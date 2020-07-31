The best Swiper component for React Native.
see: ROADMAP.md
[1.5.6]
[1.5.5]
[1.5.4]
dotColor /
activeDotColor and
dotStyle /
activeDotStyle (thanks @denizs)
[1.5.3]
[1.5.2]
see more: CHANGELOG.md
Try these cases by yourself very easy, Just open
examples/ios/swiper.xcodeprojin Xcode, then press
Cmd + R; you may edit
examples/index.ios.jsfor switch cases.
v1.5.14
$ npm i react-native-swiper --save
v1.6.0-rc
npm i --save react-native-swiper@next
react-native first
$ npm i react-native-cli -g
$ react-native init myproject
myproject/index.ios.js, like this:
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native'
import Swiper from 'react-native-swiper'
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
wrapper: {},
slide1: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#9DD6EB'
},
slide2: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#97CAE5'
},
slide3: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#92BBD9'
},
text: {
color: '#fff',
fontSize: 30,
fontWeight: 'bold'
}
})
export default class SwiperComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Swiper style={styles.wrapper} showsButtons={true}>
<View style={styles.slide1}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Hello Swiper</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.slide2}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Beautiful</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.slide3}>
<Text style={styles.text}>And simple</Text>
</View>
</Swiper>
)
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('myproject', () => SwiperComponent)
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|horizontal
|true
bool
|If
true, the scroll view's children are arranged horizontally in a row instead of vertically in a column.
|loop
|true
bool
|Set to
false to disable continuous loop mode.
|index
|0
number
|Index number of initial slide.
|showsButtons
|false
bool
|Set to
true make control buttons visible.
|autoplay
|false
bool
|Set to
true enable auto play mode.
|onIndexChanged
|(index) => null
func
|Called with the new index when the user swiped
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|width
|-
number
|If no specify default enable fullscreen mode by
flex: 1.
|height
|-
number
|If no specify default fullscreen mode by
flex: 1.
|style
|{...}
style
|See default style in source.
|containerStyle
|{...}
style
|See default container style in source.
|loadMinimal
|false
bool
|Only load current index slide ,
loadMinimalSize slides before and after.
|loadMinimalSize
|1
number
|see
loadMinimal
|loadMinimalLoader
<ActivityIndicator />
element
|Custom loader to display when slides aren't loaded
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|showsPagination
|true
bool
|Set to
true make pagination visible.
|paginationStyle
|{...}
style
|Custom styles will merge with the default styles.
|renderPagination
|-
function
|Complete control how to render pagination with three params (
index,
total,
context) ref to
this.state.index /
this.state.total /
this, For example: show numbers instead of dots.
|dot
<View style={{backgroundColor:'rgba(0,0,0,.2)', width: 8, height: 8,borderRadius: 4, marginLeft: 3, marginRight: 3, marginTop: 3, marginBottom: 3,}} />
element
|Allow custom the dot element.
|activeDot
<View style={{backgroundColor: '#007aff', width: 8, height: 8, borderRadius: 4, marginLeft: 3, marginRight: 3, marginTop: 3, marginBottom: 3,}} />
element
|Allow custom the active-dot element.
|dotStyle
|-
object
|Allow custom the dot element.
|dotColor
|-
string
|Allow custom the dot element.
|activeDotColor
|-
string
|Allow custom the active-dot element.
|activeDotStyle
|-
object
|Allow custom the active-dot element.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|autoplay
|true
bool
|Set to
true enable auto play mode.
|autoplayTimeout
|2.5
number
|Delay between auto play transitions (in second).
|autoplayDirection
|true
bool
|Cycle direction control.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|showsButtons
|true
bool
|Set to
true make control buttons visible.
|buttonWrapperStyle
{backgroundColor: 'transparent', flexDirection: 'row', position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, flex: 1, paddingHorizontal: 10, paddingVertical: 10, justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'center'}
style
|Custom styles.
|nextButton
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>›</Text>
element
|Allow custom the next button.
|prevButton
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>‹</Text>
element
|Allow custom the prev button.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|style
|{...}
style
|Custom styles will merge with the default styles.
|title
|{...}
element
|If this parameter is not specified, will not render the title.
<ScrollView />
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|horizontal
|true
bool
|If
true, the scroll view's children are arranged horizontally in a row instead of vertically in a column.
|pagingEnabled
|true
bool
|If true, the scroll view stops on multiples of the scroll view's size when scrolling. This can be used for horizontal pagination.
|showsHorizontalScrollIndicator
|false
bool
|Set to
true if you want to show horizontal scroll bar.
|showsVerticalScrollIndicator
|false
bool
|Set to
true if you want to show vertical scroll bar.
|bounces
|false
bool
|If
true, the scroll view bounces when it reaches the end of the content if the content is larger then the scroll view along the axis of the scroll direction. If
false, it disables all bouncing even if the alwaysBounce* props are true.
|scrollsToTop
|false
bool
|If true, the scroll view scrolls to top when the status bar is tapped.
|removeClippedSubviews
|true
bool
|If true, offscreen child views (whose overflow value is hidden) are removed from their native backing superview when offscreen. This canimprove scrolling performance on long lists.
|automaticallyAdjustContentInsets
|false
bool
|Set to
true if you need adjust content insets automation.
|scrollEnabled
|true
bool
|Enables/Disables swiping
@see: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/scrollview.html
|Prop
|Params
|Type
|Description
|onScrollBeginDrag
e /
state /
context
function
|When animation begins after letting up
|onMomentumScrollEnd
e /
state /
context
function
|Makes no sense why this occurs first during bounce
|onTouchStartCapture
e /
state /
context
function
|Immediately after
onMomentumScrollEnd
|onTouchStart
e /
state /
context
function
|Same, but bubble phase
|onTouchEnd
e /
state /
context
function
|You could hold the touch start for a long time
|onResponderRelease
e /
state /
context
function
|When lifting up - you could pause forever before * lifting
Note: each ScrollResponder be injected with two params:
stateand
context, you can get
stateand
context(ref to swiper's
this) from params, for example:
var swiper = React.createClass({
_onMomentumScrollEnd: function (e, state, context) {
console.log(state, context.state)
},
render: function() {
return (
<Swiper style={styles.wrapper}
onMomentumScrollEnd ={this._onMomentumScrollEnd}
...
</Swiper>
)
}
})
More ScrollResponder info, see: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/blob/master/Libraries/Components/ScrollResponder.js
Scroll by relative index.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|default
|Description
|index
number
undefined
|offset index
|animated
bool
true
|offset index
$ cd examples
$ npm i
$ react-native run-ios
Quick start with examples.
$ cd examples
$ yarn
$ yarn start
$ react-native run-ios
Then launch simulator to preview. Note that you just need to edit the source file
src/index.js, the change will auto sync to examples.
After development, you should add test for your modification and make all tests passed to prevent other contributors break the feature in the future accidentally. We use detox + jest for e2e test now, you can read Detox for more detail.
Feel free to contact me or create an issue
Inspired by nolimits4web/Swiper & Design material from Dribbble & made with ♥.