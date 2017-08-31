yamlify

YAML ( .yaml , .yml ) files support for browserify and node.

With feature to include yaml files into each other.

YAML support for browserify and node.js

Yamlify!

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var yamlify = require ( 'yamlify' ); b = browserify(); b.add( './client.js' ); b.transform(yamlify);

Add ability to require YAML files in Node.js

require ( 'yamlify/register' );

After that you can require yaml wherever you want:

var constants = require ( './constants.yaml' );

YAML files inclusions

This plugin also adds an ability to include yaml files into each other.

Lets say you want to keep some data in a partial file:

- name: Terminator 2 year: 1991 - name: Avatar year: 2009

You can include a whole .yaml file into another one like this:

name: James Cameron films: !include ./_films

You can also include a particular anchor from the specified file:

name: John Smith favouriteFilm: !include ./_films

licence

MIT