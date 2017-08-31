openbase logo
yamlify

by dmapper
0.2.0 (see all)

YAML for browserify and node.js; YAML includes

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

498

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

yamlify

YAML (.yaml, .yml) files support for browserify and node.
With feature to include yaml files into each other.

YAML support for browserify and node.js

Yamlify!

// server.js

var browserify = require('browserify');
var yamlify = require('yamlify');

b = browserify();
b.add('./client.js');
b.transform(yamlify);

Add ability to require YAML files in Node.js

// server.js

require('yamlify/register');

After that you can require yaml wherever you want: 

// client.js or server.js

var constants = require('./constants.yaml');

YAML files inclusions

This plugin also adds an ability to include yaml files into each other.

Lets say you want to keep some data in a partial file:

# _films.yaml

- &terminator
  name: Terminator 2 
  year: 1991
- name: Avatar
  year: 2009

You can include a whole .yaml file into another one like this: 

# director.yaml

name: James Cameron 
films: !include ./_films

You can also include a particular anchor from the specified file: 

# me.yaml

name: John Smith
favouriteFilm: !include ./_films *terminator

licence

MIT

