A command-line utility to convert YAML to JSON (meaning a
.yml file to a
.json file)
The purpose of this utility is to minify YAML as JSON. (ignore the misnomer, YAML is actually an Object Notation, not a Markup Language)
npm install -g yaml2json
Specify a file:
yaml2json ./example.yml
json2yaml ./example.json | yaml2json
Or pipe from stdin:
curl -s http://foobar3000.com/echo/echo.json | json2yaml | yaml2json
wget -qO- http://foobar3000.com/echo/echo.json | json2yaml | yaml2json
---
foo: bar
baz:
- qux
- quxx
corge: null
grault: 1
garply: true
waldo: "false"
fred: undefined
becomes
{
"foo": "bar",
"baz": [
"qux",
"quxx"
],
"corge": null,
"grault": 1,
"garply": true,
"waldo": "false",
"fred": "undefined"
}
Note: JSON is a proper subset of YAML. The difference is that YAML can use whitespace instead of syntax, which is more human-readable. Also, YAML supports comments.
yaml2json has the following aliases:
yml2json
yamltojson
ymltojson