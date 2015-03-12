yaml2json

A command-line utility to convert YAML to JSON (meaning a .yml file to a .json file)

The purpose of this utility is to minify YAML as JSON. (ignore the misnomer, YAML is actually an Object Notation, not a Markup Language)

Installation

npm install -g yaml2json

Usage

Specify a file:

yaml2json ./example.yml json2yaml ./example.json | yaml2json

Or pipe from stdin:

curl -s http://foobar3000.com/ echo /echo.json | json2yaml | yaml2json wget -qO- http://foobar3000.com/ echo /echo.json | json2yaml | yaml2json

Example

foo: bar baz: - qux - quxx corge: null grault: 1 garply: true waldo: "false" fred: undefined

becomes

{ "foo" : "bar" , "baz" : [ "qux" , "quxx" ], "corge" : null , "grault" : 1 , "garply" : true , "waldo" : "false" , "fred" : "undefined" }

Note: JSON is a proper subset of YAML. The difference is that YAML can use whitespace instead of syntax, which is more human-readable. Also, YAML supports comments.

Alias

yaml2json has the following aliases: