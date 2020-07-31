The best Swiper component for React Native.

[1.6.0-rc] Dependency Remove ViewPagerAndroid, use ScrollView #1009 Test Integration Setup e2e test TypeScript correct the wrong types #1000 Add missing scrollBy TypeScript definition #931 New Feature add scrollTo #831 Added prop to disable the PrevButton #749 Optionally render page #1004 Bug Fix ES6 and CommonJS compatibility #717 Solves the issue of state messing up when parent component calls setState #939 replay when autoplay is setted to true #1002 fix broken examples and migrate to react-native 0.60.x fix bad jumping on ios when loadMinimal set true fix fliker when loop and loadMinimal are enabled #1062



[1.5.6] Fix #16, #36, #371, #410, #411, #422, #468 Fix landscape orientation auto resize! (thanks @ahmed3mar, @timmywil) Add containerStyle prop to customize the view container.

[1.5.5] Update: using PropTypes from prop-types and Change View.propTypes to ViewPropTypes



[1.5.4] Added easily accessible pagination point manipulation: use dotColor / activeDotColor and dotStyle / activeDotStyle (thanks @denizs) Added scrollEnabled prop to documentation (thanks @ibandominguez)

[1.5.3] Add loadMinimalLoader prop to customize <ActivityIndicator /> (thanks @Exilz) Disable autoplay timer when prop changes to false (thanks @dizlexik) Special thanks to @hypatiah for fixed some grammatical errors in README

[1.5.2] Add yarn lock Fix jitter when quickly swiping back and forth between pages (iOS) (thanks @nemophrost) The first webview always reloaded when injecting the rest of the children (thanks @eosterberg)



Try these cases by yourself very easy, Just open examples/ios/swiper.xcodeproj in Xcode, then press Cmd + R ; you may edit examples/index.ios.js for switch cases.

Getting Started

Installation

v1.5.14

$ npm i react-native-swiper --save

v1.6.0-rc

npm i --save react- native -swiper

Basic Usage

Install react-native first

$ npm i react-native-cli -g

Initialization of a react-native project

$ react-native init myproject

Then, edit myproject/index.ios.js , like this:

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' import Swiper from 'react-native-swiper' const styles = StyleSheet.create({ wrapper : {}, slide1 : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#9DD6EB' }, slide2 : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#97CAE5' }, slide3 : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#92BBD9' }, text : { color : '#fff' , fontSize : 30 , fontWeight : 'bold' } }) export default class SwiperComponent extends Component { render() { return ( < Swiper style = {styles.wrapper} showsButtons = {true} > < View style = {styles.slide1} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Hello Swiper </ Text > </ View > < View style = {styles.slide2} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Beautiful </ Text > </ View > < View style = {styles.slide3} > < Text style = {styles.text} > And simple </ Text > </ View > </ Swiper > ) } } AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'myproject' , () => SwiperComponent)

Properties

Basic

Prop Default Type Description horizontal true bool If true , the scroll view's children are arranged horizontally in a row instead of vertically in a column. loop true bool Set to false to disable continuous loop mode. index 0 number Index number of initial slide. showsButtons false bool Set to true make control buttons visible. autoplay false bool Set to true enable auto play mode. onIndexChanged (index) => null func Called with the new index when the user swiped

Custom basic style & content

Prop Default Type Description width - number If no specify default enable fullscreen mode by flex: 1 . height - number If no specify default fullscreen mode by flex: 1 . style {...} style See default style in source. containerStyle {...} style See default container style in source. loadMinimal false bool Only load current index slide , loadMinimalSize slides before and after. loadMinimalSize 1 number see loadMinimal loadMinimalLoader <ActivityIndicator /> element Custom loader to display when slides aren't loaded

Pagination

Prop Default Type Description showsPagination true bool Set to true make pagination visible. paginationStyle {...} style Custom styles will merge with the default styles. renderPagination - function Complete control how to render pagination with three params ( index , total , context ) ref to this.state.index / this.state.total / this , For example: show numbers instead of dots. dot <View style={{backgroundColor:'rgba(0,0,0,.2)', width: 8, height: 8,borderRadius: 4, marginLeft: 3, marginRight: 3, marginTop: 3, marginBottom: 3,}} /> element Allow custom the dot element. activeDot <View style={{backgroundColor: '#007aff', width: 8, height: 8, borderRadius: 4, marginLeft: 3, marginRight: 3, marginTop: 3, marginBottom: 3,}} /> element Allow custom the active-dot element. dotStyle - object Allow custom the dot element. dotColor - string Allow custom the dot element. activeDotColor - string Allow custom the active-dot element. activeDotStyle - object Allow custom the active-dot element.

Autoplay

Prop Default Type Description autoplay true bool Set to true enable auto play mode. autoplayTimeout 2.5 number Delay between auto play transitions (in second). autoplayDirection true bool Cycle direction control.

Control buttons

Prop Default Type Description showsButtons true bool Set to true make control buttons visible. buttonWrapperStyle {backgroundColor: 'transparent', flexDirection: 'row', position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, flex: 1, paddingHorizontal: 10, paddingVertical: 10, justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'center'} style Custom styles. nextButton <Text style={styles.buttonText}>›</Text> element Allow custom the next button. prevButton <Text style={styles.buttonText}>‹</Text> element Allow custom the prev button.

Props of Children

Prop Default Type Description style {...} style Custom styles will merge with the default styles. title {...} element If this parameter is not specified, will not render the title.

Basic props of <ScrollView />

Prop Default Type Description horizontal true bool If true , the scroll view's children are arranged horizontally in a row instead of vertically in a column. pagingEnabled true bool If true, the scroll view stops on multiples of the scroll view's size when scrolling. This can be used for horizontal pagination. showsHorizontalScrollIndicator false bool Set to true if you want to show horizontal scroll bar. showsVerticalScrollIndicator false bool Set to true if you want to show vertical scroll bar. bounces false bool If true , the scroll view bounces when it reaches the end of the content if the content is larger then the scroll view along the axis of the scroll direction. If false , it disables all bouncing even if the alwaysBounce* props are true. scrollsToTop false bool If true, the scroll view scrolls to top when the status bar is tapped. removeClippedSubviews true bool If true, offscreen child views (whose overflow value is hidden) are removed from their native backing superview when offscreen. This canimprove scrolling performance on long lists. automaticallyAdjustContentInsets false bool Set to true if you need adjust content insets automation. scrollEnabled true bool Enables/Disables swiping

Supported ScrollResponder

Prop Params Type Description onScrollBeginDrag e / state / context function When animation begins after letting up onMomentumScrollEnd e / state / context function Makes no sense why this occurs first during bounce onTouchStartCapture e / state / context function Immediately after onMomentumScrollEnd onTouchStart e / state / context function Same, but bubble phase onTouchEnd e / state / context function You could hold the touch start for a long time onResponderRelease e / state / context function When lifting up - you could pause forever before * lifting

Note: each ScrollResponder be injected with two params: state and context , you can get state and context (ref to swiper's this ) from params, for example:

var swiper = React.createClass({ _onMomentumScrollEnd : function ( e, state, context ) { console .log(state, context.state) }, render : function ( ) { return ( < Swiper style = {styles.wrapper} onMomentumScrollEnd = {this._onMomentumScrollEnd} ... </ Swiper > ) } })

More ScrollResponder info, see: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/blob/master/Libraries/Components/ScrollResponder.js

Methods

Scroll by relative index.

Parameters:

Name Type default Description index number undefined offset index animated bool true offset index

Examples

$ cd examples $ npm i $ react-native run-ios

Quick start with examples.

Development

$ cd examples $ yarn $ yarn start $ react-native run-ios

Then launch simulator to preview. Note that you just need to edit the source file src/index.js , the change will auto sync to examples.

After development, you should add test for your modification and make all tests passed to prevent other contributors break the feature in the future accidentally. We use detox + jest for e2e test now, you can read Detox for more detail.

Contribution

@leecade The main author.

@rajkissu The secondary contributor.

Questions

Feel free to contact me or create an issue