⚠️ Development of this library has slowed-down

I am still using yaml.js in production for some projects, it works fine in all the situations I needed it. That said, I am not actively working with raw javascript environments (mostly using haxe now, if you are curious), thus I don't have much bandwidth to actively provide support to the posted issues asking for new features or bugfixes that don't affect my own use cases of the library. If this situation is an issue for you, I suggest you use js-yaml which is a great and pretty feature-complete yaml parser and dumper for javascript. Pull Requests are still welcome, as long as they don't break the current set of unit tests!

Thanks 🙏

Standalone JavaScript YAML 1.2 Parser & Encoder. Works under node.js and all major browsers. Also brings command line YAML/JSON conversion tools.

Mainly inspired from Symfony Yaml Component.

How to use

Import yaml.js in your html page:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "yaml.js" > </ script >

Parse yaml string:

nativeObject = YAML.parse(yamlString);

Dump native object into yaml string:

yamlString = YAML.stringify(nativeObject[, inline [, spaces ] ]);

Load yaml file:

nativeObject = YAML.load( 'file.yml' );

Load yaml file:

YAML.load( 'file.yml' , function ( result ) { nativeObject = result; });

Use with node.js

Install module:

npm install yamljs

Use it:

YAML = require ( 'yamljs' ); nativeObject = YAML.parse(yamlString); yamlString = YAML.stringify(nativeObject, 4 ); nativeObject = YAML.load( 'myfile.yml' );

You can enable the command line tools by installing yamljs as a global module:

npm install -g yamljs

Then, two cli commands should become available: yaml2json and json2yaml. They let you convert YAML to JSON and JSON to YAML very easily.

yaml2json

usage : yaml2json [-h] [-v] [-p] [-i INDENTATION] [-s] [-r] [-w] input Positional arguments: input YAML file or directory containing YAML files . Optional arguments: -h, -v, -p, -i INDENTATION, Number of space characters used to indent code (use with -s, -r, sub- directories recursively. -w,

json2yaml

usage : json2yaml [-h] [-v] [-d DEPTH] [-i INDENTATION] [-s] [-r] [-w] input Positional arguments: input JSON file or directory containing JSON files. Optional arguments: -h, -v, -d DEPTH, Set minimum level of depth before generating inline YAML ( default : 2 ). -i INDENTATION, Number of space characters used to indent code ( default : 2 ). -s, -r, sub-directories recursively. -w,

examples

yaml2json myfile.yml yaml2json myfile.yml > output.json yaml2json myfile.yml --pretty yaml2json myfile.yml --pretty --save yaml2json mydirectory --pretty --save --recursive json2yaml myfile.json > output.yml json2yaml myfile.json --depth 8 json2yaml myfile.json --indentation 4 json2yaml mydirectory --pretty --save --recursive

Credits / Thanks