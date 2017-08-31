YAML (
.yaml,
.yml) files support for browserify and node.
With feature to include
yamlfiles into each other.
Yamlify!
// server.js
var browserify = require('browserify');
var yamlify = require('yamlify');
b = browserify();
b.add('./client.js');
b.transform(yamlify);
Add ability to require YAML files in Node.js
// server.js
require('yamlify/register');
After that you can require yaml wherever you want:
// client.js or server.js
var constants = require('./constants.yaml');
This plugin also adds an ability to include yaml files into each other.
Lets say you want to keep some data in a partial file:
# _films.yaml
- &terminator
name: Terminator 2
year: 1991
- name: Avatar
year: 2009
You can include a whole
.yaml file into another one like this:
# director.yaml
name: James Cameron
films: !include ./_films
You can also include a particular anchor from the specified file:
# me.yaml
name: John Smith
favouriteFilm: !include ./_films *terminator
MIT