Validate Yaml files and enforce a given structure
Yaml files are parsed via
js-yaml
and the structure defined in the configuration options is enforced with
check-type.
Please note that the minimum supported version of Node.js is
14.15.0, which is the active Long Term Support (LTS) version.
This tool can be used in two ways, either via Node.js script, or as a command line tool. Note that when used via command line, custom structure cannot be validated.
Installation when used via Node.js script:
npm install yaml-validator --save-dev
Installation when used as a command line tool:
npm install --global yaml-validator
Usage as a part of a Node.js script:
const YamlValidator = require('yaml-validator');
// Default options
const options = {
log: false,
structure: false,
onWarning: null,
writeJson: false
};
const files = [
'file paths',
'that exists',
'somewhere',
'and are Yaml files'
];
const validator = new YamlValidator(options);
validator.validate(files);
validator.report();
Using via command line tool, the only argument would be the Yaml file which should be validated:
yaml-validator random_file.yml
The available options for command line use, can be seen with the help command
yaml-validator -h, which results in output similar to:
yaml-validator [options] <files>
-h, --help Help and usage instructions
-V, --version Version number
-w, --write-json Write the contents of the Yaml file to a JSON file next to it
-l, --log-file String Log file where errors are written
When used from the command line, the process exits with the number of invalid files.
All options are
false by default which disables their use.
Type:
string
Default value:
false
In case the value is not
false, the given string will be used as log file where all the
task output is written.
Type:
object
Default value:
false
The most complex style of checking validity.
Type:
function
Default value:
null
One of the options passed to
load method of
js-yaml.
Please note that the
onWarning callback is being used by this library and any method written for it,
will be run after the one implemented in this library.
The callback get called with two parameters, of which the first is the error in question,
while the second is the file path of the given Yaml file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Write the given Yaml file as pretty printed JSON in the same path, just by changing the file extension to
json.
Please note that any existing JSON files will be cruelly overwritten.
YamlValidator ships with its own typing definition in the library, no need to use
@types.
In case an array is found, all its members are assumed to have the given structure.
This can be seen in the
classRooms property, which according to the configuration below,
should be an array, for which all items are objects, which all should have a
name and
id
properties, with the given types.
The
teachers array is made of strings, thus all items in that array must be a string.
const options = {
structure: {
school: {
'description?': 'string', //Optional, won't show in invalid array
code: 'number',
principal: {
name: 'string'
},
classRooms: [
{
name: 'string',
id: 'number',
'location?':{
floor: "string",
building: "string",
}
}
],
teachers: [
'string'
]
}
}
};
Using the
options.onWarning callback, the possible parsing errors can be retrieved.
const options = {
onWarning: function (error, filepath) {
console.log(filepath + ' has error: ' + error);
}
};
It is possible to use the
options.writeJson to have all the files processed,
to be saved in JSON format, in the same file path as the original Yaml files.
const options = {
writeJson: true
};
Linting is done with ESLint and can be executed with
npm run lint.
There should be no errors appearing after any JavaScript file changes.
Please note that any features or changed will not be merged without working unit tests.
Unit tests are written with
tape and can be executed with
npm test.
Code coverage is inspected with
nyc and
can be executed with
npm run coverage after running
npm test.
Please make sure it is over 90% at all times.
Changes happening across different versions and upcoming changes are tracked in the
CHANGELOG.md file.
