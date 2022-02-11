Schema validation utility for YAML/JSON files against a pre defined schema
Validate is a utility used to check the structure of a yaml/json file against a predefined schema. The schema is expected to be a JSON or YAML file with a structure that defines type of each property. The object properties can be nested to as many levels as you like.
It's method
validateSchema can be imported and used as below:
const validateSchema = require('yaml-schema-validator')
// validate a json OR yml file
validateSchema('path/to/target-file.yml', {
schemaPath: '/path/to/required/schema.yml' // can also be schema.json
})
The method automatically detects if file format is JSON or YAML and process it accordingly.
Similarly, method can also be used to validate plain JS objects:
// validate an object
let person = { name: { first: 'Tom', last: 'Xoman' }, age: 45 }
vaidateSchema(person, {
schemaPath: '/path/to/schema.yml' // can also be schema.json
})
// validate against a JS schema object
const requiredSchema = {
name: {
first: { type: String, required: true },
last: { type: String, required: true }
},
age: { type : Number }
}
schemaErrors = validateSchema(person, { schema: requiredSchema })
If you don't have a schema object built, but you just want to compare if structure of two objects is same, then you can use
schemaObj option to pass the expected object:
let person = { name: { first: 'Tom', last: 'Xoman' }, age: 'something' }
let idealPerson = { name: { first: 'Tom', last: 'Xoman' }, age: 45 }
vaidateSchema(person, { // compares the structure of person object against
schemaObj: idealPerson // anotherPerson object.
})
Schema validator validates the target file against the passed schema and lists down the mismatches in the structure:
It returns an array of errors showing the mismatches:
[{path: 'person.id', message: 'person.id must be a String'}]
Custom validators can be defined by passing an object with named validators to .use:
// custom validation function checking value for a regex
const checkHexColor = val => {
return /^#[0-9a-fA-F]$/.test(val)
}
const car = new Schema({
color: {
type: String,
use: { checkHexColor }
}
})
Define a custom error message for the validator:
car.message({
checkHexColor: path => `${path} must be a valid hex color.`
})
options parameter passed as the second argument in the validate schema method.
validateSchema(targetObject, options);
It has following configurable options available:
schema: javascript object having the schema structure (eg:
{name: { type: String, required: true })
schemaPath: path to the json/yaml file having the schema
schemaObj: Used when you directly want to compare the target with a structure of another object. Pass the expected object in this option to verify the target object is having the similar structure
logLevel: specify the level of logging while validating schem. Possible values
['none', 'error', 'warn', 'verbose'] . By default the logLevel is set to error
type: field that can be
boolean | string | number to define type of value of that property
required: field can be set to true if the property is required in target file
length : feild can be used for string values to check minimum and max length of string. example
length: { min: 3, max: 32 }
use : an object of custom validation methods to be checked for a particular field.
Each function in use object should take
value param as input and return a boolean.
---
person:
name:
first_name:
type: string
age:
type: number
required: true
employeed:
type: boolean
hobbies:
- type: string
{
"person": {
"names": {
"first_name": { "type": "string", "length": { "min": 3, "max": 32 } },
"last_name": { "type": "string" }
},
"id": { "type": "string" },
"age": { "type": "number", "required": true },
"employeed": { "type": "boolean" },
"hobbies": [{"type": "string"}],
"attributes": [{ "foo": { "type": "string" } }]
}
}
This package also can be used as a command line utility.
schema [command] [options]
schema validate -f path/to/dummy.yml -s path/to/schema.yml
schema validate -h
-f, --filePath : [Required param] path to the target file for validating
-s, --schema [schemaPath] : path to an external schema file. If not passed the schema is fetched from /examples/schema.json which is the defeault schema location.
-o, --schema-obj [schemaObj] : stringified JSON object whose structure you want the target object to be compared with.
-t, --target [targetObj] : stringified JSON object whose structure is to be verified
-j, --json : Passed if target file is in JSON format
-e, --exit-on-err : Exit process with nonzero status on errors or warnings
package.json. Just add the script key:
"scripts": {
"sc": "schema"
},
and then try
sc validate -f path/to/dummy.yml -s path/to/schema.yml