ ___ \ | \ \ / /| \ __ \ | \ _ \ _ \ | \ __ \ | \ \ | \ ___ \ | \ ____ \ ___ \ \ __/| \ \ \ / / | \ \ | \ \ \ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ \ \ | \ \ \ \ \ \ __/| \ \ \ _ __|_| \ _ _ \ \ \ \ _ |/__ \ \ / / \ \ __ \ \ \ \ |__| \ \ \ ____ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ |/_ \ \ _ ____ \ | __| \ \ \ _ | \ \ / \ / \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ _ __| \ \ \ _ ___ \ \ \ _ | \ \ | ____| \ \ ___ \ \ _ ______ \ / / \ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ _ _ \ \ _ _ \ \ \ _ ______ \ \ _ ______ \ _ ___ \ _ \ \ | \ _ _ \ \ | _______/__/ / \ __ \ \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | __| \ | _______| \ | _______| \ _ ________ \ | __| |__|/ \ | __| \ | _________| order.js add -p 123 -s l -c green Add large, green product with id 123 ╔╦╗┬┌─┐┌─┐┬┌┐┌┌─┐ ┬─┐┌─┐┌─┐ ┬ ┬┬┬─┐┌─┐┌┬┐ ┌─┐┬─┐┌─┐┬ ┬┌┬┐┌─┐┌┐┌┌┬┐ ║║║│└─┐└─┐│││││ ┬ ├┬┘├┤ │─┼┐│ ││├┬┘├┤ ││ ├─┤├┬┘│ ┬│ ││││├┤ │││ │ ╩ ╩┴└─┘└─┘┴┘└┘└─┘ ┴└─└─┘└─┘└└─┘┴┴└─└─┘─┴┘ ┴ ┴┴└─└─┘└─┘┴ ┴└─┘┘└┘ ┴ p

Customize only specific yargs strings:

require ( 'yargonaut' ) .font( 'DOS Rebel' , 'Invalid values:' ) .style( 'yellow' , 'Invalid values:' ) var argv = require ( 'yargs' ) .option( 's' , { alias : 'size' , describe : 'Desired product size' , choices : [ 's' , 'm' , 'l' ], demand : true }) .showHelpOnFail( false ) .argv

$ node order .js -s xl █████ ████ ███ █████ ████ ░░███ ░░███ ░░░ ░░███ ░░███ ░███ ████████ █████ █████ ██████ ░███ ████ ███████ █████ █████ ██████ ░███ █████ ████ ██████ █████ ██ ░███ ░░███░░███ ░░███ ░░███ ░░░░░███ ░███ ░░███ ███░░███ ░░███ ░░███ ░░░░░███ ░███ ░░███ ░███ ███░░███ ███░░ ░░ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ███████ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ███████ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███████ ░░█████ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░░███ ███ ███░░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░░███ ███ ███░░███ ░███ ░███ ░███ ░███░░░ ░░░░███ █████ ████ █████ ░░█████ ░░████████ █████ █████░░████████ ░░█████ ░░████████ █████ ░░████████░░██████ ██████ ██ ░░░░░ ░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░░░░ ░░░░░ ░░░░░░░░ ░░░░░░ ░░░░░░ ░░ Argument: s, Given: "xl", Choices: "s", "m", "l"

Change default rendering strategy for a specific string:

require ( 'yargonaut' ) .errors( 'ANSI Shadow' ) .transformWholeString( 'Unknown argument: %s' ) var argv = require ( 'yargs' ) .showHelpOnFail( false ) .strict() .argv

$ node order .js -a -b ██╗ ██╗███╗ ██╗██╗ ██╗███╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗███╗ ██╗ █████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗███╗ ███╗███████╗███╗ ██╗████████╗███████╗ █████╗ ██████╗ ██║ ██║████╗ ██║██║ ██╔╝████╗ ██║██╔═══██╗██║ ██║████╗ ██║ ██╔══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝ ██║ ██║████╗ ████║██╔════╝████╗ ██║╚══██╔══╝██╔════╝██╗ ██╔══██╗ ██╔══██╗ ██║ ██║██╔██╗ ██║█████╔╝ ██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██║ █╗ ██║██╔██╗ ██║ ███████║██████╔╝██║ ███╗██║ ██║██╔████╔██║█████╗ ██╔██╗ ██║ ██║ ███████╗╚═╝ ███████║ ██████╔╝ ██║ ██║██║╚██╗██║██╔═██╗ ██║╚██╗██║██║ ██║██║███╗██║██║╚██╗██║ ██╔══██║██╔══██╗██║ ██║██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║██╔══╝ ██║╚██╗██║ ██║ ╚════██║██╗ ██╔══██║ ██╔══██╗ ╚██████╔╝██║ ╚████║██║ ██╗██║ ╚████║╚██████╔╝╚███╔███╔╝██║ ╚████║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║╚██████╔╝╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║███████╗██║ ╚████║ ██║ ███████║╚═╝ ██║ ██║▄█╗ ██████╔╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══╝╚══╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═╝ ╚══════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝

API

Chainable config methods

Render error messages using the specified figlet font.

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton font : string, name of figlet font

Apply the given chalk style to error messages, e.g. errorsStyle('red.bold') .

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton style : string, the dot-delimited chalk style (color/modifier) to use

Render yargs strings using the specified figlet font. Optionally specify which yargs string(s) the font should apply to.

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton font : string, name of figlet font

: string, name of figlet font key : string or array of strings, optional key(s) the font should apply to

Render help content strings using the specified figlet font.

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton font : string, name of figlet font

Apply the given chalk style to help content, e.g. helpStyle('green.underline') .

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton style : string, the dot-delimited chalk style (color/modifier) to use

For obsessive control over string transformations, provide a function that yargonaut will call for every yargs string (every y18n lookup).

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton fn : function that returns a string and accepts the following: key : string, the yargs key being rendered origString : string, the original string resolved by y18n newString : string, the new string as rendered by yargonaut/figlet figlet : figlet, the figlet instance font : string, the configured figlet font for the key

: function that returns a string and accepts the following:

Apply the given chalk style to all yargs strings, e.g. style('blue') . Optionally specify which yargs string(s) the style should apply to.

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton style : string, the dot-delimited chalk style (color/modifier) to use

: string, the dot-delimited chalk style (color/modifier) to use key : string or array of strings, optional key(s) the style should apply to

Change the default splitting/rendering strategy for specific yargs strings.

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton key : string or array of strings, optional key(s) the render strategy should apply to

Change the default splitting/rendering strategy for specific yargs strings.

Returns: yargonaut singleton

singleton key : string or array of strings, optional key(s) the render strategy should apply to

Getter methods

Get a list of all known yargs strings (help content + error messages) subject to y18n lookup and yargonaut rendering.

Returns: array of strings, representing all configured yargs strings

Get a list of known error messages subject to y18n lookup and yargonaut rendering.

Returns: array of strings, representing configured error msg yargs strings

Get a list of known help content strings subject to y18n lookup and yargonaut rendering.

Returns: array of strings, representing configured help content yargs strings

Convenience methods for playing with stuff

Render any text as the given figlet font and return as string.

Returns: string, the text rendered as font

text : string, the text to render

: string, the text to render font : string, the figlet font to use for rendering

: string, the figlet font to use for rendering throwErr : boolean, optional flag to throw any error that might occur, defaults to false

Get access to the chalk instance used by yargonaut. In case you want to color your own strings without having to require('chalk') yourself.

Returns: chalk , the chalk instance

Get access to the figlet instance used by yargonaut. I mean, why not?

Returns: figlet , the figlet instance

Get a list of all supported figlet fonts. Maybe you want to mix it up with a random font?

Returns: array of strings, representing supported font names

Test print one figlet font to stdout using console.log() .

Returns: undefined

font : string, the figlet font to test print

: string, the figlet font to test print text : string, optional text to print as font, defaults to font name

: string, optional text to print as font, defaults to font name throwErr : boolean, optional flag to throw any error that might occur, defaults to false

Test print every supported figlet font to stdout using console.log() .

Returns: undefined

text : string, optional text to print as font, defaults to font name

: string, optional text to print as font, defaults to font name throwErr : boolean, optional flag to throw any error that might occur, defaults to false

License

Apache-2.0 © Andrew Goode